Boxing Fight Super Lightweight Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Stadium: Save Mart Center - Referee: To be decided
Start in 11:16

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Boxing 2024

Get real-time updates on Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream, information, how to watch, TV channel,  lineups, latest updates and time of the Boxing Fight 2024 with VAVEL. Game Will start at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th, 2024.

juanvera98
By Juan Carlos Vera López
Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Boxing 2024
image: Boxing
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Stay tuned to follow Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy in real time on Combate de Boxeo 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you all the information of the fight between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy in real time in a Boxing Match 2024, as well as the latest information from the Save Mart Center in Fresno California (United States). Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.

April 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Where and how to watch Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight online and in real time boxing match 2024

The Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight will not be televised.

The Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight will be broadcasted via streaming on the DAZN application.

If you want to watch Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight in real time online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

April 27, 2024 7:55 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Another important fight

In addition to this fight between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy, the super welterweight bout of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Thomas Dulorme will be held, a fight that is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tomorrow and that has a lot at stake with two great boxers.

April 27, 2024 7:50 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Save Mart Center

The arena where this fight will take place, located in Fresno, California in the United States, has a capacity for 18 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 27, 2003, will be the stage where Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy will fight, one of the most important fights on tomorrow's card.

April 27, 2024 7:45 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

What time is Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live in a Boxing Match 2024?

This is the start time of the Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight on April 27, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 01:00 hours

United States: 19:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 07:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.

South Africa: 8:00 a.m.

Australia: 12:00 noon

United Kingdom: 01:00 hours

France: 01:00 hours

Italy: 01:00 hours

Netherlands: 01:00 hours

Belgium: 1:00 a.m.

Germany: 01:00 hours

April 27, 2024 7:40 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Tomorrow's Complete Billboard

Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy; Super Lightweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme; Super Welterweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Jose Diaz Jr.; Super Lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz; For Esparza's WBC, WBO and WBA female flyweight title

Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr; Welterweight

Jennah Creason vs TBA; women's welterweight

Brian Lua vs TBA; lightweight

April 27, 2024 7:35 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

How does Rances Barthelemy arrive?

In the other corner we have Rances Barthelemy, a boxer born in Cuba with 37 years old despite being a veteran is one of the best boxers in his country with 34 fights in total and a record of 30 fights won, 2 defeats, a draw and a fight that was not disputed at the end, of the 34 fights has 15 won by KO and now will face Jose Ramirez with the intention of breaking all the pools that do not favor him, in this way the two boxers arrive.

April 27, 2024 7:30 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

How is José Ramirez arriving?

Jose Ramirez is a boxer born in California and with 31 years is one of the great boxers currently adding a record of 28 fights in his career and adding 27 wins and one loss, of which 17 were wins by KO, now he will face Rances Barthelemy, a fight that promises to be the best tomorrow in Fresno, California, this is how Jose Ramirez arrives to his fight tomorrow.

April 27, 2024 7:25 AM ET
author
Juan Carlos Vera LópezLive reporter

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the fight between Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy, corresponding to a Boxing Match 2024. The bout will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California (United States) at 18:00.

April 27, 2024 7:20 AM ET
Update
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Juan Carlos Vera López
Juan Carlos Vera López
Juan Carlos, a communication specialist and sports journalist from the Universidad Tecnológica Latinoamericana, has a diverse skill set that includes writing, reporting, community management, and video editing across major sports and Olympic disciplines.
10$
25$
50$
Custom