Goals and highlights: Santos Laguna 1-2 León on Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for tuning in
Goal and victory
#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 22, 2021
¡¡¡Qué Golazo de Fernando Navarro!!!
¡Gran jugada individual y después la puso en el ángulo!
Santos 1-2 León#Guard1anes2021 #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/RDF5yxbk2I
The Santos tie
Also on penalty, Santos equalized with this shot by Gorriaran.
#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 22, 2021
¡¡¡GL!!! Gorriarán empató el partido. Cobró el penal con potencia.
Santos 1-1 León#Guard1anes2021 #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/3CVLBxYYxX
Leon's goal
Angel Mena gave Los Panzas Verdes the lead.
#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 22, 2021
¡¡¡GL!!! Ángel Mena puso el balón pegado al poste y, desde el manchón penal, le da la ventaja al conjunto Esmeralda.
Santos 0-1 León#Guard1anes2021 #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/nHRxJCecL0
Match ends
With controversy included, the match ends. León wins 1-2 against Santos.
93' No penalty!
After a VAR review, the referee decides not to award a penalty kick.
92' VAR review
VAR is reviewing the penalty kick awarded to Santos.
90' Penalty!
Penalty for Santos for a handball by William Tesillo.
90' Added time
Four minutes are added to the regular time.
88' Santos can't
Andres Ibargüen took advantage of a loose ball in the box, but sent it wide.
87' Santos substitution
David Andrade comes off, Ignacio Jeraldino comes on.
87' Leon substitution
Jean Meneses is replaced by Andres Mosquera.
85' Last five minutes
Santos is on the attack and Leon is looking to hold on to the result, which at the moment is going well for them.
79' Carlos Acevedo stops
Leon found a way to attack Santos, their mid-range shots hurt them, but Carlos Acevedo made a clean save.
75' León changes
Santiago Colombatto and Angel Mena come off, Yairo Moreno and Fernando Gonzalez come on.
75' Round trip
The game became an incessant back and forth. Counter-attacks are playing a fundamental role.
67' Santos changes
Guillermo Almada makes three changes. Ismael Govea, Omar Campos and Edgar Games are replaced by Jesus Isijara, Eduardo Aguirre and Adrian Lozano.
66' Santos missed it!
Jesus Ocejo shot at goal, the ball went just past the post.
64' Play!
Andres Ibargüen complained to the referee about a Rodolfo Cota knockdown. The VAR acted silently and did not call the referee to review the play, play continues.
62' Acevedo is the star!
Santos' goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, has undoubtedly become the star player, saving another shot by Victor Davila.
58' Goal for Leon!
Goal by Fernando Navarro, he shoots on the edge of the area and puts the ball in the corner.
57' Acevedo again!
The Santos goalkeeper saved a point-blank shot by Victor Davila.
55' Leon substitution
Joel Campbell was replaced by Victor Davila.
55' Shock for Santos
Doria played backwards for Carlos Acevedo, the goalkeeper connected badly with the ball and gave away a corner kick, although there was no further danger.
50' Santos misses it
A mistake by Leon, two players had managed to enter the area, they delayed Gorriaran who blew his shot wide.
45' Yellow card
Just 20 seconds in, William Tesillo is cautioned for a foul on Jesus Ocejo.
Second half begins
The second 45 minutes are played on the TSM pitch.
First half ends
After 45 minutes full of intensity, the referee whistles the end of the first half.
Santos 1-1 Leon
45' Added time
Two minutes are added to the regular time.
42' Play restarts
The game was stopped due to medical assistance to Fernando Gorriarán, but once the ball is back in play, the game restarts.
40' Yellow card
Fernando Navarro de Leon receives a yellow card for a foul in midfield on Gorriaran.
38' Leon almost scores a second goal
Joel Campbell's shot from a corner kick goes just wide of the goal.
35' Acevedo!
Another shot by Luis Montes that goes straight at the goalkeeper's position. Acevedo is a factor.
31' Santos goal!
Fernando Gorriaran makes the shot from the penalty spot. He tricks Cota and the game is tied.
29' Penalty!
Penalty for Santos for handball by Santiago Colombatto, who also receives a yellow card.
28' Carlos Acevedo!
The Santos goalkeeper has prevented Leon's second goal on two consecutive occasions. Extraordinary interventions.
23' Goal for Leon!
Angel Mena shoots hard and crosses, Acevedo guesses the trajectory of the ball, but could do nothing.
22' Penalty!
After a VAR review, the referee awards a penalty for a handball by Felix Torres and also shows the yellow card.
21' VAR review
The referee reviews an action for a possible penalty for Leon.
20' Shot by Montes!
First shot on goal for Leon, Luis Montes tries a mid-range shot, sending the ball just wide.
17' Let's go for the ball!
Ball circulation seems to be difficult for Santos, resorting to balls, which Cota controls without any problems.
