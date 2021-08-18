Goals and Highlights: Correcaminos 2-2 Leones Negros in Liga Expansion MX 2021
Image: VAVEL

10:34 PM6 days ago

The tie!

This was the goal that tied the match, an own goal by Jesús Pineda.

10:11 PM6 days ago

96'

It's over! The match ends with a draw at the Marte R. Gómez stadium.
10:03 PM6 days ago

94'

Good intervention by Junco, who steals the ball from Baltazar, who was already on his way to the Correcaminos goal.
10:01 PM6 days ago

92'

Goal, goal, goal for Leones Negros! Self-goal by Pineda! