Goal and highlights: Mexico 1-0 USA in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

Goal and highlights
Mexico 1-0 USA
With this victory, the Mexicans close the group stage as leaders of Group A with 9 points, while the Americans are in second place with 6.
Both qualified for the semifinals, and tomorrow they will know their rivals, where they will compete for their ticket to the Olympic Games.
¡Gool de Méxicooo! ¡Antuna la puso donde quisooo!
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 1-0 @USMNT 🇺🇸
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/n9SYFUBOdf
📺📲 TUDN y Las Estrellas #ATokyo2020 I #TriPorTUDN I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/Povt9wEbB3
MEXICO GOAL!
USA: substitutes
Mexico: substitutes
USA: lineup
Mexico: lineup
USA, looking to surprise
Last week, they thrashed the Dominican Republic 4-0, with goals from Jackson Yueill (2), Hassani Dotson and Djordje Mihailovic.
Mexico to take advantage of home advantage
In their previous match, they defeated Costa Rica 3-0, with goals by Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Sebastián Córdova.