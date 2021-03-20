Goal and Highlights: Mazatlan 0-1 America in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
They take the top
With an own goal, América reached 28 points and takes the lead for the moment, pending Cruz Azul's performance tomorrow.
End game
Mazatlan 0-1 America.
93'
Oliveira's shot goes over the outside netting.
91'
A mid-range shot that passes close to Guillermo Ochoa's goal.
90'
Four more minutes are added.
88'
Mazatlan tries to go on the attack, but fails to do any damage.
85'
Change for Mazatlan. Reyes leaves and Perez enters.
Goal América 1-0
78'
Enter: Lopez and Naveda.
Exit: Sánchez and Fidalgo.
73'
Jiménez, Rangel and Ramírez leave.
In come Sandoval, Mendoza and Marín. Mazatlan changes.
71'
America goal. Sanchez's cross is sent into his own net by Ortiz to make it 1-0.
70'
Viñas entered and Martínez left for América.
69'
Fidalgo's shot is saved by Vikonis with a great save.
67'
A filtered pass that Martinez does not reach but goalkeeper Vikonis does.
60'
Mazatlan makes a change. Aristeguieta enters and Sanvezzo leaves.
55'
Suárez leaves and Martín enters. América substitution.
53'
Martinez's half turn goes wide.
52'
Jorge Sanchez with the center shot that goes high over the goal.
49'
Mazatlan's Vargas is cautioned.
46'
Sanvezzo's shot at the near post is saved by Ochoa without rebounding.
46'
Start of the second half: Mazatlan 0-0 America.
Mazatlán 0-0 América
Half time
Mazatlan 0-0 America.
44'
Lainez's shot goes just past the post. America comes close.
40'
Captain Jiménez is cautioned. The first of the night.
34'
Fidalgo's shot is deflected and the ball ends up in the corner.
31'
Vidrio's header is easily headed into Ochoa's hands from a corner kick.
26'
A long throw looking for Martínez is penalized for offside.
Shot at the Mazatlan pole
20'
Ochoa's mistake at the start that Mazatlan did not take advantage of.
19'
Martinez shoots inside the box and the defense covers to prevent the goal.
15'
0'
The match between Mazatlan and America kicks off.
They take the field
In Liga MX protocol, Mazatlan and America take the field.
Minutes away
We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and America.
Last game America
The Águilas are coming off a 3-0 win in the Clasico Nacional against Chivas Guadalajara.
America warmed up
This is how Mazatlan arrived at its stadium
Substitutes Mazatlan
Gutiérrez; Padilla, Rodríguez, Sandoval, Mendoza, Osuna, Amador, Pérez, Aristeguieta, Marín.
Substitutes America
Jiménez; Escoboza, Silva, Colula, Medina, López, Naveda, Dos Santos, Martín, Viñas.
XI América
Ochoa; Fuentes, Sánchez, Cásares, Aguilera; Aquino, Suárez, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez; Martínez.
XI Mazatlán
Vikonis; Vidrio, Díaz, Vargas, Ortiz, Jiménez; Reyes, Ramírez, Oliveira; Rangel, Sanvezzo.
Last result Mazatlán
Mazatlán obtained its first away win last Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Tigres de la UANL.
Mazatlan and America face off against each other
Mazatlan's dressing room ready
Going for the lead
If América wins tonight and Cruz Azul loses to Atlas tomorrow, the Águilas will assume the lead in the tournament.
America has arrived at Kraken
Key player America
Henry Martin is inspired by his brace in the Clasico Nacional and by being called up again to the Mexican National Team, something he will be looking to continue to reflect with more goals.
Key player Mazatlan
Since his arrival, the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo is the best striker of the team and not only for scoring goals, but for generating something different in the last third of the field that can make the difference.
Referee for Mazatlan vs America
Mazatlan vs America will be refereed by Diego Montaño Robles.
Last lineup America
Ochoa; Fuentes, Casares, Sanchez, Aguilera; Aquino, Cordova, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Lainez; Martin.
Last lineup Mazatlan
Vikonis; Vargas, Díaz, Vidrio, Ortiz; Amador, Jimenez, Reyes, Augusto; Rangel, Sanvezzo.
America: catch up with Cruz Azul
The defence is allowing few goals, the footballing performance has improved and the offence is starting to produce goals, now the mission of Santiago Solari's side is to keep winning and hope Cruz Azul slip up to take the championship lead.
Mazatlan: consolidate their position in the qualification zone
After beating Tigres, Mazatlan want to show that they are ready to fight any team in the competition and their litmus test will be this Friday at home, where they have only suffered one defeat.
Kick-off time
The Mazatlan vs America match will be played at the stadium Kraken, in Sinaloa. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
