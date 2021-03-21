Goals and highlights: Xolos Tijuana 3-1 Queretaro in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
📹 #ElResumen
Entérate de todo lo sucedido en el partido entre Xolos y Querétaro correspondiente a la #Jornada12.
“La Jauría” se impuso en casa.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/E6PMIKrdx1 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L de Fidel Martínez!!!
Cayó el tercer tanto de “La Jauría”
Xolos 3-1 Querétaro#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/dIfPDlgxp4
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
¡¡¡AUTOGOL!!!
Xolos 2-1 Querétaro#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/TYJ0Gc3yPW
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!! Mauro Manotas definió con potencia a primer poste y amplió la ventaja.
Xolos 2-0 Querétaro#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/kgsvXsDTDx
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!! Muy temprano en el partido, Fidel Martínez anotó el primer tanto del partido.
Xolos 1-0 Querétaro#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/3hiTN9zl6E
🎥 | ¡LLEGAMOS AL ESTADIO! 🏟 🐔— Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) March 21, 2021
¡Vamos, equipo! 🔵⚫️#teQuieROgallos pic.twitter.com/vACf99cZGf
Xolos are in tenth place with 13 points, the result of three wins, four draws and four defeats.
