Goals and highlights: Toluca 4-4 Puebla in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021

Goals and highlights
Toluca and Puebla play out a very entertaining draw
The goals were scored by Michael Estrada (2), Alexis Canelo and Diego Rigonato, while Santiago Ormeño, Juan Segovia, Daniel Aguilar and Daniel Álvarez scored for Puebla.
With this result, El Diablo reached 19 points and La Franja 17. On the next matchday, the Scarlets will visit León and the Blue and Whites will host Mazatlán.
90+5'
90'
PUEBLA GOAL!
TOLUCA GOAL!
PUEBLA GOAL!
84'
82'
¡Gooool golaaaaaaazo del @tolucafc! 🔥— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 21, 2021
Rigonato le pega con potencia a la pelota y vuelve a darle la ventaja a los Diablos. ¡Partidazo! 😎
👹 3-2 🎽#TeJuroQueTeAmo | #LaFranjaQueNosUne | #TusGuard1anes2021
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN
📱 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/1gXtdKqHOs pic.twitter.com/x14sY9tULv
78'
TOLUCA GOAL!
73'
67'
¡Gooooooooooool del @clubpueblamx! 😱— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 21, 2021
La Franja empata al 61' con un hombre menos gracias al cabezazo de Segovia. 🔥
👹 2-2 🎽#TeJuroQueTeAmo | #LaFranjaQueNosUne | #TusGuard1anes2021
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN
📱 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/1gXtdKqHOs pic.twitter.com/bvb9cilF2I
64'
¡Gooooooool del @clubpueblamx! ⚽— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 21, 2021
Ormeño hace bueno el penal y se pone en el marcador del partido. 🔥
👹 2-1 🎽#TeJuroQueTeAmo | #LaFranjaQueNosUne | #TusGuard1anes2021
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN
📱 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/1gXtdKqHOs pic.twitter.com/641G76Li0i
62'
PUEBLA GOAL!
¡PUEBLA GOAL!
56'
55'
¡Gooooooooool del @tolucafc! 🔥— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 21, 2021
Pedro Alexis Canelo hace bueno el penal y duplica la ventaja de los Diablos. 😎
👹 2-0 🎽#TeJuroQueTeAmo | #LaFranjaQueNosUne | #TusGuard1anes2021
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN
📱 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/1gXtdKqHOs pic.twitter.com/q6GsCDVqS9
TOLUCA GOAL!
51'
50'
49'
46'
45'
45'
44'
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 21, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Michael Estada abrió el marcador con un muy buen remate de cabeza.
Toluca 1-0 Puebla#Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/6Vi5ty7gwM
42'
38'
TOLUCA GOAL!
21'
20'
18'
13'
7'
4'
0'
Puebla: substitutes
Toluca: substitutes
Puebla: lineup
Toluca: lineup
Puebla: last lineup
Toluca: last lineup
With these players, Puebla arrived in the State of Mexico
Mañana va por los Enfranjados de la capital, los del interior del Estado, los de 🇺🇸 y por los otro lado del charco 🔵
¡Estos son los 20 convocados por el Profe Larcamón! 🤜🏼🤛🏼#LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/rxPub8TAbt — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) March 21, 2021
Toluca closed its preparation on Saturday with a training session at its stadium
📸❗Galería
¡Estamos listos para enfrentar a Puebla!#ForjadosenelInfierno 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kccU8ZwDuN — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) March 20, 2021
Puebla, looking to climb the ladder
In their previous match, they were unable to take advantage of their home advantage and ended up losing 0-1 against Zorros del Atlas.
Toluca, looking to stay on top
Last week, they were defeated 0-2 at home by Tuzos del Pachuca.