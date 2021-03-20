Goals and Highlights of Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez on Guard1anes 2021
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:10 PM14 days ago

Thanks for tuning in

We hope you enjoyed this VAVEL broadcast, check back soon for more up-to-the-minute news and matches of your favorite teams. 
10:08 PM14 days ago

Amazing last-second victory

Ian Gonzalez appeared to send the ball into the net after several crosses from Maxi Salas and some fortuitous bounces in the area.

 

9:59 PM14 days ago

This penalty cost Juárez the defeat

Lezcano sent over the top the ball that could have given the visitors the lead.

 

9:56 PM14 days ago

93' GOAL OF NECAXA

In the last second of the match, Ian Gonzalez appeared in the box to send the ball into the net after a couple of rebounds. 

AND THE GAME WAS OVER! 

9:51 PM14 days ago

86'

Lezcano's shot was well saved by Hernández.
9:46 PM14 days ago

84'

Rubio is cautioned for a hard foul against Bilbao.
9:41 PM14 days ago

81'

LEZCANO BLEW THE BALL AWAY!
A very bad shot by the Juárez player who had the opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard and probably win the match. 
9:36 PM14 days ago

79'

The referee awards a penalty for a handball by Pereira in the area after a shot by Mercado.
9:31 PM14 days ago

75'

Yellow card for Velázquez for stopping Mercado's advance with a pull near the area.
9:26 PM14 days ago

72'

Martín Barragán exits amidst boos and Rodrigo Aguirre enters.
9:21 PM14 days ago

67'

Pavez was cautioned for a hard foul in three-quarters of the field.
9:16 PM14 days ago

66'

Yellow card for Maxi Salas for a provocation on defender López.
9:11 PM14 days ago

The post denied him the goal

This is how the Bravos of Juarez were saved in the first half.

 

9:06 PM14 days ago

54'

Yellow card for Jair Pereira for a strong foul in midfield.
9:01 PM14 days ago

45'

The second half of Necaxa 0-0 Juárez has begun.
8:56 PM14 days ago

45'

The score at the end of the first half was a goalless draw.
8:51 PM14 days ago

42'

Mercado's shot hits the crossbar.
8:46 PM14 days ago

34'

Maxi Salas was again left alone in the area but was unable to score after getting past the goalkeeper.
8:41 PM14 days ago

30'

Delgado shot inside the area, but Iniestra deflected for a corner kick.
8:36 PM14 days ago

24'

Mercado shot the ball but it went wide.
8:31 PM14 days ago

19'

Delgado's shot goes wide of the goal.
8:26 PM14 days ago

12'

Necaxa's shot goes over the top of the goal.
8:21 PM14 days ago

07'

Maximiliano Salas' shot is well guessed and saved by Vázquez Mellado.
8:16 PM14 days ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Victoria stadium!
8:11 PM14 days ago

Visiting fans are present

With the support of a few fans, the Chihuahua team will be looking for three points that will give them life in one of the last games of the tournament.

8:06 PM14 days ago

Looking for a win this afternoon

The Rayos arrive home looking to climb out of last place in the overall standings.
8:01 PM14 days ago

Lineup of Juarez

I. Vázquez Mellado, L. Pavez, H. Marín, V. Velazquez, L. López, J. Intriago, A. Iniestra, W. Mendoza, M. García, D. Lezcano and  C. Rossel.
7:56 PM14 days ago

Lineup of Necaxa

E. Hernández; I. Domínguez, J. Pereira, U. Bilbao, J. González, J. Delgado, D. Cabrera, M. Salas, K. Mercado, A. Zendejas and M. Barragán.
7:51 PM14 days ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will bring you the lineups for the match and everything related to Necaxa vs Juárez. 
Stay tuned! 
7:46 PM14 days ago

Don't leave here

In a moment we'll bring you all the details and minute-by-minute coverage of Necaxa vs Juárez live from Victoria Stadium. 
Don't miss it! 
7:41 PM14 days ago

Last match between Necaxa and Juárez

The last time these teams met was on match day two of last year's tournament, with Juárez winning at home. 
The score ended 1-0 with a goal by Erick Castillo. 
7:36 PM14 days ago

How and where to watch Necaxa vs Juárez

The match can be seen on TUDN USA.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 

 

7:31 PM14 days ago

Necaxa lost against the "fiera"

The Aguascalientes team lost by a 3-1 score.

The only goal for the visitors came in the 87th minute, thanks to Maximiliano Salas.

7:26 PM14 days ago

Juarez suffered at home

The team from the northern border found themselves in a close game that they began by winning and then tied against Pumas. 

The score ended 1-1 and left the Bravos in second-to-last place in the overall standings. 

7:21 PM14 days ago

Kickoff time

The Necaxa vs Juarez match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
7:16 PM14 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Competition match: Necaxa vs Juarez!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo