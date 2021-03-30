Goals and highlights: Rayadas Monterrey 2-2 Tigres in Clasico Regio Femenil Guard1anes 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
Tie in the Clasico Regio Women's
With this result, Monterrey is in fourth place with 26 points, while UANL continues to lead with 30.
On the next matchday, the albiazules will host Cruz Azul and the felines will visit Puebla.
90'
86'
82'
81'
77'
RAYADAS GOAL!
69'
67'
59'
53'
50'
¡ VOLTERETA FELINA 🐅!— LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 30, 2021
¡ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE @Maria17_7 !@Rayadas 1️⃣ - 2️⃣ @TigresFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/6HegzH9N81
TIGRES GOAL!
46'
45'
HT
⚽️ 🔥GOOOOOOOOL DE LA "MAGA" 🎩 !!!!— LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 30, 2021
⚽️ 🔥GOOOOOOOOL DE @lizbethovalle7 🐅!!!! @Rayadas 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ @TigresFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽🎀 #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/GSIFsp6c2q
45'
44'
TIGRES GOAL!
35'
28'
¡GOLAZO DE RAYADAS! ¡YA GANAN EL CLÁSICO!#RayadasxFOX Christina Burkenroad apareció con cabezazo para hacer el 1-0 ante Tigres— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 30, 2021
¡Juegazo que ya tiene goles! ¡Verdadero clásico y verdadera joya en la jugada previa! pic.twitter.com/Qoig4HjIES
RAYADAS GOAL!
19'
14'
10'
8'
6'
0'
Tigres: substitutes
Rayadas: substitutes
Tigres: lineup
Rayadas: lineup
Tigres: last lineup
Rayadas: last lineup
These are the Tigres players called up for today
Y con ustedes, lo que estaban esperando... ¡La lista de convocadas! 💛
¡Juntas, en equipo por +3! 👊🏻
Presentado por @VivaAerobus #PerfilTigre 💪🏻 #EstoEsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bnfATvXZGV — Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) March 29, 2021
In this way, Rayadas closed their preparation for tonight's match
🏃🏻♀️| Trabajamos en Equipo y nos divertimos con una dinámica recreativa en nuestro #EntrenamientoRayado 🤣
🔵🆚🔴#ArribaElMonterrey 💙⚪ pic.twitter.com/DBVP2v39KO — Rayadas (@Rayadas) March 28, 2021
Tigres, looking to take more of a lead
In their previous match, they took advantage of their home advantage to beat FC Juárez 3-0, with goals from María Elizondo, Belén Cruz and Miah Zuazua (own goal).
Monterrey, looking to take the runner-up spot
The previous day, on their visit to Tijuana, they defeated Xolas 2-0, with a double from Daniela Solís.