Goals, penalties, and highlights: Mexico (5) 1-1 (4) Honduras in 2021 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Soccer Qualifying
(Image: VAVEL)

11:21 PM3 days ago

11:21 PM3 days ago

Penalties: México 5-4 Honduras

11:16 PM3 days ago

Mexico is champion for the eighth time in the2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying!

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
11:11 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 5-4 Honduras

Alexis Vega converts and gives Mexico the title.
11:06 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 4-4 Honduras

José Reyes gives Honduras hope.
11:01 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 4-3 Honduras

Jesus Angulo gives Mexico the lead again.
10:56 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 3-3 Honduras

Carlos Meléndez ties the score again.
10:51 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 3-2 Honduras

Uriel Antuna converts Mexico's third.
10:46 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 2-2 Honduras

Rigoberto Rivas evened the scoreboard.
10:41 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 2-1 Honduras

Alan Mozo gives the Mexicans the lead back.
10:36 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 1-1 Honduras

Edwin Rodríguez beats Sebastián Jurado to level the score.
10:31 PM3 days ago

Penalties: Mexico 1-0 Honduras

Johan Vásquez takes it perfectly and gives Mexico the lead.
10:26 PM3 days ago

0-0

Jurado! The Mexican goalkeeper holds and stops Juan Obregón's shot.
10:21 PM3 days ago

Penalty

Honduras will start the penalty shootout round.
10:16 PM3 days ago

120'

The match is over! The champion will be defined in penalty kicks.
10:11 PM3 days ago

110'

Mexico's last change: Jesús Angulo enters for Alejandro Mayorga.
10:06 PM3 days ago

105'

The second extra part begins!
10:01 PM3 days ago

105'

The first overtime ends!
9:56 PM3 days ago

96'

New Mexico move: Santiago Muñoz replaces José Macías.
9:51 PM3 days ago

95'

Unbelievable! Facing the goal, José García misses his header. Mexico is saved.
9:46 PM3 days ago

94'

Jurado! Sebastián sends Juan Obregón's header for a corner kick.
9:41 PM3 days ago

93'

Almost there! Uriel Antuna's shot goes just wide of the left post. Mexico continues to insist.
9:36 PM3 days ago

92'

Close! José Juan Macías' header goes just wide of the Honduras goal.
9:31 PM3 days ago

91'

Honduras makes another change: José Pinto comes in for Joseph Rosales.
9:26 PM3 days ago

90'

The first overtime begins!
9:21 PM3 days ago

90+3'

The match is over! There will be overtime.
9:16 PM3 days ago

90'

Three minutes are added.
9:11 PM3 days ago

81'

New change for Honduras: Juan Obregón comes in for Luis Palma.
9:06 PM3 days ago

80'

Wesly Decas is shown the yellow card for a foul on Uriel Antuna.
9:01 PM3 days ago

MEXICO GOAL!

José Juan Macías takes the penalty kick perfectly and ties the game.
8:56 PM3 days ago

77'

Penalty for Mexico! José García brings down José Macías inside the box.
8:51 PM3 days ago

HONDURAS GOAL!

Edwin Rodríguez beats Sebastián Jurado with a great shot from outside the area.
8:46 PM3 days ago

70'

It doesn't count! Alan Cervantes' goal is disallowed for offside. Honduras is saved.
8:41 PM3 days ago

66'

Mexico makes more changes: Alexis Vega and Joaquín Esquivel replace Erick Aguirre and Jesús Angulo.
8:36 PM3 days ago

65'

Jurado! The Mexican goalkeeper stretches out and sends Jose Reyes' good shot for a corner kick.
8:31 PM3 days ago

59'

New Mexico move: Sebastián Córdova comes in for Roberto Alvarado.
8:26 PM3 days ago

56'

Luis Palma's individual play ended with a low shot that was saved by Sebastián Jurado.
8:21 PM3 days ago

52'

On two occasions, Sebastian Jurado saved the shots and prevented Honduras from taking the lead.
8:16 PM3 days ago

