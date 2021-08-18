Goals and Highlights: Juarez 1-2 America in Liga MX
Picture: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:19 AM6 days ago

Highlights

12:09 AM6 days ago

Thanks friends of VAVEL

Thank you very much kind friends of VAVEL for your support and preference.

We had a good game tonight at Ciudad Juárez.

Good night.

12:05 AM6 days ago

Final Score

Ladies and gentlemen, America takes all three points and remains the leader of the general table:
12:01 AM6 days ago

90'+6'

The game ends in Ciudad Juárez:

Juárez 1-2 America.

11:58 PM6 days ago

90'+5'

Olivera's shot that goes very off track.
11:57 PM6 days ago

90'+4'

Free kick for Juárez on the edge of the area.
11:55 PM6 days ago

90'+2'

Red Card for Joaquín Esquivel.
11:54 PM6 days ago

90'+1'

Flavio Santos' shot that passes very close to Ochoa's post.
11:52 PM6 days ago

90'

Completed time. 6 minutes are added.
11:51 PM6 days ago

87'

Free kick for Juárez.
11:50 PM6 days ago

86'

Juárez's free kick that passes very close to Ochoa's goal.
11:48 PM6 days ago

84'

Layún fails incredibly alone in front of the Juárez goalkeeper.

He had her, it was his, and he let her go.

11:47 PM6 days ago

83'

Cordova's deflected shot
11:45 PM6 days ago

81'

Henry Martín shot off Hugo González on the goal line.
11:39 PM6 days ago

75'

Free kick for Juárez.
11:38 PM6 days ago

73'

Change of Juárez:

Martín Galván leaves and Francisco Contreras enters

Matías García leaves and Flavio Santos enters

11:35 PM6 days ago

71'

Free kick for Juárez
11:33 PM6 days ago

69'

Juárez inoperative to attack, has no depth to open spaces or shot to goal.
11:31 PM6 days ago

67'

America now defends itself in search of a counterattack to end the game.
11:29 PM6 days ago

65'

Esquivel finishes inside the area of America and the ball goes wide.
11:27 PM6 days ago

63'

Henry Martín tries to finish off inside the area and is covered by the  Juárez defense.
11:24 PM6 days ago

61'

Corner kick for America
11:22 PM6 days ago

58'

Change America:

Roger Martínez leaves and Henry Martín enters

Pedro Aquino leaves and Fernando Madrigal enters

11:20 PM6 days ago

54'

Change America:

Luis Fuentes leaves and Mauro Lainez enters

Álvaro Fidalgo leaves and Sebastián Córdova enters

11:16 PM6 days ago

52' GOAL

Goal of America

Fidalgo heads into the area and defeats Hugo González.

11:13 PM6 days ago

48'

The VAR reviews the Juárez Goal and penalizes Offside.
11:07 PM6 days ago

45'

Second half begins at Ciudad Júarez.
10:58 PM6 days ago

Half Time

Intense match in La Frontera, we go tied at halftime:

Bravos 1-1 America 

10:53 PM6 days ago

45'+1'

End of the first half

Juárez 1-1 America

10:51 PM6 days ago

45'

1 more minute is added.
10:50 PM6 days ago

44'

It seems that Bravos is comfortable with the tie.

Much touch of the ball in the field.

10:45 PM6 days ago

40'

Every ball is disputed with energy.
10:43 PM6 days ago

38'

Free kick for America
10:42 PM6 days ago

35'

Corner kick for America
10:41 PM6 days ago

33'

Yellow card for Joaquín Esquivel
10:39 PM6 days ago

32' GOAL

GOAL

Roger Martínez finishes off his left leg and ties the score.

10:36 PM6 days ago

31' GOAL

GOOOOAAAAAL

America is surprised. Martín Galván scores 1-0.

10:34 PM6 days ago

29'

Yellow card for Aquino
10:32 PM6 days ago

27'

Free kick for Juárez
10:31 PM6 days ago

26'

Roger's shot controlled by goalkeeper González.
10:30 PM6 days ago

25'

Game without depth, both teams neutralize each other in midfield. Semi slow pace.
10:28 PM6 days ago

23'

Layún's shot at the hands of Hugo González.
10:25 PM6 days ago

20'

Game locked in midfield.
10:24 PM6 days ago

18'

Free kick for America.
10:21 PM6 days ago

14'

Shot of Bravos that passes over Ochoa's goal.
10:18 PM6 days ago

13'

Corner kick for America.
10:17 PM6 days ago

12'

Free kick for America.
10:16 PM6 days ago

11'

Corner kick for America.
10:15 PM6 days ago

10'

There are no danger plays yet. Very imprecise both teams.
10:14 PM6 days ago

8'

The Bravos team has not yet reached Ochoa's goal.
10:10 PM6 days ago

5'

Free kick for America.
10:08 PM6 days ago

3'

Corner kick for America. The defense clears.
10:07 PM6 days ago

2'

Free kick for America
10:05 PM6 days ago

KIck off

First Half begins.

