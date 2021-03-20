Goal and Highlights: Mazatlan 0-1 America in Liga MX 2021
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 AM14 days ago

Highlights

11:56 PM14 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for following the Liga MX round 12 match between Mazatlan and America. See you next time.
11:55 PM14 days ago

They take the top

With an own goal, América reached 28 points and takes the lead for the moment, pending Cruz Azul's performance tomorrow.
11:54 PM14 days ago

End game

Mazatlan 0-1 America.
11:53 PM14 days ago

93'

Oliveira's shot goes over the outside netting.
11:51 PM14 days ago

91'

A mid-range shot that passes close to Guillermo Ochoa's goal.
11:50 PM14 days ago

90'

Four more minutes are added.
11:48 PM14 days ago

88'

Mazatlan tries to go on the attack, but fails to do any damage.
11:45 PM14 days ago

85'

Change for Mazatlan. Reyes leaves and Perez enters.
11:42 PM14 days ago

Goal América 1-0

11:39 PM14 days ago

78'

Enter: Lopez and Naveda.

Exit: Sánchez and Fidalgo.

11:33 PM14 days ago

73'

Jiménez, Rangel and Ramírez leave.

In come Sandoval, Mendoza and Marín. Mazatlan changes.

11:31 PM14 days ago

71'

America goal. Sanchez's cross is sent into his own net by Ortiz to make it 1-0.
11:30 PM14 days ago

70'

Viñas entered and Martínez left for América.
11:29 PM14 days ago

69'

Fidalgo's shot is saved by Vikonis with a great save.
11:27 PM14 days ago

67'

A filtered pass that Martinez does not reach but goalkeeper Vikonis does.
11:20 PM14 days ago

60'

Mazatlan makes a change. Aristeguieta enters and Sanvezzo leaves.
11:16 PM14 days ago

55'

Suárez leaves and Martín enters. América substitution.
11:14 PM14 days ago

53'

Martinez's half turn goes wide.
11:11 PM14 days ago

52'

Jorge Sanchez with the center shot that goes high over the goal.
11:09 PM14 days ago

49'

Mazatlan's Vargas is cautioned.
11:06 PM14 days ago

46'

Sanvezzo's shot at the near post is saved by Ochoa without rebounding.
11:05 PM14 days ago

46'

Start of the second half: Mazatlan 0-0 America.
10:52 PM14 days ago

Mazatlán 0-0 América

10:49 PM14 days ago

Half time

Mazatlan 0-0 America.
10:48 PM14 days ago

44'

Lainez's shot goes just past the post. America comes close.
10:44 PM14 days ago

40'

Captain Jiménez is cautioned. The first of the night.
10:37 PM14 days ago

34'

Fidalgo's shot is deflected and the ball ends up in the corner.
10:35 PM14 days ago

31'

Vidrio's header is easily headed into Ochoa's hands from a corner kick.
10:30 PM14 days ago

26'

A long throw looking for Martínez is penalized for offside.
10:26 PM14 days ago

Shot at the Mazatlan pole

10:24 PM14 days ago

20'

Ochoa's mistake at the start that Mazatlan did not take advantage of.
10:23 PM14 days ago

19'

Martinez shoots inside the box and the defense covers to prevent the goal.
10:20 PM14 days ago

15'

Martinez shoots inside the box and the defense covers to prevent the goal.
10:03 PM14 days ago

0'

The match between Mazatlan and America kicks off.
10:01 PM14 days ago

They take the field

In Liga MX protocol, Mazatlan and America take the field.
9:55 PM14 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and America.
9:51 PM14 days ago

Last game America

The Águilas are coming off a 3-0 win in the Clasico Nacional against Chivas Guadalajara.
9:44 PM14 days ago

America warmed up

9:40 PM14 days ago

How decisive will Ochoa be tonight?

9:37 PM14 days ago

This is how Mazatlan arrived at its stadium

9:34 PM14 days ago

Substitutes Mazatlan

Gutiérrez; Padilla, Rodríguez, Sandoval, Mendoza, Osuna, Amador, Pérez, Aristeguieta, Marín.
9:28 PM14 days ago

Substitutes America

Jiménez; Escoboza, Silva, Colula, Medina, López, Naveda, Dos Santos, Martín, Viñas.
9:22 PM14 days ago

XI América

Ochoa; Fuentes, Sánchez, Cásares, Aguilera; Aquino, Suárez, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez; Martínez.
9:18 PM14 days ago

XI Mazatlán

Vikonis; Vidrio, Díaz, Vargas, Ortiz, Jiménez; Reyes, Ramírez, Oliveira; Rangel, Sanvezzo.
9:15 PM14 days ago

Last result Mazatlán

Mazatlán obtained its first away win last Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Tigres de la UANL.
9:11 PM14 days ago

Mazatlan and America face off against each other

9:08 PM14 days ago

Mazatlan's dressing room ready

9:05 PM14 days ago

Going for the lead

If América wins tonight and Cruz Azul loses to Atlas tomorrow, the Águilas will assume the lead in the tournament.
9:04 PM14 days ago

America has arrived at Kraken

8:59 PM14 days ago

We start

América is looking for one more win in the 2021 guard1anes tournament when it visits Kraken Stadium for the first time. Let's get started with the coverage.
5:45 PM14 days ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs America match.
5:40 PM14 days ago

Last game

They have only met once before in Liga MX and that was last season at the Estadio Azteca with a 3-1 win for the Azulcrema.

5:35 PM14 days ago

How to watch Mazatlan vs America Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:30 PM14 days ago

Key player America

Henry Martin is inspired by his brace in the Clasico Nacional and by being called up again to the Mexican National Team, something he will be looking to continue to reflect with more goals.

5:25 PM14 days ago

Key player Mazatlan

Since his arrival, the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo is the best striker of the team and not only for scoring goals, but for generating something different in the last third of the field that can make the difference.

5:20 PM14 days ago

Referee for Mazatlan vs America

Mazatlan vs America will be refereed by Diego Montaño Robles.
5:15 PM14 days ago

Last lineup America

Ochoa; Fuentes, Casares, Sanchez, Aguilera; Aquino, Cordova, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Lainez; Martin.
5:10 PM14 days ago

Last lineup Mazatlan

Vikonis; Vargas, Díaz, Vidrio, Ortiz; Amador, Jimenez, Reyes, Augusto; Rangel, Sanvezzo.
5:05 PM14 days ago

America: catch up with Cruz Azul

The defence is allowing few goals, the footballing performance has improved and the offence is starting to produce goals, now the mission of Santiago Solari's side is to keep winning and hope Cruz Azul slip up to take the championship lead.
5:00 PM14 days ago

Mazatlan: consolidate their position in the qualification zone

After beating Tigres, Mazatlan want to show that they are ready to fight any team in the competition and their litmus test will be this Friday at home, where they have only suffered one defeat.
4:55 PM14 days ago

Kick-off time

The Mazatlan vs America match will be played at the stadium Kraken, in Sinaloa. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
4:50 PM14 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Mazatlan vs America! My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo