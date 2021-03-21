Goals and highlights: Cruz Azul 3-2 Atlas in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights |
Atlas: LineUp |
¡LLEGÓ LA ALINEACIÓN @BANCOAZTECA DE ESTA NOCHE!— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) March 21, 2021
¡POR UN TRIUNFO MÁS, MI FURIA QUERIDA! 🙌#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/zmqIQJFn4p
Cruz Azul: LineUp |
Estos son los 1️⃣1️⃣ jugadores que mandará Juan Reynoso al campo de juego.— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) March 21, 2021
¡Apuesta en @calientesports $400 por La Máquina y cobrarías $920! 📲 https://t.co/l16wtRrear#HazQueSuceda #ApuestaPorLaLigaMx 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cNmZlk31Tl
Already on the field!
¡VAMOS ATLAS HAY QUE GANAR JUNTO A @IZZI_MX! #LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/FVSUtc97vt— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) March 21, 2021
Let's look for goals!
¡A romper la sequía!— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
Milton Caraglio regresa al Estadio Azteca, el último gol del argentino en la #LigaBBVAMX fue en la J19 del A19 (23/11/2019), ese día marcó doblete.
Hoy el delantero del @atlasfc buscará ayudar a los Rojinegros a mantener la racha de partidos sumando. pic.twitter.com/PFyP38hASG
The locals with an advantage!
#Histórico 📜— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 20, 2021
Se registran 55 enfrentamientos en Torneos Cortos en la #LigaBBVAMX entre @CruzAzul y @atlasfc. El balance es favorable para la "Máquina".
¿Cuál será el resultado de esta noche? pic.twitter.com/ezLrIdM0Qw
The foxes have arrived!
At home!
LLEGAMOS 🏟 pic.twitter.com/kPz0dbxdMV— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) March 21, 2021
Stay tuned!
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlas: Last LineUp |
Cruz Azul: Last LineUp |
Rojinegros on the rise!
With everything!