Goals and highlights: Santos Laguna 1-2 León on Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX
10:09 PM12 days ago

10:08 PM12 days ago

Goal and victory

Fernando Navarro put the final numbers on the scoreboard with this great goal. Leon won the game 1-2.
10:06 PM12 days ago

The Santos tie


Also on penalty, Santos equalized with this shot by Gorriaran. 
10:05 PM12 days ago

Leon's goal


Angel Mena gave Los Panzas Verdes the lead. 
10:02 PM12 days ago

Match ends


With controversy included, the match ends. León wins 1-2 against Santos. 
10:00 PM12 days ago

93' No penalty!


After a VAR review, the referee decides not to award a penalty kick. 
9:59 PM12 days ago

92' VAR review


VAR is reviewing the penalty kick awarded to Santos.
9:58 PM12 days ago

90' Penalty!


Penalty for Santos for a handball by William Tesillo. 
9:57 PM12 days ago

90' Added time


Four minutes are added to the regular time. 
9:55 PM12 days ago

88' Santos can't


Andres Ibargüen took advantage of a loose ball in the box, but sent it wide. 
9:54 PM12 days ago

87' Santos substitution


David Andrade comes off, Ignacio Jeraldino comes on. 
9:53 PM12 days ago

87' Leon substitution


Jean Meneses is replaced by Andres Mosquera. 
9:52 PM12 days ago

85' Last five minutes


Santos is on the attack and Leon is looking to hold on to the result, which at the moment is going well for them. 
9:46 PM12 days ago

79' Carlos Acevedo stops


Leon found a way to attack Santos, their mid-range shots hurt them, but Carlos Acevedo made a clean save. 
9:42 PM12 days ago

75' León changes


Santiago Colombatto and Angel Mena come off, Yairo Moreno and Fernando Gonzalez come on. 
9:40 PM12 days ago

75' Round trip


The game became an incessant back and forth. Counter-attacks are playing a fundamental role. 
9:34 PM12 days ago

67' Santos changes


Guillermo Almada makes three changes. Ismael Govea, Omar Campos and Edgar Games are replaced by Jesus Isijara, Eduardo Aguirre and Adrian Lozano. 
9:33 PM12 days ago

66' Santos missed it!


Jesus Ocejo shot at goal, the ball went just past the post. 
9:31 PM12 days ago

64' Play!


Andres Ibargüen complained to the referee about a Rodolfo Cota knockdown. The VAR acted silently and did not call the referee to review the play, play continues. 
9:29 PM12 days ago

62' Acevedo is the star!


Santos' goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, has undoubtedly become the star player, saving another shot by Victor Davila. 
9:25 PM12 days ago

58' Goal for Leon!


Goal by Fernando Navarro, he shoots on the edge of the area and puts the ball in the corner. 
9:24 PM12 days ago

57' Acevedo again!


The Santos goalkeeper saved a point-blank shot by Victor Davila. 
9:23 PM12 days ago

55' Leon substitution


Joel Campbell was replaced by Victor Davila. 
9:21 PM12 days ago

55' Shock for Santos


Doria played backwards for Carlos Acevedo, the goalkeeper connected badly with the ball and gave away a corner kick, although there was no further danger. 
9:17 PM12 days ago

50' Santos misses it


A mistake by Leon, two players had managed to enter the area, they delayed Gorriaran who blew his shot wide. 
9:12 PM12 days ago

45' Yellow card


Just 20 seconds in, William Tesillo is cautioned for a foul on Jesus Ocejo. 
9:10 PM12 days ago

Second half begins


The second 45 minutes are played on the TSM pitch. 
8:54 PM12 days ago

First half ends


After 45 minutes full of intensity, the referee whistles the end of the first half. 
Santos 1-1 Leon
8:53 PM12 days ago

45' Added time


Two minutes are added to the regular time. 
8:50 PM12 days ago

42' Play restarts


The game was stopped due to medical assistance to Fernando Gorriarán, but once the ball is back in play, the game restarts. 
8:48 PM12 days ago

40' Yellow card


Fernando Navarro de Leon receives a yellow card for a foul in midfield on Gorriaran. 
8:47 PM12 days ago

38' Leon almost scores a second goal


Joel Campbell's shot from a corner kick goes just wide of the goal. 
8:43 PM12 days ago

35' Acevedo!


Another shot by Luis Montes that goes straight at the goalkeeper's position. Acevedo is a factor. 
8:39 PM12 days ago

31' Santos goal!


Fernando Gorriaran makes the shot from the penalty spot. He tricks Cota and the game is tied. 
8:38 PM12 days ago

29' Penalty!


