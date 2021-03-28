Goals and Highlights America Femenil 2-4 Chivas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021
11:17 PM6 days ago

Highlights

11:05 PM6 days ago

Goal América 2-4

11:00 PM6 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for following the América vs Chivas Liga MX Femenil telecast. See you next time.
10:59 PM6 days ago

Painful setback

América Femenil remains winless and is now out of the playoffs after losing to Chivas Femenil at the Estadio Azteca.
10:58 PM6 days ago

End game

América Femenil 2-4 Chivas Femenil.
10:56 PM6 days ago

Goal Chivas 4-1

10:56 PM6 days ago

90'

Three more minutes are added

Montoya leaves and Bernal enters, Chivas substitution.

10:54 PM6 days ago

90'

America Goal

Jana Gutiérrez scored through the middle of her legs to give America the lead.

10:51 PM6 days ago

86'

Cervantes is replaced by Barrientos. Chivas make a change.
10:51 PM6 days ago

87'

Vázquez's counter-attack is over the top of the goal.
10:48 PM6 days ago

84'

Chivas goal.

Castillo gets up inside the box and floats the ball in to make it 4-1.

10:45 PM6 days ago

80'

Espinoza's cutback and powerful shot was saved by Felix, as Cuevas did not arrive in time.
10:43 PM6 days ago

79'

Monse Hernández's shot goes over the top of the goal.
10:43 PM6 days ago

79'

Bejarano leaves and Acevedo enters. Chivas substitution.
10:41 PM6 days ago

77'

Montoya failed to finish the counter-attack when he missed the last touch.
10:40 PM6 days ago

76'

Godínez, of Chivas, has been cautioned.
10:39 PM6 days ago

75'

Montoya's shot from half distance was saved by Masciarelli.
10:34 PM6 days ago

Goal Chivas Femenil 3-1

10:33 PM6 days ago

68'

For complaining, Edgar Mejía, coach of Chivas, has been cautioned.
10:30 PM6 days ago

65'

Ríos leaves and Flores enters. América Femenil makes a change.
10:27 PM6 days ago

62'

Chivas Femenil goal.

Licha Cervantes crosses to score her brace in the Clásico Nacional.

10:22 PM6 days ago

58'

Cervantes' header was blocked on the line by Ríos.
10:21 PM6 days ago

56'

Cervantes and Bejarano both hit the crossbar twice, but both were deflected by the Azulcrema goalkeeper.
10:17 PM6 days ago

52'

Jana Gonzalez's shot from half distance goes over the frame. America tightens its grip.
10:13 PM6 days ago

49'

Espinoza's long drive, who hits a cross and the ball hits the base of the post.
10:12 PM6 days ago

47'

Vázquez came on and Romero came off. Chivas substitution
10:09 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins at the Estadio Azteca.
10:05 PM6 days ago

Goal América Femenil 1-2

9:56 PM6 days ago

América Femenil 1-2 Chivas Femenil

9:54 PM6 days ago

Half time

América Femenil 1-2 Chivas Femenil.
9:53 PM6 days ago

45'

Add one more minute.
9:51 PM6 days ago

43'

America Goal

Farías headed in after a direct free kick to give América the lead.

9:50 PM6 days ago

Goal Chivas 2-0

9:45 PM6 days ago

37'

Espinoza's direct free kick passes close to Felix's deflection.
9:43 PM6 days ago

36'

Ana Lozada's header hits the crossbar on a corner kick.
9:43 PM6 days ago

34'

Rodriguez rejects the ball when it had fallen inside the red and white small area.
9:41 PM6 days ago

33'

Chivas goal.

Cervantes' through ball into the box to double the lead.

9:37 PM6 days ago

30'

Muñoz enters and Molina leaves. América substitution.
9:37 PM6 days ago

29'

Jaramillo's long distance shot from Jaramillo goes high.
9:35 PM6 days ago

27'

Dani Espinoza's foul and America has been unable to react since conceding the first.
9:28 PM6 days ago

20'|

Cervantes' header is deflected by Farías at the near post and goes wide.
9:25 PM6 days ago

Goal Chivas Femenil 1-0

9:24 PM6 days ago

15'

Blanca Félix's cross to the far post was easily cleared by Blanca Félix.
9:19 PM6 days ago

11'

Chivas Goal

Jaramillo defines inside the box and opens the scoring.

