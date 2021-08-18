Goals and Highlights: Juarez 1-2 America in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
We had a good game tonight at Ciudad Juárez.
Final Score
90'+6'
Juárez 1-2 America.
90'+5'
90'+4'
90'+2'
90'+1'
90'
87'
86'
84'
He had her, it was his, and he let her go.
83'
81'
75'
73'
Martín Galván leaves and Francisco Contreras enters
Matías García leaves and Flavio Santos enters
71'
69'
67'
65'
63'
61'
58'
Roger Martínez leaves and Henry Martín enters
Pedro Aquino leaves and Fernando Madrigal enters
54'
Luis Fuentes leaves and Mauro Lainez enters
Álvaro Fidalgo leaves and Sebastián Córdova enters
52' GOAL
Fidalgo heads into the area and defeats Hugo González.
48'
45'
Half Time
Bravos 1-1 America
45'+1'
Juárez 1-1 America
45'
44'
Much touch of the ball in the field.
40'
38'
35'
33'
32' GOAL
Roger Martínez finishes off his left leg and ties the score.
31' GOAL
America is surprised. Martín Galván scores 1-0.
29'
27'
26'
25'
23'
20'
18'
14'
13'
12'
11'
10'
8'
5'
3'
2'
KIck off
Let's go!
GO BRAVOS!
The night is extraordinary to achieve it.
Warm-up time
Very important the support of fans
Versus
Lineup América
Coach: Santiago Solari.
Lineup Juárez
Coach: Ricardo Ferretti.
Get Started
Tune in here Juárez vs América Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Go Bravos!
Latest games between Juárez vs América
America won 1
Two ties
Juarez won 1
The last game was won by América 2-0 Juárez in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.
Key player of América
Key player of Juárez
Probable lineups of Juárez vs América
González; Olivera, García, Velázquez, Acosta; Galván, Esquivel, Rosel; García, Castillo y Fernández.
Coach: Ricardo Ferretti.
América:
Ochoa; Layún, Cáceres, Aguilera, Fuentes; Aquino, Madrigal, Fidalgo; Córdova, Henry Martín y Lainez.
Coach: Santiago Solari.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
América to maintain the overall leadership
Three victories and a draw are the numbers of the team, who start as favorites for tomorrow's game, however it will be necessary to demonstrate it on the field without excesses of confidence or they may be surprised at Ciudad Juárez.
Bravos for the first win
Although you can see a lot of difference in the numbers, the reality is that these games are always highly motivating and those distances are shortened on the game.
The match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juárez Stadium
