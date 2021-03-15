Goals and Highlights on Queretaro 2-1 San Luis on Guard1anes 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Nico Ibáñez's penalty kick
Good shot by the San Luis forward who beat Querétaro's youthful goalkeeper despite diving correctly.
95'
The match ended with a win for Gallos.
92'
Yellow card for Villegas.
88'
GOAL FOR SAN LUIS! Good shot by Ibañez from underneath and with power, the goalkeeper jumped correctly but did not reach the ball.
85'
The referee awards a penalty kick to San Luis.
78'
Silveira, who has just been cautioned, comes off and Dos Santos enters.
72'
Salen del campo Batallini y Castro, y entran Gino y Barrera.
69'
Incredible mistake by Sepúlveda, who was left alone against the goalkeeper and sent it over the side of the goal.
63'
Double save by Felipe Rodríguez in front of Silveira's shots that he could not finish.
58'
Escalante was fouled for a hard tackle on Sepúlveda.
He shot it to the angle
With this impressive strike Silveira managed to increase Querétaro's lead.
51'
Yellow card for Antonio Valencia.
45'
The second half begins at the Corregidora stadium.
47'
First half ended
46'
GOAL OF QUERETARO! On a bad rebound by Noya, Montero recovered the ball on the left side of the area and sent a cross that Silveira shot into the angle.
42'
Yellow card for Sepúlveda for a foul in midfield.
Sepúlveda opened the scoring
The Querétaro forward made a very good shot, deceiving goalkeeper Rodríguez.
28'
Castro's long-range shot goes wide of the goal.
22'
GOAL OF QUERETARO! Great shot by Ángel Sepúlveda, who deceived the goalkeeper by kicking the ball to the left.
20'
Jorge Isaac Rojas signaled a penalty kick for Querétaro.
14'
Good play by Montero who ended up sending a cross into the area but was well cut off by the San Luis defense.
0'
Jorge Isaac Rojas blows his whistle and the match begins.
Good run at home
Querétaro has a six-match unbeaten streak at home, three wins and three draws.
San Luis took the field
The players of the visiting team are already warming up before the matchday 11 game.
Lineup of San Luis
Rodríguez, Escalante, González, Noya, Castro, Güemez, Mayada, Duque, Berterame, Ibáñez and Batallini.
Lineup of Queretaro
Villegas, Mendoza, Cervantes, Rea, Escamilla, Ramírez, Madrigal, Montero, Valencia, Sepúlveda and Silveira.
Great welcome for the Gallos
The home team is ready to receive San Luis at the Corregidora stadium, and this is how they were received by their fans.
LIVE Broadcast begins
welcome!
In a few moments we will present the lineups and the minute-by-minute broadcast of the Querétaro vs San Luis match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Guard1anes 2021.
How and where to watch San Luis vs Querétaro
The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, remember to stay tuned to VAVEL USA.
San Luis' key player
Damián Batallini has become indispensable when San Luis attacks; he is currently the player with the highest number of assists in the Mexican league, with 4 assists.
Only Rubens Sambueza of Toluca and Alexis Vega of Chivas tie him in this category.
Querétaro's key player
Antonio Valencia is key to recovering the ball and getting Querétaro's offense going.
A leader on the field who knows how to move the team.
San Luis tied against the "Diablos".
In the previous match in San Luis Potosí, the home team played to a goalless draw at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, which placed them in 11th place in the table, but they must continue to add points in order not to drop out of the playoff zone.
Querétaro lost in Monterrey
The last game played by the "Gallos" ended with a 2-1 defeat away from home; they are currently in 13th place in the general table and will be looking for points to enter the playoffs.
Kickoff time
The Queretaro vs San Luis match will be played at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico.
The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Guard1anes 2021 match: Queretaro vs San Luis! My name is Aaron Lopez and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.