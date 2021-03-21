Goals and highlights: Toluca 4-4 Puebla in Liga MX Guard1anes 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

3:28 PM12 days ago

3:23 PM12 days ago

Goals and highlights

3:18 PM12 days ago

Toluca and Puebla play out a very entertaining draw

In an exciting match, Puebla - who played 40 minutes with 10 players due to the expulsion of Emanuel Gularte - ended up drawing with Toluca.

The goals were scored by Michael Estrada (2), Alexis Canelo and Diego Rigonato, while Santiago Ormeño, Juan Segovia, Daniel Aguilar and Daniel Álvarez scored for Puebla.

With this result, El Diablo reached 19 points and La Franja 17. On the next matchday, the Scarlets will visit León and the Blue and Whites will host Mazatlán.

(Photo: Getty)
3:13 PM12 days ago

90+5'

Game over!
3:08 PM12 days ago

90'

Five minutes are added.
3:03 PM12 days ago

PUEBLA GOAL!

Daniel Álvarez scored a great goal to level the match.
2:58 PM12 days ago

TOLUCA GOAL!

Michael Estrada converts his brace to put the Diablos back in front on the scoreboard.
2:53 PM13 days ago

PUEBLA GOAL!

Daniel Aguilar scored inside the area, and everything was tied again.
2:48 PM13 days ago

84'

Last change for Puebla: Guillermo Martínez comes on for Christian Tabó.
2:43 PM13 days ago

82'

This was Diego Rigonato's great goal. 

 

2:38 PM13 days ago

78'

New changes for Puebla: Santiago Ormeño, Maximiliano Araujo and Omar Fernández are replaced by Amaury Escoto, Daniel Aguilar and Daniel Álvarez.
2:33 PM13 days ago

TOLUCA GOAL!

Diego Rigonato scored from outside the box to give the Diablos the lead back.
2:28 PM13 days ago

73'

Toluca makes new moves: Joao Plata, Raúl López and Gastón Sauro come in for Enrique Triverio, Haret Ortega and Rodrigo Salinas.
2:23 PM13 days ago

67'

In this way, Puebla evened the score.  
2:18 PM13 days ago

64'

This was Puebla's first goal. 
2:13 PM13 days ago

62'

Toluca's first move: Rubens Sambueza comes on for Claudio Baeza.
2:08 PM13 days ago

PUEBLA GOAL!

Juan Segovia appears at the far post to head home the equalizer.
2:03 PM13 days ago

¡PUEBLA GOAL!

Penalty for Puebla! Jorge Torres Nilo collides with Maximiliano Araujo inside the box.
1:58 PM13 days ago

56'

Santiago Ormeño also takes it well, and shortens the deficit on the scoreboard.
1:53 PM13 days ago

55'

That was Toluca's second goal.  
1:48 PM13 days ago

TOLUCA GOAL!

Alexis Canelo correctly takes the penalty and increases the Diablos' lead.
1:43 PM13 days ago

51'

Emanuel Gularte receives a double yellow card and is sent off. Puebla is reduced to ten men.
1:38 PM13 days ago

50'

There's a penalty! After a VAR review, the referee signals Emanuel Gularte's foul on Jorge Torres inside the box.
1:33 PM13 days ago

49'

Luis Santander turns to the VAR to review a possible penalty kick in favor of Toluca.
1:28 PM13 days ago

46'

Claudio Baeza is cautioned for a foul on Omar Fernández.
1:23 PM13 days ago

45'

The complement begins!
1:18 PM13 days ago

45'

End of the first half!
1:13 PM13 days ago

44'

This is how Michael Estrada scored. 
1:08 PM13 days ago

42'

Another header by Michael Estrada goes just wide of the Puebla goal.
1:03 PM13 days ago

38'

Both teams continue to constantly touch the goal, but they keep missing that last pass that would allow them to finish in a good way.
12:58 PM13 days ago

TOLUCA GOAL!

Michael Estrada headed the Diablo ahead on the scoreboard.
12:53 PM13 days ago

21'

Toluca's counterattack ends with a good shot by Claudio Baeza that Antony Silva controls in two minutes.
12:48 PM13 days ago

20'

Saldivar! Alfredo holds on and keeps out Maximiliano Perg's shot with both hands.
12:43 PM13 days ago

18'

Haret Ortega receives the first yellow card of the match.
12:38 PM13 days ago

13'

Almost there! George Corral's powerful shot hits the crossbar. Toluca is saved.
12:33 PM13 days ago

7'

José Vázquez took advantage of the rebound to take a shot that went wide of the visitors' goal.
12:28 PM13 days ago

4'

Santiago Ormeño's half back shot was controlled by Alfredo Saldívar without major problems.
12:23 PM13 days ago

0'

Game on!
12:18 PM13 days ago

Puebla: substitutes

J. Rodríguez; D. de Buen, C. Aboagye, D. Álvarez, I. Reyes, D. Aguilar, G. Ferrareis, G. Martínez y A. Escoto.
12:13 PM13 days ago

Toluca: substitutes

L. García; G. Sauro, R. López, J. Rodríguez, B. Sartiaguín, J. Plata, R. Sambueza, K. Castañeda, A. Rodríguez y P. Yrizar.
12:08 PM13 days ago

Puebla: lineup

A. Silva; G. Corral, J. Segovia, E. Gularte, M. Araujo, M. Perg, J. Salas (C), S. Reyes, C. Tabó, S. Ormeño y O. Fernández.
12:03 PM13 days ago

Toluca: lineup

A. Saldívar; R. Salinas, J. Torres, H. Ortega, D. Rigonato, A. Ríos (C), C. Baeza, J. Vázquez, M. Estrada, E. Triverio y A. Canelo.
11:58 AM13 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Puebla match.
11:53 AM13 days ago

11:48 AM13 days ago

Puebla: last lineup

A. Silva; G. Corral, J. Segovia, M. Perg, J. Salas (C), D. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Reyes, C. Tabó, S. Ormeño and O. Fernández.
11:43 AM13 days ago

Toluca: last lineup

A. Saldívar; J. Torres, M. Barbieri, R. Salinas, K. Castañeda, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, J. Vázquez (C), P. Yrizar, E. Triverio and A. Canelo.
11:38 AM13 days ago

With these players, Puebla arrived in the State of Mexico

11:33 AM13 days ago

Toluca closed its preparation on Saturday with a training session at its stadium

11:28 AM13 days ago

Puebla, looking to climb the ladder

Meanwhile, La Franja has been one of the pleasant surprises of the competition; after four wins, four draws and three losses, it has accumulated 16 points.

In their previous match, they were unable to take advantage of their home advantage and ended up losing 0-1 against Zorros del Atlas.

(Photo: Getty)
11:23 AM13 days ago

Toluca, looking to stay on top

The Diablos have had a good performance, although in recent weeks they have been on a downward trend; even so, they are in fifth place with 18 points, the result of five wins, three draws and three defeats.

Last week, they were defeated 0-2 at home by Tuzos del Pachuca.

(Photo: Getty)
11:18 AM13 days ago

Kickoff time

The Toluca vs Puebla match will be played at the stadium Nemesio Díez, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
(Photo: Getty)
11:13 AM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Toluca vs Puebla!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
