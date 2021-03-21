Goals and highlights: Cruz Azul 3-2 Atlas in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021
Image: VAVEL

10:04 PM13 days ago

Goals and highlights |

9:59 PM13 days ago

95'

It's over! The match ends in favor of the home team, Atlas managed to close the gap but it wasn't enough and the away team falls.
9:59 PM13 days ago

95'

9:56 PM13 days ago

95'

Atlas scores! Milton Caraglio scores the second for the visitors from the penalty spot.
9:55 PM13 days ago

94'

Penalty! The referee signals a foul by 'Shaggy' on Rocha inside the area and awards the penalty.
9:55 PM13 days ago

93'

VAR! The referee will review a play in favor of the Red and Blacks, a possible penalty kick.
9:54 PM13 days ago

93'

9:54 PM13 days ago

92'

Again the goalkeeper! Rocha's shot, but Corona is attentive to prevent his goal from falling.
9:52 PM13 days ago

91'

What Atlas missed! The ball drifts into the area, Caraglio appears, but ends up crashing it into Corona.
9:44 PM13 days ago

83'

Goalkeeper! Corona attentively holds on to a ball that was heading dangerously towards his goal after Trejo's header.
9:40 PM13 days ago

79'

Cruz Azul's goal! After a shot was parried by his defender, Jonathan Rodríguez drove the length of the field and scored in perfect fashion to score the third for the home side.
9:39 PM13 days ago

77'

Montoya's shot, but Vargas attentive prevents the ball from generating danger.
9:37 PM13 days ago

76'

Atlas change. Christopher Trejo replaces Renato Ibarra.
9:35 PM13 days ago

74'

Change Cruz Azul. Brayan Angulo is replaced by Walter Montoya.
9:29 PM13 days ago

66'

Goal by Cruz Azul! Good pass from Romo to Jonathan Rodriguez, who finishes correctly after Vargas has beaten him and scores the second.
9:26 PM13 days ago

65'

Good rebound by Barbosa, preventing Rodriguez from hitting the ball and creating danger in the red-and-black area.
9:23 PM13 days ago

58'

Few chances for Cruz Azul and none for Atlas in these first minutes of the second half.
9:14 PM13 days ago

53'

Change of Cruz Azul. Yotún comes off and 'Shaggy' Martínez takes his place.
9:11 PM13 days ago

50'

A dangerous play by Atlas, where after Barbosa's cross, Caraglio lets the ball go through and Romo ends up rejecting it.
9:08 PM13 days ago

45'

Change for Cruz Azul. Orbelin Pineda replaced Ignacio Rivero.
9:06 PM13 days ago

45'

The second half kicked off at the Coloso de Santa Ursula.
8:49 PM13 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half! A somewhat lively match, where both teams have responded and the score is tied at one goal.
8:45 PM13 days ago

44'

Corona! Malcorra's shot, but the home keeper is alert to keep the ball out.
8:40 PM13 days ago

37'

Atlas goal! After Malcorra's service, Anderson Santamaría controls inside the box and scores the equalizer.
8:38 PM13 days ago

36'

Goalkeeper! Malcorra arrived alone, but when he shot, Corona managed to block the shot and deflected the ball.
8:35 PM13 days ago

28'

A tight match, with few arrivals from both sides.
8:23 PM13 days ago

22'

Ibarra had a good start and ended up shooting, but Corona was attentive, deflected the ball and prevented the game from being tied.
8:19 PM13 days ago

18'

Good defensive cutback by Nervo, preventing Cruz Azul from continuing to generate danger.
8:19 PM13 days ago

16'

A prefabricated play where Jairo Torres turns and when he hits the ball he ends up crashing it into the opponent.
8:14 PM13 days ago

12'

Rodriguez again! A cross that the 'Cabecita' takes advantage of and heads in, but the ball ends up going slightly wide.
8:13 PM13 days ago

11'

Jonathan Rodríguez made a dangerous run, but his shot ended up in the hands of Vargas without any problems.
8:10 PM13 days ago

8'

Goal for Cruz Azul! Brayan Angulo sends an accurate header after Romo's cross and embeds the ball in the back of Vargas' net.
8:03 PM13 days ago

0'

The match between Cruz Azul and Atlas kicks off!
7:58 PM13 days ago

Atlas: LineUp |

C. Vargas; H. Nervo, A. Santamaría, D. Barbosa, L. Reyes; V. Malorra, J. Márquez, A. Rocha, J. Torres; R. Ibarra, M. Caraglio.
7:53 PM13 days ago

Cruz Azul: LineUp |

J. Corona; J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, B. Angulo, J. Escobar; L. Romo, Y. Yotún, R. Baca; I. Rivero, J. Rodríguez, P. Fernández.
7:48 PM13 days ago

Already on the field!

The red-and-black players take the field for warm-ups.
7:43 PM13 days ago

Let's look for goals!

Milton Caraglio has not scored since 2019, so tonight he will be looking to break the drought.
7:38 PM13 days ago

The locals with an advantage!

In historical encounters, Cruz Azul is ahead of the red-and-black team.
7:33 PM13 days ago

The foxes have arrived!

With Diego Cocca at the helm, Atlas is already present at the home of Cruz Azul.

7:28 PM13 days ago

At home!

The Celestes have already arrived at the Azteca Stadium, where they will seek to continue their undefeated streak against Atlas.
7:23 PM13 days ago

Stay tuned!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Atlas match.

7:18 PM13 days ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:13 PM13 days ago

Atlas: Last LineUp |

C. Vargas; H. Nervo, A. Santamaría, D. Barbosa, J. Angulo; V. Malcorra, I. Torres, A. Rocha, A. Márquez; R. Ibarra, M. Caraglio.
7:08 PM13 days ago

Cruz Azul: Last LineUp |

J. Corona; J. Domínguez, L. Romo, P. Aguilar, J. Escobar; I. Rivero, R. Baca, R. Alvarado, P. Fernández, O. Pineda, J. Rodríguez.
7:03 PM13 days ago

Rojinegros on the rise!

With a good take-off, after several matches without defeat, Atlas has now gone five matches without defeat, so this afternoon's match is expected to be quite interesting, based on what has been shown in recent matches.

6:58 PM13 days ago

With everything!

With Reynoso at the helm, Cruz Azul has gone nine matches without defeat; this afternoon, they will be looking to do the same at home and add their tenth positive result and thus continue to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

6:53 PM13 days ago

Kickoff time |

The Cruz Azul vs Atlas match will be played at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
6:48 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Guard1anes match: Cruz Azul vs Atlas!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
