Goals and Highlights on Queretaro 2-1 San Luis on Guard1anes 2021
Image: VAVEL

9:03 PM19 days ago

We hope you enjoyed our live broadcast, stay tuned to VAVEL for more news and sports scores.
9:01 PM19 days ago

Nico Ibáñez's penalty kick

Good shot by the San Luis forward who beat Querétaro's youthful goalkeeper despite diving correctly.

 

8:58 PM19 days ago

95'


The match ended with a win for Gallos. 
8:55 PM19 days ago

92'

Yellow card for Villegas.
8:52 PM19 days ago

88'

GOAL FOR SAN LUIS! Good shot by Ibañez from underneath and with power, the goalkeeper jumped correctly but did not reach the ball.
8:48 PM19 days ago

85'

The referee awards a penalty kick to San Luis.
8:40 PM19 days ago

78'

Silveira, who has just been cautioned, comes off and Dos Santos enters.
8:35 PM19 days ago

72'

Salen del campo Batallini y Castro, y entran Gino y Barrera.
8:32 PM19 days ago

69'

Incredible mistake by Sepúlveda, who was left alone against the goalkeeper and sent it over the side of the goal.
8:26 PM19 days ago

63'

Double save by Felipe Rodríguez in front of Silveira's shots that he could not finish.
8:20 PM19 days ago

58'

Escalante was fouled for a hard tackle on Sepúlveda.
8:19 PM19 days ago

He shot it to the angle

With this impressive strike Silveira managed to increase Querétaro's lead.

 

8:14 PM19 days ago

51'

Yellow card for Antonio Valencia.
8:08 PM19 days ago

45'

The second half begins at the Corregidora stadium.
7:55 PM19 days ago

47'

First half ended
7:52 PM19 days ago

46'

GOAL OF QUERETARO! On a bad rebound by Noya, Montero recovered the ball on the left side of the area and sent a cross that Silveira shot into the angle.
7:46 PM19 days ago

42'

Yellow card for Sepúlveda for a foul in midfield.
7:41 PM19 days ago

Sepúlveda opened the scoring

The Querétaro forward made a very good shot, deceiving goalkeeper Rodríguez.

 

7:32 PM19 days ago

28'

Castro's long-range shot goes wide of the goal.
7:27 PM19 days ago

22'

GOAL OF QUERETARO! Great shot by Ángel Sepúlveda, who deceived the goalkeeper by kicking the ball to the left.
7:23 PM19 days ago

20'

Jorge Isaac Rojas signaled a penalty kick for Querétaro.
7:18 PM19 days ago

14'

Good play by Montero who ended up sending a cross into the area but was well cut off by the San Luis defense.
7:03 PM19 days ago

0'

Jorge Isaac Rojas blows his whistle and the match begins.
6:51 PM19 days ago

Good run at home

Querétaro has a six-match unbeaten streak at home, three wins and three draws.

 

6:47 PM19 days ago

San Luis took the field

The players of the visiting team are already warming up before the matchday 11 game.

6:34 PM19 days ago

Lineup of San Luis

Rodríguez, Escalante, González, Noya, Castro, Güemez, Mayada, Duque, Berterame, Ibáñez and Batallini.
6:32 PM19 days ago

Lineup of Queretaro

Villegas, Mendoza, Cervantes, Rea, Escamilla, Ramírez, Madrigal, Montero, Valencia, Sepúlveda and Silveira.
6:31 PM19 days ago

Great welcome for the Gallos

The home team is ready to receive San Luis at the Corregidora stadium, and this is how they were received by their fans.

 

6:23 PM19 days ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

welcome!

In a few moments we will present the lineups and the minute-by-minute broadcast of the Querétaro vs San Luis match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Guard1anes 2021. 

5:53 PM19 days ago

In a few moments we will present the match lineups and all the details of Querétaro vs San Luis on VAVEL.
5:48 PM19 days ago

How and where to watch San Luis vs Querétaro

The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, remember to stay tuned to VAVEL USA.  

5:43 PM19 days ago

San Luis' key player

Damián Batallini has become indispensable when San Luis attacks; he is currently the player with the highest number of assists in the Mexican league, with 4 assists. 

Only Rubens Sambueza of Toluca and Alexis Vega of Chivas tie him in this category. 

5:38 PM19 days ago

Querétaro's key player

Antonio Valencia is key to recovering the ball and getting Querétaro's offense going. 
A leader on the field who knows how to move the team. 
5:33 PM19 days ago

San Luis tied against the "Diablos".

In the previous match in San Luis Potosí, the home team played to a goalless draw at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, which placed them in 11th place in the table, but they must continue to add points in order not to drop out of the playoff zone.

5:28 PM19 days ago

Querétaro lost in Monterrey

The last game played by the "Gallos" ended with a 2-1 defeat away from home; they are currently in 13th place in the general table and will be looking for points to enter the playoffs.
5:23 PM19 days ago

Kickoff time

The Queretaro vs San Luis match will be played at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico.

The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.

5:18 PM19 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Guard1anes 2021 match: Queretaro vs San Luis! My name is Aaron Lopez and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

