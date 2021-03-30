Goals and highlights: Rayadas Monterrey 2-2 Tigres in Clasico Regio Femenil Guard1anes 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

12:59 AM4 days ago

12:54 AM4 days ago

Goals and highlights

12:49 AM4 days ago

Tie in the Clasico Regio Women's

In an exciting match, Rayadas and Tigres played to a 2-2 draw at the BBVA; Christina Burkenroad and Rebeca Bernal scored for the home side, and Lizbeth Ovalle and Mariana Cadena (own goal) for the visitors.

With this result, Monterrey is in fourth place with 26 points, while UANL continues to lead with 30.

On the next matchday, the albiazules will host Cruz Azul and the felines will visit Puebla.

(Photo: @Golesycifras)
12:44 AM4 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
12:39 AM4 days ago

86'

Tigres makes another move: Blanca Solís comes on for Lizbeth Ovalle.
12:34 AM4 days ago

82'

One more change for Rayadas: Diana Evangelista replaces Daniela Solís.
12:29 AM4 days ago

81'

New move for Rayadas: Desiree Monsiváis replaces Christina Burkenroad.
12:24 AM4 days ago

77'

Tigres' first change: Fernando Elizondo comes on for Belén Cruz.
12:19 AM4 days ago

RAYADAS GOAL!

After the corner kick, Rebeca Bernal shot inside the box to tie the game.
12:14 AM4 days ago

69'

First change for Rayadas: Yamile Franco comes off and Aylin Avilez comes on.
12:09 AM4 days ago

67'

Close! Good save by Alejandría to keep out Belén Cruz's shot. Tigres' third goal was close.
12:04 AM4 days ago

59'

Almost there! One-handed, Godinez denies teammate Mariana Cadena's clearance.
11:59 PM4 days ago

53'

Rebeca Bernal receives the first yellow card of the match.
11:54 PM4 days ago

50'

With this goal, Tigres is beating Rayadas.  
11:49 PM4 days ago

TIGRES GOAL!

María Sánchez takes advantage of the rebound and, with the help of a deflection from the opposing defense, puts UANL ahead on the scoreboard.
11:44 PM4 days ago

46'

Godinez! Alejandría rejects the good free kick by Lizbeth Ovalle.
11:39 PM4 days ago

45'

The second half begins!
11:34 PM4 days ago

HT

This is how the tie was scored.  
11:29 PM4 days ago

45'

End of the first half!
11:24 PM4 days ago

44'

Refereeing controversy! Tigres' goal should have been disallowed for offside by Lizbeth Ovalle.
11:19 PM4 days ago

TIGRES GOAL!

Maria Sanchez set up Lizbeth Ovalle, who scored inside the six-yard box to level the score.
11:14 PM4 days ago

35'

In the final minutes, Tigres continued to have the majority of possession of the ball; however, they were not as clear when attacking.
11:09 PM4 days ago

28'

This is how Rayadas scored.  
11:04 PM4 days ago

RAYADAS GOAL!

Christina Burkenroad headed in a pass from Diana García to put Monterrey ahead.
10:59 PM4 days ago

19'

María Sánchez's service for Stephany Mayor, who heads a shot that goes just wide. Tigres continues to generate opportunities.
10:54 PM4 days ago

14'

Godinez! Once again, the goalkeeper saves her goal, this time after she one-handed a shot from Belén Cruz.
10:49 PM4 days ago

10'

Almost there! Rayadas responds with a play that ends with a deflected shot by Christina Burkenroad.
10:44 PM4 days ago

8'

Alejandria! The home keeper keeps Ovalle's new shot out of the net.
10:39 PM4 days ago

6'

Metal! Lizbeth Ovalle's shot hits the crossbar. Rayadas are saved.
10:34 PM4 days ago

0'

Game on!
10:29 PM4 days ago

Tigres: substitutes

A. Gutiérrez; M. Yokoyama, S. Cortés, A. Martínez, N. Miramontes, L. Rangel, N. Gómez, M. Elizondo, M. Elizondo y B. Solís.
10:24 PM4 days ago

Rayadas: substitutes

M. Caballero; A. Mejía, A. Martínez, A. Hernández, X. Benítez, D. Evangelista, D. Monsiváis, S. Simental y A. Avilez.
10:19 PM4 days ago

Tigres: lineup

O. Solís; G. Espinoza, K. Luna, C. Ferral, N. Villarreal, N. Antonio, L. Mercado (C), L. Ovalle, M. Sánchez, S. Mayor y B. Cruz.
10:14 PM4 days ago

Rayadas: lineup

A. Godínez; M. Sánchez, R. Bernal (C), R. Rajunov, M. Cadena, D. Pérez, Y. Franco, D. García, V. Valdez, C. Burkenroad y D. Solís.
10:09 PM4 days ago

9:59 PM4 days ago

Tigres: last lineup

V. Villalobos; G. Espinoza, K. Luna, C. Ferral, N. Villarreal, N. Antonio, L. Mercado (C), L. Ovalle, M. Sánchez, S. Mayor y B. Cruz.
9:54 PM4 days ago

Rayadas: last lineup

A. Godínez; M. Sánchez, R. Bernal (C), M. Cadena, A. Hernández, D. Pérez, D. García V. Vladez, C. Burkenroad, D. Evangelista y D. Solís.
9:49 PM4 days ago

These are the Tigres players called up for today

9:44 PM4 days ago

In this way, Rayadas closed their preparation for tonight's match

9:39 PM4 days ago

Tigres, looking to take more of a lead

Meanwhile, the Tigres squad is the super leader of the competition with 29 points, after 9 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat.

In their previous match, they took advantage of their home advantage to beat FC Juárez 3-0, with goals from María Elizondo, Belén Cruz and Miah Zuazua (own goal).

(Photo: Imago)
9:34 PM4 days ago

Monterrey, looking to take the runner-up spot

As usual, the Rayadas are in the top half of the standings (fourth place with 25 points, the result of eight wins, one draw and three defeats).

The previous day, on their visit to Tijuana, they defeated Xolas 2-0, with a double from Daniela Solís.

(Photo: Imago)
9:29 PM4 days ago

Kickoff time

The Rayadas vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium BBVA, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
(Photo: Imago)
9:24 PM4 days ago

VAVEL Logo