Puebla vs Mazatlan FC: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Results (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

8:15 PM7 hours ago

Lineup of Puebla

8:13 PM7 hours ago

Lineup of Puebla

8:05 PM7 hours ago

The live broadcast starts

In a few Moments we Will present you the lineups and all details about Puebla vs Mazatlán. 
5:00 PM10 hours ago

4:55 PM10 hours ago

Last game between Puebla and Mazatlan

These teams faced each other on matchday 1 of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, when the poblanos went to Mazatlán to beat the local team by a score of 4-1.

 

4:50 PM10 hours ago

How and where to watch Puebla vs Mazatlán

You will be able to enjoy this match on TUDN USA. 

If you prefer to follow the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 

4:45 PM10 hours ago

Mazatlan's key player

Aristeguieta hasn't been the forceful 9 that Mazatlan needs, but he contributes a lot to the team with his movement and ball retention in the attacking zone, making him indispensable to Prof. Boy's offense.
4:40 PM10 hours ago

Puebla's key player

It is difficult to talk about Puebla at the moment without mentioning Santiago Ormeño, who despite not having been called up to the Mexican National Team has three goals in the last four games.
4:35 PM10 hours ago

Mazatlan is tough

Despite not having a fantastic season, the Pacific team seeks to remain among the qualified teams, as it is currently in the playoff zone with 14 points.

In their last game they lost against América by the minimum difference at the Kraken stadium. 

 

4:30 PM10 hours ago

Puebla tied at the last minute

The "la franja" team tied with a scandalous score of 4-4 the previous matchday when they visited Toluca. 
Currently, the team coached by Larcamón is in 7th place in the overall standings with 17 points, seeking to qualify for the playoffs among the first 4 places. 

 

4:25 PM11 hours ago

Kickoff time

The Puebla vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Cuauhtemoc stadium, in Puebla, Mexico.

The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.

4:20 PM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Competition match: Puebla vs Mazatlan!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Puebla vs Mazatlan! My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

