Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Game
Get real-time updates on Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 with VAVEL. Game will start at 8:30PM ET on 27th. April 2024.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Nuggets vs Lakers live on TV, your options is: ABC.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Michael Malone!
Michael Malone, head coach of the Nuggets, spoke about Jamal Murray, heaping praise on the player and calling him an All-Star, as well as taunting the LA Lakers: “Anyone watching the game understands what I mean: the level he shows in the playoffs, the way he raises his level, you know? It's incredible. I think we consider it normal that he always jumps when he has to. At the end of the day, not everyone in the NBA can do that, he's special. That's why I can't understand why he's never been an All-Star. It's a shame, it's a disgrace. I understand some of the problems with the numbers and I think he's very underrated by everyone. But after today, after what he did for us last year, you can't tell me that Jamal isn't one of the best point guards in the world. I've worked in the league for years and I can't remember anyone who has made such a huge leap in their performance in the playoffs as him. He was made for these moments. We beat them last year (Lakers). We beat them this year. They played very well and they're hungry. They want to change that. Our players understand that.
Injury Report
The Lakers will be without Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar and Collin Gillespie, both injured, while Reggie Jackson is listed as questionable and could miss the game.
Western Conference: Lakers
The Lakers opened the sequence of play-in qualifiers with 47 wins and 35 losses in seventh place, above the Pelicans, with 49 wins and 33 losses, and the Kings and Warriors, both with 46 wins and 36 losses. Finally, the eliminated teams were the Rockets, Jazz, Grizzlies, Spurs and Trail Blazers.
Westen Conference: Nuggets
In the Western Conference, the Nuggets were second with 57 wins and 25 losses, tied with the Thunder, who led the conference, as well as above the Timberwolves, with 56 wins and 26 losses, the Clippers, with 51 wins and 31 losses, the Mavericks, with 50 wins and 32 losses, and the Suns, with 49 wins and 33 losses.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, won four games and lost one in the last rounds of the regular season. On the sixth, by 142-110, they beat the Hawks. On the ninth, against the Jazz, the victory came by 111-95. On the 10th, by 116-107, another victory, now over the Timberwolves. And on Friday (12), the defeat came against the Spurs, 121-120. Finally, on Sunday (14), with a 126-111 victory over the Grizzlies.
Last Matches: Lakers
Before the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers played five other games, with two losses and three wins. On April 7, they lost 127-117 to the Timberwolves. On the ninth, by 134-120, then on Friday (12), by 123-120, the win was over the Grizzlies and on Sunday (14), by 124-108, the win was over the Pelicans. In the play-offs, the Lakers beat the same Pelicans on Tuesday (16), 110-106.
Games 1, 2 and 3
And the Lakers are being, as we call it in Brazil, 'swept' in the Series. Three games and three wins for the Nuggets so far. On Saturday (20), in Denver, the win was 114-103. On Monday (22), 101-99, the win was again in Denver. And in Los Angeles, on Thursday (25), the win was 112-105. And the situation is like this: the next game the Nuggets win qualifies, whether it's number four or number seven. The Lakers need to win the next four to advance to the next round.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.