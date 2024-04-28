Toluca vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Get real-time updates on Toluca vs Cruz Azul live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream, information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of the Liga MX with VAVEL. Game Will start at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th, 2024.
How to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 27th
USA Time: 21:00 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be on streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Channel 5, VIX Premium and TUDN and for the United States on TUDN.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
Brazil: 10:00 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 9:00 p.m.
Spain: 03:00 a.m.
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Key player of Cruz Azul
Kevin Mier: With the arrival of the Colombian for this season the doubts in the celestial goal were removed, Mier is a complete goalkeeper, good footwork, a saver, good in the air, he plays his area and is practically a libero in Anselmi's operation . A decisive player who is included as one of the best reinforcements for Clausura 2024.
Key player of Toluca
Jean Meneses: The Chilean gained confidence after the arrival of Paiva and has been fundamental for the Red Devils' great tournament, six goals and five assists, the best numbers on his team. “Takeshi” once again became that decisive footballer in the last third of the field and different when the game is complicated.
Cruz Azul's latest lineup
K. Mier; G. Piovi, E. Lira, W. Ditta; I. Rivero, C. Rodríguez, L. Faravelli, A. Gutiérrez, C. Rotondi; U Antuna, A. Sepúlveda.
DT. Martín Anselmi.
Toluca's last lineup
T. Volpi; B. García, F. Pereira, J. Escobar, E. Orrantia; C. Baeza, T. Belmonte; J. Meneses, J. Ángulo, J. P. Domínguez, A. Vega.
DT. Renato Paiva.
Center referee
The referee of the match, Fernando Guerrero, directed nine games. As central referee in a game for both teams
Assistant referee one: Karen Janett Díaz Medina.
Assistant referee two: José Ibrahim Martínez Chavarría.
Fourth Referee: Brian Omar González Veles.
To confirm the good step
The Anselmi machine has been one of the best teams in the tournament and wants to put the icing on the cake and finish in second position with a win. A positive record of nine wins, three draws and four losses. Four games without defeat, the last against Necaxa two to one at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
For the leadership
The Scarlets are in second position and a victory with a greater goal difference than América would place them in the lead, a record of nine wins, five draws and only two losses, the best offensive of the championship.
Four wins in the last five games, only one defeat in the last 12 games. They beat Atlético de San Luis five to one the previous day.
Last date
Tonight the last day of Clausura 2024 will be played, three matches simultaneously: Toluca vs Cruz Azul our match where two of the best teams in the regular phase face each other, Tigres vs Tijuana, Pachuca vs Mazatlán and later the Clásico Tapatío, Atlas vs Chivas.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Nemesio Diez located in Toluca, State of Mexico, the stadium has an altitude of 2,667 meters above sea level, one of the highest in Aztec territory.
Capacity for 30,000 spectators, its inauguration was on August 8, 1954, it was under renovation from 2014 to 2017 to update the property, it has a six-level parking lot, technology on the screens and ambient sound.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to matchday 17 of Clausura 2024 in the Liga MX, the match will take place at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.