Let's go!

9:56 PM6 days ago

GO BRAVOS!

Bravos despite an uncertain start in the Tournament will seek their first win of the tournament tonight.

The night  is extraordinary to achieve it.

Stay with us.

9:46 PM6 days ago

Warm-up time

With the match line-ups confirmed, the players go out onto the field for warm-up exercises before starting the game.
9:41 PM6 days ago

Very important the support of fans

Little by little the fans are present at the Olimpico Benito Juárez  Stadium. Without a doubt, their support is very important for the Braves who are looking to add 3 points.
9:36 PM6 days ago

Versus

A comparison between the two centrals, data that give us a reference for the match Juárez vs América tonight:
9:29 PM6 days ago

Lineup América

Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Miguel Layún; Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martínez.

Coach: Santiago Solari.

9:26 PM6 days ago

Lineup Juárez

Hugo González; Maximiliano Olivera, José García, Víctor Velázquez, Alberto Acosta; Martín Galván, José Esquivel, Carlos Rosel, Matías García; Fabián Castillo, Gabriel Fernández.

Coach: Ricardo Ferretti.

9:21 PM6 days ago

Get Started

All set at Olimpico Benito Juárez for the start of this match between the Juárez and América.
9:16 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Juárez vs América Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Go Bravos!

9:11 PM6 days ago

How to watch Juárez vs América Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Juárez vs América live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA and Univisión.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services TUDN App and Univisión NOW.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:06 PM6 days ago

What time is Juárez vs América match for 2021 Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Juárez vs América of August 18th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Bolivia: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Colombia: 9:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 9:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

USA (ET): 10:00 PM in TUDN USA y Univisión

Spain: 4:00 AM in Footters

Mexico: 9:00 PM in Azteca 7, ESPN y TUDN

Paraguay: 10:00 PM

Peru: 9:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Uruguay: 11:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: 10:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

9:01 PM6 days ago

Latest games between Juárez vs América

They have met on 4 times in Liga MX:

America won 1

Two ties

Juarez won 1

The last game was won by América 2-0 Juárez in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

8:56 PM6 days ago

Key player of América

Álvaro Fidalgo, the creative Spanish midfielder from club América, with a great vision of the game and who can perform both as a containment midfielder or even inside. He has a lot of mobility and good ball technique; however, he is characterized by responsibility in driving and his intelligence in decision-making. Fidalgo always executes very quickly, he has the ability to exploit spaces, filtering passes with great precision. He usually joins the attack and when he is in good position for the shot, he makes use of a powerful punch from long distance.
8:51 PM6 days ago

Key player of Juárez

Gabriel Matías Fernández, Uruguayan striker who arrived for this tournament from club Zaragoza of Spain. He is a strong, powerful striker, with a nose for the area, a spiker and a header. He is not a speed forward, but he is with good movements to space and a sense of unmarking. True to his Uruguayan genes and his nickname, Toro Fernández ensures intensity, aggressiveness and work in the pressure line of the Bravos de Juárez.
8:46 PM6 days ago

Probable lineups of Juárez vs América

Juárez:

González; Olivera, García, Velázquez, Acosta; Galván, Esquivel, Rosel; García, Castillo y Fernández.

Coach: Ricardo Ferretti.

 

América:

Ochoa; Layún, Cáceres, Aguilera, Fuentes; Aquino, Madrigal, Fidalgo; Córdova, Henry Martín y Lainez.

Coach: Santiago Solari.

8:41 PM6 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Juárez vs América will be Luis Enrique Santander; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first row; Michel Caballero; second row; Edgar Ulises Rangel, fourth assistant.
8:36 PM6 days ago

América to maintain the overall leadership

On the other hand, club América come to this meeting as general leaders and without knowing the defeat in this tournament.

Three victories and a draw are the numbers of the team, who start as favorites for tomorrow's game, however it will be necessary to demonstrate it on the field without excesses of confidence or they may be surprised at Ciudad Juárez.

8:31 PM6 days ago

Bravos for the first win

Those led by Tuca Ferreti march in 15th place in the general table, after obtaining 2 draws and two losses, so this is a great opportunity to get their first victory of the tournament.

Although you can see a lot of difference in the numbers, the reality is that these games are always highly motivating and those distances are shortened on the game.

8:26 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juárez Stadium

The Juárez vs América match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Benito Juárez, in Ciudad Júarez, in the Mexican State of Chihuahua, with a capacity of 19,703 people.
8:21 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Juárez vs América Live Updates!

My name is Alex and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

VAVEL Logo