45'

Mexico makes its first change: Uriel Antuna replaces Carlos Rodríguez.
8:11 PM3 days ago

45'

Second Honduras move: Carlos Argueta comes out and José Reyes enters.
8:06 PM3 days ago

45'

Start the complement!
8:01 PM3 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half!
7:56 PM3 days ago

45'

Two minutes are added.
7:51 PM3 days ago

43'

Joseph Rosales' free kick goes wide of the goal defended by Sebastián Jurado.
7:46 PM3 days ago

34'

A first-time shot by José Macías that barely goes past the side of the Catracho goal.
7:41 PM3 days ago

28'

Honduras' first move: Carlos Meléndez comes in for captain Denil Maldonado.
7:36 PM3 days ago

26'

The match is stopped for Denil Maldonado to receive medical attention after he suffered a sprained ankle.
7:31 PM3 days ago

23'

So far, the Honduran defense has been good at containing Mexican attacks.
7:26 PM3 days ago

18'

For their part, Honduras pressed a little higher up the pitch, but failed to capitalize. When they are outplayed, they resort to cutting the game short with fouls.
7:21 PM3 days ago

10'

Mexico keeps possession of the ball and tries to generate chances, but is not accurate in the final zone.
7:16 PM3 days ago

5'

The fans will be present this afternoon at the Akron.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
7:11 PM3 days ago

2'

Almost there! Roberto Alvarado's header goes just wide of Honduras' left post.
7:06 PM3 days ago

0'

Game on!
7:01 PM3 days ago

To start!

Both teams are already on the field for the match ceremony to take place.
6:56 PM3 days ago

Mexico: substitutes

C. Moreno; V. Loroña, J. Esquivel, J. Angulo, S. Córdova, S. Muñoz, A. Vega y U. Antuna.
6:51 PM3 days ago

Honduras: substitutes

M. Perelló; E. Facussé, C. Meléndez, J. Núñez, J. Reyes, R. Rivas, J. Pinto, J. Obregón y D. Vuelto.
6:46 PM3 days ago

Honduras: lineup

A. Barrios; D. Maldonado (C), C. Meléndez, J. García, W. Decas, C. Argueta, J. Rosales, K. Arriaga, E. Rodríguez, L. Palma y D. Martínez.
6:41 PM3 days ago

Mexico: lineup

S. Jurado; A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, G. Sepúlveda, A. Mayorga, C. Rodríguez, E. Aguirre (C), A. Cervantes, R. Alvarado, J. Angulo y J. Macías.
6:36 PM3 days ago

6:26 PM3 days ago

Honduras: last lineup

A. Guity; C. Meléndez, D. Maldonado, J. García, W. Decas, E. Rodríguez, J. Rosales, J. Reyes, R. Rivas, L. Palma y J. Obregón.
6:21 PM3 days ago

Mexico: last lineup

S. Jurado; V. Loroña, J. Vásquez, J. Angulo, E. Aguirre, C. Rodríguez, J. Esquivel, U. Antuna, S. Córdova, R. Alvarado y A. Vega.
6:16 PM3 days ago

Miguel Falero, coach of Honduras, said he is aware that they are not favorites to be champions

6:11 PM3 days ago

Jaime Lozano, Mexico's coach, wants to win the championship

6:06 PM3 days ago

Honduras, looking to surprise

On goal difference, the Honduran National Team took first place in Sector B, accumulating five points after defeating Haiti and drawing against El Salvador and Canada.

In the previous round, they showed their quality and denied the United States the opportunity to go to the Tokyo Olympics.

6:01 PM3 days ago

Mexico, to take advantage of its home advantage

The Mexican National Team topped Group A with nine points, the result of three victories (over the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic).

After that, they defeated Canada to secure their ticket to the Olympic Games.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
5:56 PM3 days ago

Kickoff time

The Mexico vs Honduras match will be played at the stadium Akron, Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
5:51 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying match: México vs Honduras!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo