Goals and Highlights America Femenil 2-4 Chivas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Goal América 2-4
¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!
🦅 @gtz_jana @AmericaFemenil 2️⃣-4️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/rcLJ4ZrD6L — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
Thank you!
Painful setback
End game
Goal Chivas 4-1
¡ Llegó el cuarto gol del Rebaño 🐐!
Goooool de @Miriamcaza @AmericaFemenil 1️⃣-4️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/VD9hEGckYi — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
90'
Montoya leaves and Bernal enters, Chivas substitution.
90'
Jana Gutiérrez scored through the middle of her legs to give America the lead.
86'
87'
84'
Castillo gets up inside the box and floats the ball in to make it 4-1.
80'
79'
79'
77'
76'
75'
Goal Chivas Femenil 3-1
🔥 DOBLEEETTTEEE DE @LichaCervantes 🔥@AmericaFemenil 1️⃣ - 3️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/8Uzz2WB4ka — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
68'
65'
62'
Licha Cervantes crosses to score her brace in the Clásico Nacional.
58'
56'
52'
49'
47'
46'
Goal América Femenil 1-2
⚽️ 🔥GOOOOOOOOL DE @janellyfarias 🦅!!!!
@AmericaFemenil 1️⃣ - 2️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/vcMpHZD5ex — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
América Femenil 1-2 Chivas Femenil
Half time
45'
43'
Farías headed in after a direct free kick to give América the lead.
Goal Chivas 2-0
🗣 GOOOOOOOOL!!!!
🗣 GOOOOOOOOL!!!!
🗣 GOOOOOOOOL DE @LichaCervantes 🐐!!!@AmericaFemenil 0️⃣-2️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/ILfWbM03CM — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
37'
36'
34'
33'
Cervantes' through ball into the box to double the lead.
30'
29'
27'
20'|
Goal Chivas Femenil 1-0
¡ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE CHIVAS 🐐 !
¡ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE @carojaramillo94 !@AmericaFemenil 0️⃣ - 1️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/p2K8oJMrbb — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
15'
11'
Jaramillo defines inside the box and opens the scoring.
10'
10'
9'
7'
4'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
In case you missed it
¡CON ACTITUD Y DETERMINACIÓN! 👊— Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) March 28, 2021
Así se sale a calentar para un #ClásicoNacional 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X3NFmrcoL4
Ready girls
These are the numbers of both teams
Así marcha el balance de @AmericaFemenil y @ChivasFemenil previo a disputar el #ClásicoNacional. #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 pic.twitter.com/qfQpGpQe7p — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021
Revenge match?
This is what América Femenil's dressing room looks like
Eagles warm up
📽️ | Saltan a calentar nuestras Águilas para este #ClásicoNacional 🦅🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/1EEnfxyomH — Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) March 28, 2021
XI Chivas femenil
XI América femenil
Last game Chivas
Last game America
The Rebaño Sagrado's dressing room
Maximum concentration
The photo of memory
This is how América arrived at the Azteca Stadium
🖥️👋 Azulcremas reciben a nuestro equipo para el #ClásicoNacionalFemenil 🦅https://t.co/Dh7RnCk5pt pic.twitter.com/DnayNxsP64 — Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) March 28, 2021
This is how América's training camp went this morning
Return to qualification zone
We start
Tune in here
Last games
How to watch America Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Chivas
Key player America