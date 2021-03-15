Goals and Highlights: Leon 3-1 Necaxa in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
¡DESPERTÓ EL CAMPEÓN!🦁🔥
El @clubleonfc goleó al Necaxa con público en las gradas y se mete de nuevo en la lucha por puestos de reclasificación del #Guard1anes2021
Así se vivió el partido en 'El Glorioso'https://t.co/WYQpCkTQ9b pic.twitter.com/Giqq5aGaav — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) March 16, 2021
Next match
90'+3 FT
90'
90'
88'
86' GOAL
83' Substitution
78'
75' Substitution
This was the third goal
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 16, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Ángel Mena se hace presente en el marcador. El jugador ecuatoriano aumenta la ventaja.
León 3-0 Necaxa#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/kjWflztty5
68'
66' Substitution
65' GOAL
59'
57'
55'
47' Substitution
46'
45'
45' MT
43'
40'
34' Substitution
This was the second goal
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 16, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Santiago Colombatto anotó su primer gol en la #LigaBBVAMX.
León 2-0 Necaxa#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/osTbo8V58L
This was the first goal
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 16, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LLLL de “La Fiera”!!! ¡¡¡Celebra la gente en León!!!
Joel Campbell definió de gran manera para darle la ventaja a los esmeraldas.
León 1-0 Necaxa#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/aujBbKzcLn
25' GOAL
19'
15' GOAL
11'
10'
8'
1'
0'
Warming up
Lineup Necaxa
Lineup Leon
Fans return
¡BIENVENIDA, FAMILIA! 👏🏼🇳🇬— Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) March 16, 2021
Que el #RegresoResponsable sea también así, inculcando la pasión por los colores. https://t.co/6wNCW3vnfc
The Stadium
Key player Necaxa
Key player Leon
Last lineup Necaxa
Last lineup Leon
The refereeing quartet
Last place in the overall ranking
A champion at the bottom
This week, the Panzas Verdes played their pending match against Monterrey where they were tied at one goal with a goal by Davila. In this last third of the tournament, the current champion is desperate for three points as Leon has not won since matchday 7 against Pumas. They have 8 points from two wins, two draws and six defeats.
Kick-off time
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.