15' Grounding
On Fernando Gorriaran's shot, the referee intervened in the play, so play was restarted with a ground ball. Although there was confusion among the players.
13' Santos close!
Fernando Gorriarán tried to surprise Rodolfo Cota from midfield, but the ball went just over the top of the goal.
10' Disputed ball
Both teams are vying for possession of the ball.
6' Leon responds
Leon crosses into the area that Matheus Doria deflects.
4' Santos on the attack
The home team begins to show more attacking impetus.
The game begins
Day 12 of Liga MX closes in Torreon, Coahuila. Santos faces Leon.
Local lineup
Guillermo Almada's team looking to maintain unbeaten home record
¡EL XI DE LOS GUERREROS!— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 22, 2021
Con esta alineación, @ClubSantos saltará al terreno de juego, para enfrentarse ante @clubleonfc; de locales, los de Torreón aguardan por un triunfo que los mantenga en los primeros planos.#LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/zobOkCTiF3
Visitor's lineup
¡LA ONCENA DE LA FIERA!— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 22, 2021
Esta es la escuadra que presentará esta noche Ignacio Ambriz, en busca de un buen resultado como visitante y visitando a @ClubSantos; @clubleonfc se ha distinguido por su propuesta ofensiva.#Jornada12 #Guard1anes2021 #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/PIztaayCQ0
Protocols to follow
For the second time in the tournament, Santos has the opportunity to have fans in the stands of the TSM stadium. The club announced these measures to be followed for the fans in attendance.
Sigue las recomendaciones del Protocolo de desalojo de hoy:— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) March 21, 2021
▪ Saldrán primero las filas más cercanas a explanadas
, espera tu turno en tu lugar
▪ Evita paradas innecesarias o aglomeraciones
▪ Prohibido permanecer en explanadas o estacionamientos
#TerritorioSeguro pic.twitter.com/5xXwX1i4Og
U20 drubbing
Santos' U20 category showed no mercy and defeated their similar team, Leon U20, 3-0. Jesus Ramirez, Andres Tellez and Eduar Preciado scored for the Guerreros' victory.
#CanteraGuerrera | Sub 17 y Sub 20 Vs. @clubleonfc— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) March 21, 2021
¡Buen trabajo #Guerreros!
Te dejamos los resultados de nuestros encuentros Vs. La Fiera.
Sub 17 Club Santos 1-1 Club León
Sub 20 Club Santos 3-0 Club León#ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/iY7ZnBXVDm
U-17 draw
At the TSM's Alternate Field, Santos and Leon shared points after a one-goal draw. Moises Juarez gave Leon the lead, but Joshua Mancha put the game to bed.
#Sub17 | #SANvsLEO— Club León Fuerzas Básicas (@LeonBasicas) March 21, 2021
Termina el encuentro.
Dividimos unidades en la Cancha Alterna del TSM.
1-1 pic.twitter.com/3ExrmkHWsA
Stay tuned
In a few moments we will share with you the Santos vs Leon live lineups, as well as the latest information from the TSM stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Santos vs Leon TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is TUDN
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
A win with very little on border soil
With very little, Santos earned three points that keep them in the top four of the table. Guillermo Almada's team defeated Xolos de Tijuana by the narrowest of margins thanks to a solitary goal by Felix Torres.
Third victory in the tournament
At home, in front of their own fans, Leon returned to their third win of the tournament. The team coached by Ignacio Ambriz triumphed 3-1 over Necaxa with goals from Joel Campbell, Santiago Colombatto and Angel Mena. Maxi Salas scored for the visitors.
Downs due to call-ups
Santos will face this duel with two absentees, as Alan Cervantes and Santiago Muñoz were called up to the Mexican Pre-Olympic National Team, which is currently in Guadalajara looking for one of the two tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games.
| NOTA | #Preolímpica— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) March 11, 2021
¡Guadalajara, allá vamos!
¡Con esta lista de jugadores buscaremos nuestro para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio!
¡Juntos con el mismo sueño!
https://t.co/rIpq32kh2e#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/5lhPjNEuEK
Santos, undefeated at home
They make their stadium respected. Santos' TSM stadium has been a heavyweight, as during the Clausura 2021 the Guerreros have played six home matches, drawing only one and winning the others.
Leon wants to recover its footballing memory
The reigning champions are not resigned to throwing the tournament away. It seems that León is slowly beginning to recover the level that led it to win the league trophy, as it is just one point away from the playoff zone.
Day 12 of the Guard1anes 2021
Matchday 12 of the Guard1anes 2021, which precedes the league's break for FIFA in March. A win on this matchday could be crucial when the league returns to action in April.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Leon match will be played at the TSM stadium, in Torreon, Mexico.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Santos vs Leon!
My name is Jose Acosta and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Thank you for following the broadcast of this game. For more information on your favorite teams visit VAVEL.com.