Penalty for Santos for handball by Santiago Colombatto, who also receives a yellow card.
8:36 PM12 days ago

28' Carlos Acevedo!


The Santos goalkeeper has prevented Leon's second goal on two consecutive occasions. Extraordinary interventions. 
8:31 PM12 days ago

23' Goal for Leon!


Angel Mena shoots hard and crosses, Acevedo guesses the trajectory of the ball, but could do nothing. 
8:30 PM12 days ago

22' Penalty!


After a VAR review, the referee awards a penalty for a handball by Felix Torres and also shows the yellow card. 
8:29 PM12 days ago

21' VAR review


The referee reviews an action for a possible penalty for Leon. 
8:28 PM12 days ago

20' Shot by Montes!


First shot on goal for Leon, Luis Montes tries a mid-range shot, sending the ball just wide.
8:25 PM12 days ago

17' Let's go for the ball!


Ball circulation seems to be difficult for Santos, resorting to balls, which Cota controls without any problems.  
8:23 PM12 days ago

15' Grounding


On Fernando Gorriaran's shot, the referee intervened in the play, so play was restarted with a ground ball. Although there was confusion among the players. 
8:21 PM12 days ago

13' Santos close!


Fernando Gorriarán tried to surprise Rodolfo Cota from midfield, but the ball went just over the top of the goal. 
8:18 PM12 days ago

10' Disputed ball


Both teams are vying for possession of the ball. 
8:15 PM12 days ago

6' Leon responds


Leon crosses into the area that Matheus Doria deflects. 
8:12 PM12 days ago

4' Santos on the attack


The home team begins to show more attacking impetus. 
8:06 PM12 days ago

The game begins


Day 12 of Liga MX closes in Torreon, Coahuila. Santos faces Leon. 
7:48 PM12 days ago

Local lineup


Guillermo Almada's team looking to maintain unbeaten home record
7:47 PM12 days ago

Visitor's lineup

These are the men selected by Ignacio Ambriz for this afternoon's duel
7:29 PM12 days ago

Protocols to follow

 

For the second time in the tournament, Santos has the opportunity to have fans in the stands of the TSM stadium. The club announced these measures to be followed for the fans in attendance.

7:24 PM12 days ago

U20 drubbing

 

Santos' U20 category showed no mercy and defeated their similar team, Leon U20, 3-0. Jesus Ramirez, Andres Tellez and Eduar Preciado scored for the Guerreros' victory.

7:19 PM12 days ago

U-17 draw

 

At the TSM's Alternate Field, Santos and Leon shared points after a one-goal draw. Moises Juarez gave Leon the lead, but Joshua Mancha put the game to bed.

7:14 PM12 days ago

Stay tuned

 

In a few moments we will share with you the Santos vs Leon live lineups, as well as the latest information from the TSM stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

7:09 PM12 days ago

How to watch Santos vs Leon TV and Stream

 

If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is TUDN

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:04 PM12 days ago

A win with very little on border soil

 

With very little, Santos earned three points that keep them in the top four of the table. Guillermo Almada's team defeated Xolos de Tijuana by the narrowest of margins thanks to a solitary goal by Felix Torres.

6:59 PM12 days ago

Third victory in the tournament

 

At home, in front of their own fans, Leon returned to their third win of the tournament. The team coached by Ignacio Ambriz triumphed 3-1 over Necaxa with goals from Joel Campbell, Santiago Colombatto and Angel Mena. Maxi Salas scored for the visitors.

6:54 PM12 days ago

Downs due to call-ups

 

Santos will face this duel with two absentees, as Alan Cervantes and Santiago Muñoz were called up to the Mexican Pre-Olympic National Team, which is currently in Guadalajara looking for one of the two tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

6:49 PM12 days ago

Santos, undefeated at home

 

They make their stadium respected. Santos' TSM stadium has been a heavyweight, as during the Clausura 2021 the Guerreros have played six home matches, drawing only one and winning the others.

6:44 PM12 days ago

Leon wants to recover its footballing memory

 

The reigning champions are not resigned to throwing the tournament away. It seems that León is slowly beginning to recover the level that led it to win the league trophy, as it is just one point away from the playoff zone.

6:39 PM12 days ago

Day 12 of the Guard1anes 2021

 

Matchday 12 of the Guard1anes 2021, which precedes the league's break for FIFA in March. A win on this matchday could be crucial when the league returns to action in April.

6:34 PM12 days ago

Kick-off time

 

The Santos vs Leon match will be played at the TSM stadium, in Torreon, Mexico.

6:29 PM12 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Santos vs Leon!

My name is Jose Acosta and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