9:18 PM6 days ago

10'

Diana Rodriguez's header hits the crossbar. Chivas Femenil close.
9:17 PM6 days ago

10'

Ximena Ríos is cautioned and is the first of the match.
9:16 PM6 days ago

9'

Monse Hernández's shot was saved by Blanca Félix.
9:15 PM6 days ago

7'

Molina tries to run down the right flank and wins a corner kick.
9:11 PM6 days ago

4'

First minutes of red and white dominance, still without being able to be deep.
9:07 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between América and Chivas femenino begins.
9:03 PM6 days ago

They jump into the field

América and Chivas Femenil take the field in Liga MX Femenil protocol.
9:00 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of one of the most attractive duels of the Liga MX Femenil in the Guard1anes 2021 season between América and Chivas.
8:56 PM6 days ago

In case you missed it

That's how Chivas came out to warm up, remembering that they have two away victories to their name.
8:54 PM6 days ago

Ready girls

In this way, América closed its preparation for the match against Chivas.

8:48 PM6 days ago

These are the numbers of both teams

8:43 PM6 days ago

Revenge match?

Chivas, in better form, will try to give América a hard blow and avenge the elimination suffered in the quarterfinals of last year's tournament.
8:40 PM6 days ago

This is what América Femenil's dressing room looks like

8:33 PM6 days ago

Eagles warm up

8:29 PM6 days ago

XI Chivas femenil

Félix; Domínguez, Guzmán, Godínez, Castillo; Jaramillo, Bejarano, González, Montoya; Cervantes, Romero.
8:27 PM6 days ago

XI América femenil

Masciarelli; Valera, Lozada, Ríos, Farías, Cuevas, Hernández, González, Gutiérrez; Espinoza, Molina.
8:25 PM6 days ago

Last game Chivas

Chivas won the last round of home games with a 3-0 victory over Puebla.
8:20 PM6 days ago

Last game America

Despite having an extra player due to the expulsion of their opponents, América Femenil settled for a draw against Pachuca.
8:16 PM6 days ago

The Rebaño Sagrado's dressing room

8:13 PM6 days ago

Maximum concentration

8:10 PM6 days ago

The photo of memory

8:08 PM6 days ago

This is how América arrived at the Azteca Stadium

8:07 PM6 days ago

This is how América's training camp went this morning

8:01 PM6 days ago

Return to qualification zone

In view of the results of this matchday, América has already dropped to ninth place and if it wants to get into the top eight it will have to win.
8:00 PM6 days ago

We start

América Femenil will be looking to get back on track for the playoffs when they host Chivas Femenil at the Estadio Azteca. We begin our coverage.
11:44 AM7 days ago

11:29 AM7 days ago

Key player Chivas

Alicia Cervantes has just scored her hat-trick and is the top scorer of the team and the tournament with 13 goals in 12 games.

11:24 AM7 days ago

Key player America

Daniela Espinoza is one of the main players in the América attack, she has already scored five goals and also scored at the Azteca Stadium, doing so in the last game against Tigres.

11:19 AM7 days ago

Referee for America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil

The referee for América vs Chivas will be Lisset García.
11:14 AM7 days ago

Last lineup Chivas

Espino, Rodriguez, Guzman, Godinez, Castillo; Jaramillo, Bejarano, Gonzalez, Montoya; Cervantes, Romero.
11:09 AM7 days ago

Last lineup America

Masciarelli; Valera, Lozada, Farias, Rodriguez; Cuevas, Hernandez, Gonzalez, Gutierrez; Espinoza, Molina.
11:04 AM7 days ago

Chivas Femenil: consolidate as visitors

Guadalajara have won only two of six away games, so they need to win to stay in the fight for the overall lead.
10:59 AM7 days ago

America Femenil: to get back on track

With four games without a win, the Águilas have found themselves in trouble and need to win their second game at the Azteca this season to ensure they stay in the top eight for another week.
10:54 AM7 days ago

Kick-off time

The America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:05pm ET.
10:49 AM7 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX Femenil match: America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil! My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo