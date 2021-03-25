Goal and highlights: Mexico 1-0 USA in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

11:11 PM9 days ago
11:06 PM9 days ago

11:01 PM9 days ago

Goal and highlights

10:56 PM9 days ago

Mexico 1-0 USA

In a match with little excitement, Mexico defeated the United States, with a goal by Uriel Antuna.

With this victory, the Mexicans close the group stage as leaders of Group A with 9 points, while the Americans are in second place with 6.

Both qualified for the semifinals, and tomorrow they will know their rivals, where they will compete for their ticket to the Olympic Games.

10:51 PM9 days ago

90+3'

Game over!
10:46 PM9 days ago

90+2'

Mexico's last change: Alan Mozo comes in for Uriel Antuna.
10:41 PM9 days ago

90'

Three minutes are added.
10:36 PM9 days ago

83'

Johan Vásquez and David Ochoa receive yellow cards for a couple of shoves.
10:31 PM9 days ago

74'

The USA makes one more change: Francis Tanner comes out for Hassani Dotson.
10:26 PM9 days ago

71'

New change for the United States: Benjamin Michel enters for Sebastián Saucedo.
10:21 PM9 days ago

69'

Mexico makes its first changes: Carlos Rodríguez and Jesús Angulo come in for Roberto Alvarado and José Macías.
10:16 PM9 days ago

61'

First U.S. moves: Johny Cardoso, Andres Perea and Sebastian Soto are out and Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Ferreira and Jackson Yueill are in.
10:11 PM9 days ago

59'

Another Uriel Antuna breakaway, who serves to José Macías, a striker who shoots wide. Mexico misses an important opportunity.
10:06 PM9 days ago

54'

The USA has taken more initiative, but still fails to generate dangerous plays.
10:01 PM9 days ago

45'

The second half begins!
9:56 PM9 days ago

HT

With this goal by Uriel Antuna, Mexico is defeating the United States.
9:51 PM9 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half!
9:46 PM9 days ago

45'

Two minutes are added.
9:41 PM9 days ago

MEXICO GOAL!

Uriel Antuna gives the Mexican national team the lead with a powerful, well-placed shot from outside the box.
9:36 PM9 days ago

38'

It can't be any more! Mexico makes its first move: Ángel Malagón comes off due to injury and Sebastián Jurado goes off.
9:31 PM9 days ago

35'

The meeting is stopped so that Ángel Malagón can receive medical attention.
9:26 PM9 days ago

27'

A great sweep by Mauricio Pineda to prevent Alejandro Mayorga from shooting from in front of the goal. Mexico continues to reach the opponent's area.
9:21 PM9 days ago

21'

A Mexican counterattack ended with a low shot by Uriel Antuna that went wide of the U.S. goal.
9:16 PM9 days ago

20'

Another header from Mexico, now via Gilberto Sepulveda; however, David Ochoa controls without any major problem.
9:11 PM9 days ago

15'

Close! Johan Vasquez's header goes just wide of the USA's right post.
9:06 PM9 days ago

10'

Mexico has taken the initiative, but has yet to generate dangerous chances.
9:01 PM9 days ago

2'

Roberto Alvarado's shot barely goes over the top of the U.S. goal.
8:56 PM9 days ago

0'

Game on!
8:51 PM9 days ago

USA: substitutes

J. Marcinkowski; M. Freese, J. Glad, J. Yueill, F. Tanner, S. Vines, J. Lewis, J. Ferreira y B. Michel.
8:46 PM9 days ago

Mexico: substitutes

S. Jurado; C. Moreno, A. Mozo, J. Angulo, A. Cervantes, C. Rodríguez, S. Córdova, J. Angulo y S. Muñoz.
8:41 PM9 days ago

USA: lineup

D. Ochoa; J. Araujo, H. Kessler, M. Pineda, A. Herrera; J. Cardoso, A. Perea, D. Mihailovic (C); H. Dotson, S. Soto y S. Saucedo.
8:36 PM9 days ago

Mexico: lineup

Á. Malagón; V. Loroña, G. Sepúlveda, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; U. Antuna, J. Esquivel, E. Aguirre, R. Alvarado; A. Vega y J. Macías.
8:31 PM9 days ago

8:26 PM9 days ago

8:21 PM9 days ago

USA: last lineup

J. Marcinkowski; S. Vines, J. Glad, H. Kessler, J. Araujo, J. Yueill, A. Perea, J. Cardoso, J. Lewis, J. Ferreira y S. Saucedo.
8:16 PM9 days ago

Mexico: last lineup

Á. Malagón; E. Aguirre, J. Angulo, J. Vásquez, V. Loroña, S. Córdova, J. Esquivel, C. Rodríguez, R. Alvarado, A. Vega y U. Antuna.
8:11 PM9 days ago

Yesterday, USA closed its preparation for today's match.

8:06 PM9 days ago

In Mexico, they are confident that they will have a great game tonight

8:01 PM9 days ago

USA, looking to surprise

The U.S. National Team also has six points, but is in second place. Only a win will guarantee them a place in the next round.

Last week, they thrashed the Dominican Republic 4-0, with goals from Jackson Yueill (2), Hassani Dotson and Djordje Mihailovic.

7:56 PM9 days ago

Mexico to take advantage of home advantage

At the moment, and by goal difference, the Mexican National Team is leading the first sector with six points, so only a defeat would make it qualify as second place.

In their previous match, they defeated Costa Rica 3-0, with goals by Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Sebastián Córdova.

7:51 PM9 days ago

Kickoff time

The Mexico vs USA match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 pm ET.
7:46 PM9 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Soccer Qualifying match: Mexico vs USA!
