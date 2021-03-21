Goals and highlights: Xolos Tijuana 3-1 Queretaro in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:38 AM13 days ago

Thank you

Thanks for following this match on VAVEL USA. Until the next time!
12:33 AM13 days ago

Highlights

12:28 AM13 days ago

Next match

On matchday 13, Xolos visits Atlas and Queretaro hosts Tigres.
12:23 AM13 days ago

90'+3

The match has finished! Xolos 3-1 Queretaro.
12:18 AM13 days ago

90'+2 Substitution

Xolos: Manotas and Gomez are out; Sansores and Gamiz are in.
12:13 AM13 days ago

90'+1

Yellow card for Javier Eduardo Ibarra.
12:08 AM13 days ago

90'

The referee adds three more minutes to the match.
12:03 AM13 days ago

90'

Goal disallowed for Queretaro for offside.
11:58 PM13 days ago

86' Substitution

Xolos: Edgar Lopez enters and Fidel Martinez leaves.
11:53 PM13 days ago

84'

Kevin Ramirez came close to a second goal. He enters the box alone, but Orozco saves well and deflects his shot.
11:48 PM13 days ago

78' No goal

Goal disallowed for Xolos for offside.
11:43 PM13 days ago

72'

A through ball to Dos Santos left him in front of a good scoring opportunity, but he stumbled and Orozco ended up keeping the ball.
11:38 PM13 days ago

69' Substitution

Xolos: Marcel Ruiz enters and David Barbona leaves.
11:33 PM13 days ago

66'

ALCALA! Queretaro's goalkeeper mismeasures Tijuana's cross and comes out wrong. The ball bounces into the six-yard box, but no one is able to get a shot off.
11:28 PM13 days ago

65'

Yellow card for Jonathan Dos Santos.
11:23 PM13 days ago

63'

Queretaro close! An awkward header that goes towards goal, but Orozco correctly keeps the ball.
11:18 PM13 days ago

59' Substitution

Queretaro: Jonathan Dos Santos enters and Hugo Silveira leaves.
11:13 PM13 days ago

55' Substitution

Queretaro: Jefferson Antonio Montero leaves and Gonzalo Montes enters.
11:08 PM13 days ago

55'

Yellow card for Martin Rea.
11:03 PM13 days ago

This was the 3-1

Scored by Fidel Martinez.
10:58 PM13 days ago

This was the 2-1

Scored by Victor Guzman.
10:53 PM13 days ago

This was the 2-0

Scored by Manotas.
10:48 PM13 days ago

This was the 1-0

Scored by Fidel Martinez. 
10:43 PM13 days ago

45'

The second half has started.
10:38 PM13 days ago

45'

The second half has finished! Xolos 3-1 Queretaro.
10:33 PM13 days ago

45'

The referee adds two more minutes to the first half.
10:28 PM13 days ago

38'

Crossbar! Xolos came close to a fourth goal after a mid-range shot hit the crossbar.
10:23 PM13 days ago

30' GOAL

Goal Xolos. Scored by Fidel Martinez.
10:18 PM13 days ago

27'

Mendoza receives medical assistance after a heavy crash.
10:13 PM13 days ago

22'

Yellow card for David Barbona.
10:08 PM13 days ago

19'

Montero's cross passes close to Orozco's goal. Queretaro is getting closer.
10:03 PM13 days ago

14'

Kevin Ramirez receives medical assistance after a collision.
9:58 PM13 days ago

11'

Manotas came close to the third goal. He gets to the end line and sends a cross into the box that Valencia ends up sending for a corner kick.
9:53 PM13 days ago

6'

Goal Queretaro. Autogoal by Victor Guzman.
9:48 PM13 days ago

4' GOAL

Goal Xolos. Scored by Manotas.
9:43 PM13 days ago

2' GOAL

Goal Xolos. Scored by Martinez.
9:38 PM13 days ago

0'

The match has started!
9:33 PM13 days ago

Lineup Queretaro

Alcala; Mendoza, Rea, Cervantes, Escamilla, Madrigal, Ramirez, Montero, Valencia, Sepulveda y Silveira.

9:28 PM13 days ago

Lineup Tijuana

Orozco; Angulo, Tercero, Gomez, Guzman, Pavez, Rivera, Martinez, Sornoza, Barbona y Manotas.

9:23 PM13 days ago

The arrival

With the proper hygiene protocols, the players are already at the Caliente Stadium.
9:18 PM13 days ago

Data

Tijuana has not beaten Queretaro in Liga MX since the 2017 Apertura. On that occasion they took all three points after winning 3-1.
9:13 PM13 days ago

The Stadium

Stadium Caliente is a multi-purpose stadium that is home to the Xolos of Tijuana. It has a capacity of 27,333 spectators.

9:08 PM13 days ago

Don't move from here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tijuana vs Queretaro match.
9:03 PM13 days ago

How to watch Xolos de Tijuana vs Queretaro Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:58 PM13 days ago

Key player Queretaro

Antonio Valencia | The new Gallos reinforcement is a key player in the recovery of the ball and in the team's offense from midfield. He has already made his debut in the tournament as an assist and goal scorer and is expected to be a factor in Queretaro's back line.
Photo: Imago7
Photo: Imago7

 

8:53 PM13 days ago

Key Player Tijuana

Fidel Martinez | With four goals in the tournament, the Ecuadorian has returned to his good play and goals. On this occasion, where Tijuana urgently needs a win, Martinez will be looking to do some damage in the visitor's goal.

8:48 PM13 days ago

Last lineup Queretaro

Villegas, Mendoza, Cervantes, Rea, Escamilla, Ramirez, Madrigal, Montero, Valencia, Sepulveda y Silveira.
8:43 PM13 days ago

Last lineup Tijuana

Orozco; Loroña, Guzman, Jara, Angulo; Barbona, Rivera, Sornoza, Martinez; Castillo, Manotas.
8:38 PM13 days ago

The refereeing quartet

The central referee for this Tijuana vs Queretaro match will be Fernando Hernandez; Jose de Jesus Baños, first line; Cesar Cerritos, second line; Brian Omar Gonzalez, fourth assistant.
8:33 PM13 days ago

To the first away win

Queretaro has had a fairly regular tournament in terms of performance and points. They are currently in eighth place with 14 points and, if they want to stay in the playoffs, they need to start winning three points on the road as well. It is worth mentioning that they have not won in other people's stadiums and in their most recent match, the Gallos won 2-1 against San Luis at the Corregidora Stadium.

8:28 PM13 days ago

Return to victory

After a good start to the tournament in the first six rounds, the Xolos have gone from strength to strength and have not won three points since the match against León in Round 6. Both Tijuana and Queretaro need a win to stay in the playoff zone, as, if they lose, they could drop out of it. Pablo Guede's men are coming off a 1-0 loss to Santos at the Estadio Caliente last week. 

Xolos are in tenth place with 13 points, the result of three wins, four draws and four defeats.

8:23 PM13 days ago

Kick-off time

The Xolos de Tijuana vs Queretaro match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
8:18 PM13 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana vs Queretaro.

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo