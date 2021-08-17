Goals and Highlights: Santos Laguna 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
SPLIT POINTS
Both teams tried to propose in the first half, but it was the visiting team that was first on the scoreboard.
In the second half, Guillermo Almada would move his pieces in the right way so that Santos could tie the game in the final part of the match.
Next match day, Atlas will host Toluca and Santos will visit the Nou Camp to face the Panzas Verdes of Leon.
Termina el partido en el TSM.— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 19, 2021
Este sábado recibimos en casa al @TolucaFC en punto de las 17:00 horas. #Transformamos 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WMW0rMK2wz
¡It´s over!
Final Score: 1-1
90´
83´
LAST 10 MINUTES OF THE MATCH!
That's how the goal fell!
GOOOOOOOAAAL
67´
66´
63´
52´
49´
Second Half
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER
45 +1´
39´
That's how the goal fell!
¡GOLAZO! ⚽💥 Zapatazo de Julián Quiñones y se abra el marcador en La Comarca 👏🏻@ClubSantos 0-1 @AtlasFC— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 19, 2021
🔴En vivo: https://t.co/3I6Z8ph0cs
📺 TUDN #TuApertura2021| #GritaMexicoA21 | #ModoGuerrero| #Transformamos pic.twitter.com/SNPkVU8cP7
32´
GOOOOOOOAAAAAL
19´
14´
11´
10´
4´
1´
The match is underway!
We will start in a few moments!
The last details!
🇳🇬⚔️ ¡Saltamos a la cancha y nos preparamos para la batalla! Esto se va a poner intenso. 🔥😎 #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PqaVjwukIm— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 18, 2021
Warming up the engines!
Ya sale el '12’ a calentar… 🦸♂️🇨🇴#Transformamos 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lr50DhmYtS— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 18, 2021
Unity is strength!
🇳🇬⚔️📸 ¡Todos somos Santos! #30💪 #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/onWNriv0oY— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 18, 2021
Redblacks in the future!
- 105 Christopher Trejo
- 134 Jonathan Herrera
- 81 Jeremy Marquez
All 3, under 22 years of age, are consolidating themselves in the LigaBBVAMX.
Photo: Liga MX
Up with the visit!
¡LLEGÓ LA FURIA AL TSM EN SU @OMNIBUS_OFICIAL! 🤩#Transformamos 😔 pic.twitter.com/EPeXfYFEMw— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 18, 2021
Santos' lineup is ready!
🇳🇬⚔️ @CharlyFutbol nos trae el XI inicial con el que los guerreros saltamos a la cancha para enfrentar al @AtlasFC. #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/MG8WVfW2uq— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 18, 2021
Beautiful postcards of soccer!
Photo: Santos Laguna
Youth duel!
#CaraACara— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 18, 2021
Alan Cervantes (@ClubSantos) vs Jeremy Márquez (@AtlasFC)
Jóvenes mediocampistas con calidad. Buena salida de balón y dan equilibrio a sus equipo. ¿Quién se impondrá?#FutbolEnTusManos 📱@Telcel ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/jiuYAdgqYe
They have arrived at the stadium!
🚌🇳🇬 ¡Los #Guerreros estamos en la casa🏟️! ¡Gracias, @Omnibus_oficial! #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/isdAMUeFwf— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 18, 2021
Love the colors!
"The first day I put on the Rojinegra, I never forget it again, I said: I'm from here, I don't want to leave. I feel a very special affection for Atlas": Diego Cocca
Dressing rooms ready and well armed!
🇳🇬🔛 ¡Vestidor listo y armaduras guerreras preparadas!🔥 #ModoGuerrero⚔ pic.twitter.com/GvJMRqgb6T— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 18, 2021
The wait is over!
#Histórico 📜@ClubSantos y @AtlasFC se han visto las caras en 56 ocasiones en Torneos Cortos en #LigaBBVAMX— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 18, 2021
Los Guerreros lideran el registro histórico.#CreandoOportunidades ➡️ #PorLaEducación ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/5ftrzmTl8b
Tune in here Santos vs Atlas Live Score
What time is Santos vs Atlas match for international friendly?
Key Player Atlas
Photo: El Siglo
Key Player Santos
Photo: Transfermark
Atlas last lineup:
Santos last lineup:
Lastes Games:
Photo: AS México
Referees
Bitter birthday
De todo se aprende y hoy no es la excepción. A seguir trabajando que llegaremos juntos al objetivo de esta transformación.— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 16, 2021
Gracias a todos los que vinieron al Jalisco a apoyar en este #105Aniversario. Somos la mejor afición de México. ❤️🖤#Transformamos 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Vc5OgMHWHP
Two draws in a row
📹¡Tarde intensa en el Corona durante la #Jornada4! Revive el partido, las voces de la afición y las atajadas de Acevedo! 🤩 Por cierto, muy bien todos con su vaso guerrero.😌 ¡En #ModoGuerrero⚔️! pic.twitter.com/pkBqzzkiAu— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 17, 2021