Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Boxing 2024
Another important fight
In addition to this fight between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy, the super welterweight bout of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Thomas Dulorme will be held, a fight that is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tomorrow and that has a lot at stake with two great boxers.
Save Mart Center
The arena where this fight will take place, located in Fresno, California in the United States, has a capacity for 18 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 27, 2003, will be the stage where Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy will fight, one of the most important fights on tomorrow's card.
What time is Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy live in a Boxing Match 2024?
This is the start time of the Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy fight on April 27, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom: 01:00 hours
France: 01:00 hours
Italy: 01:00 hours
Netherlands: 01:00 hours
Belgium: 1:00 a.m.
Germany: 01:00 hours
Tomorrow's Complete Billboard
Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy; Super Lightweight
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme; Super Welterweight
Oscar Duarte vs. Jose Diaz Jr.; Super Lightweight
Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz; For Esparza's WBC, WBO and WBA female flyweight title
Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr; Welterweight
Jennah Creason vs TBA; women's welterweight
Brian Lua vs TBA; lightweight
How does Rances Barthelemy arrive?
In the other corner we have Rances Barthelemy, a boxer born in Cuba with 37 years old despite being a veteran is one of the best boxers in his country with 34 fights in total and a record of 30 fights won, 2 defeats, a draw and a fight that was not disputed at the end, of the 34 fights has 15 won by KO and now will face Jose Ramirez with the intention of breaking all the pools that do not favor him, in this way the two boxers arrive.
How is José Ramirez arriving?
Jose Ramirez is a boxer born in California and with 31 years is one of the great boxers currently adding a record of 28 fights in his career and adding 27 wins and one loss, of which 17 were wins by KO, now he will face Rances Barthelemy, a fight that promises to be the best tomorrow in Fresno, California, this is how Jose Ramirez arrives to his fight tomorrow.
