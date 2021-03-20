Goals and Highlights of Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez on Guard1anes 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for tuning in
We hope you enjoyed this VAVEL broadcast, check back soon for more up-to-the-minute news and matches of your favorite teams.
Amazing last-second victory
Ian Gonzalez appeared to send the ball into the net after several crosses from Maxi Salas and some fortuitous bounces in the area.
This penalty cost Juárez the defeat
Lezcano sent over the top the ball that could have given the visitors the lead.
93' GOAL OF NECAXA
In the last second of the match, Ian Gonzalez appeared in the box to send the ball into the net after a couple of rebounds.
AND THE GAME WAS OVER!
86'
Lezcano's shot was well saved by Hernández.
84'
Rubio is cautioned for a hard foul against Bilbao.
81'
LEZCANO BLEW THE BALL AWAY!
A very bad shot by the Juárez player who had the opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard and probably win the match.
A very bad shot by the Juárez player who had the opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard and probably win the match.
79'
The referee awards a penalty for a handball by Pereira in the area after a shot by Mercado.
75'
Yellow card for Velázquez for stopping Mercado's advance with a pull near the area.
72'
Martín Barragán exits amidst boos and Rodrigo Aguirre enters.
67'
Pavez was cautioned for a hard foul in three-quarters of the field.
66'
Yellow card for Maxi Salas for a provocation on defender López.
The post denied him the goal
This is how the Bravos of Juarez were saved in the first half.
54'
Yellow card for Jair Pereira for a strong foul in midfield.
45'
The second half of Necaxa 0-0 Juárez has begun.
45'
The score at the end of the first half was a goalless draw.
42'
Mercado's shot hits the crossbar.
34'
Maxi Salas was again left alone in the area but was unable to score after getting past the goalkeeper.
30'
Delgado shot inside the area, but Iniestra deflected for a corner kick.
24'
Mercado shot the ball but it went wide.
19'
Delgado's shot goes wide of the goal.
12'
Necaxa's shot goes over the top of the goal.
07'
Maximiliano Salas' shot is well guessed and saved by Vázquez Mellado.
0'
The match kicks off at the Victoria stadium!
Visiting fans are present
With the support of a few fans, the Chihuahua team will be looking for three points that will give them life in one of the last games of the tournament.
Looking for a win this afternoon
The Rayos arrive home looking to climb out of last place in the overall standings.
Lineup of Juarez
I. Vázquez Mellado, L. Pavez, H. Marín, V. Velazquez, L. López, J. Intriago, A. Iniestra, W. Mendoza, M. García, D. Lezcano and C. Rossel.
Lineup of Necaxa
E. Hernández; I. Domínguez, J. Pereira, U. Bilbao, J. González, J. Delgado, D. Cabrera, M. Salas, K. Mercado, A. Zendejas and M. Barragán.
LIVE Broadcast begins
In a few moments we will bring you the lineups for the match and everything related to Necaxa vs Juárez.
Stay tuned!
Stay tuned!
Don't leave here
In a moment we'll bring you all the details and minute-by-minute coverage of Necaxa vs Juárez live from Victoria Stadium.
Don't miss it!
Don't miss it!
Last match between Necaxa and Juárez
The last time these teams met was on match day two of last year's tournament, with Juárez winning at home.
The score ended 1-0 with a goal by Erick Castillo.
The score ended 1-0 with a goal by Erick Castillo.
How and where to watch Necaxa vs Juárez
The match can be seen on TUDN USA.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Necaxa lost against the "fiera"
The Aguascalientes team lost by a 3-1 score.
The only goal for the visitors came in the 87th minute, thanks to Maximiliano Salas.
Juarez suffered at home
The team from the northern border found themselves in a close game that they began by winning and then tied against Pumas.
The score ended 1-1 and left the Bravos in second-to-last place in the overall standings.
Kickoff time
The Necaxa vs Juarez match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Competition match: Necaxa vs Juarez!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.