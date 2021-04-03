Puebla vs Mazatlan FC: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Results (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lineup of Puebla
Last game between Puebla and Mazatlan
These teams faced each other on matchday 1 of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, when the poblanos went to Mazatlán to beat the local team by a score of 4-1.
How and where to watch Puebla vs Mazatlán
You will be able to enjoy this match on TUDN USA.
If you prefer to follow the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Mazatlan's key player
Aristeguieta hasn't been the forceful 9 that Mazatlan needs, but he contributes a lot to the team with his movement and ball retention in the attacking zone, making him indispensable to Prof. Boy's offense.
Puebla's key player
It is difficult to talk about Puebla at the moment without mentioning Santiago Ormeño, who despite not having been called up to the Mexican National Team has three goals in the last four games.
Mazatlan is tough
Despite not having a fantastic season, the Pacific team seeks to remain among the qualified teams, as it is currently in the playoff zone with 14 points.
In their last game they lost against América by the minimum difference at the Kraken stadium.
Puebla tied at the last minute
The "la franja" team tied with a scandalous score of 4-4 the previous matchday when they visited Toluca.
Currently, the team coached by Larcamón is in 7th place in the overall standings with 17 points, seeking to qualify for the playoffs among the first 4 places.
Kickoff time
The Puebla vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Cuauhtemoc stadium, in Puebla, Mexico.
The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Competition match: Puebla vs Mazatlan!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.