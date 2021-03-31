Goals, penalties, and highlights: Mexico (5) 1-1 (4) Honduras in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Penalties: México 5-4 Honduras
Mexico is champion for the eighth time in the2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying!
Penalties: Mexico 5-4 Honduras
MEXICO GOAL!
Honduras: last lineup
Mexico: last lineup
Miguel Falero, coach of Honduras, said he is aware that they are not favorites to be champions
"Estamos enfocados en hacer un buen partido contra un gran rival, candidato al título como México"
Miguel Falero entrenador de Honduras previo a la final de #CMOQ
Jaime Lozano, Mexico's coach, wants to win the championship
Jaime Lozano, entrenador de México: "Todavía nos queda un partido y vamos a salir a ganarlo el martes."
Honduras, looking to surprise
In the previous round, they showed their quality and denied the United States the opportunity to go to the Tokyo Olympics.
Mexico, to take advantage of its home advantage
After that, they defeated Canada to secure their ticket to the Olympic Games.