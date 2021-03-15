Goals and Highlights: Leon 3-1 Necaxa in Liga MX 2021
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:31 AM18 days ago

Thanks!

Thank you for following this match on VAVEL USA! Until the next time!
12:30 AM18 days ago

Highlights

11:53 PM18 days ago

Next match

On matchday 12, Leon visits Santos and Necaxa hosts Juarez.
11:50 PM18 days ago

90'+3 FT

The match has finished! Leon 3-1 Necaxa.
11:50 PM18 days ago

90'

The referee adds three minutes.
11:49 PM18 days ago

90'

Necaxa continued to press and sent a dangerous cross into the area, but no one was able to get a good shot off and the defense deflected it for a corner kick.
11:45 PM18 days ago

88'

Yellow card for Barreiro.
11:44 PM18 days ago

86' GOAL

Goal Necaxa! Scored by Maxi Salas.
11:41 PM18 days ago

83' Substitution

Leon: Jaen Meneses and Osvaldo Rodriguez are out; Pedro Hernandez and Pablo Rangel, who are making their Liga MX debuts, are in.
11:37 PM18 days ago

78'

CLOSER! Maxi Salas' shot is saved by Cota; on the rebound, Barragan attempts a shot, but fails to hit the target.
11:32 PM18 days ago

75' Substitution

Leon: Fernando Navarro leaves and Yairo Moreno enters.
11:30 PM18 days ago

This was the third goal

Scored by Angel Mena.
11:26 PM18 days ago

68'

Yellow card for Jorge Aguilar.
11:25 PM18 days ago

66' Substitution

Leon: Angel Mena leaves and Victor Davila enters.
11:23 PM18 days ago

65' GOAL

Goal Leon! Scored by Angel Mena.
11:17 PM18 days ago

59'

Fernando Navarro is encouraged to shoot outside the area, but the ball goes wide of the goal. 


 

11:14 PM18 days ago

57'

Yellow card for Idekel Dominguez.
11:12 PM18 days ago

55'

Yellow card for Zendejas. 
11:10 PM18 days ago

47' Substitution

Necaxa: Fernando Arce leaves and Juan Antonio Delgado enters.
11:04 PM18 days ago

46'

Fernando Arce's shot on goal was deflected for a corner kick by Cota.
11:02 PM18 days ago

45'

The second half has started! 
10:46 PM18 days ago

45' MT

The first half has finished! Leon 2-0 Necaxa.
10:46 PM18 days ago

43'

Yellow card for Kevin Mercado.
10:42 PM18 days ago

40'

Necaxa's free kick is taken by Maxi Salas. But his shot goes very close to the crossbar defended by Cota.
10:36 PM18 days ago

34' Substitution

Necaxa: Ian Gonzalez leaves and Martin Barragan enters.
10:35 PM18 days ago

This was the second goal

Scored by Colombatto. 
10:28 PM18 days ago

This was the first goal

Scored by Campbell. 
10:27 PM18 days ago

25' GOAL

Goal Leon! Scored by Santiago Colombatto.
10:22 PM18 days ago

19'

Again Campbell. Left footed shot from outside the area, but the ball goes high and wide to the left.
10:17 PM18 days ago

15' GOAL

Goal Leon! Scored by Joel Campbell.
10:15 PM18 days ago

11'

Leon comes close! Corner kick from the home team, the ball arrives in the area and Fernando Navarro shoots, but only passes close to the goal.
10:13 PM18 days ago

10'

First ten minutes of the match and Leon has been constantly stepping on the opponent's area, but they have not been able to find a way to score.
10:11 PM18 days ago

8'

Leon's cross into the area that Gigliotti fails to connect with. The ball goes wide of Malagon's goal.
10:05 PM18 days ago

1'

Necaxa comes close to the first goal! Kevin Mercado beats the León defense and shoots in the box, but Cota makes a good save and saves his team.
10:01 PM18 days ago

0'

The match has started!
9:50 PM18 days ago

Warming up

The players are already on the field doing warm-up exercises.

9:32 PM18 days ago

Lineup Necaxa

Malagon, Aguilar, Pereira, Bilbao, Dominguez, Gonzalez, Arce, Zendejas, Mercado, Salas y Gonzalez.

9:30 PM18 days ago

Lineup Leon

Cota, Ramirez, Barreiro, Tesillo, Rodriguez, Colombatto, Navarro, Montes, Mena, Meneses y Campbell.

9:22 PM18 days ago

Fans return

The Nou Camp stadium joins the list of venues that will once again open their doors to spectators. After a year, fans will return today for the match against Necaxa.
9:13 PM18 days ago

The Stadium

The Leon Stadium is home to the Emerald team and began construction on August 18, 1965 with a capacity for 28,050 spectators.

12:21 PM19 days ago

Don't move from here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Necaxa match.
12:16 PM19 days ago

How to watch Leon vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:11 PM19 days ago

Key player Necaxa

Martin Barragan | With two goals in the tournament, the mexican player is a striker who knows how to give play to his teammates and, together with Zendejas and Ian Gonzalez, has been one of the most active players in this Guard1anes 2021.

 

 

12:06 PM19 days ago

Key player Leon

Luis Montes | La Fiera's forwards need balls into the box and the midfield has been essential to go forward. Montes is the leader of the midfield and the team. He is the key for his teammates to look for the rival goal.

12:01 PM19 days ago

Last lineup Necaxa

Malagon, Dominguez, Bilbao, Aguilar, Gonzalez, Cabrera, Zendejas, Salas, Delgado, Barragan y Gonzalez. 
11:56 AM19 days ago

Last lineup Leon

Cota; Navarro, Tesillo, Barreiro, Rodriguez; Ramirez, Colombatto, Gonzalez, Meneses; Campbell, Davila.
11:51 AM19 days ago

The refereeing quartet

The central referee for this Leon vs. Necaxa match will be Fernando Hernandez; Miguel Angel Chua, first line; Cesar Cerritos, second line; Guillermo Pacheco, fourth assistant. 



11:46 AM19 days ago

Last place in the overall ranking

Jose Guadalupe Cruz has a complicated task when visiting the champion, as the Rayos del Necaxa come into the match in last place in the tournament with only 7 points from 10 matches. In their most recent match, the team from Aguascalientes lost at the TSM Stadium to Santos by a score of 3-1. 

11:41 AM19 days ago

A champion at the bottom

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon continues to be unable to play the kind of soccer that made them champions last season and are in second to last place in the general table with only 8 points and only four points away from the playoff places.

This week, the Panzas Verdes played their pending match against Monterrey where they were tied at one goal with a goal by Davila. In this last third of the tournament, the current champion is desperate for three points as Leon has not won since matchday 7 against Pumas. They have 8 points from two wins, two draws and six defeats.

Photo: Imago7
Photo: Imago7

 

11:36 AM19 days ago

Kick-off time

The Leon vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
11:31 AM19 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX game: Leon vs Necaxa.

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo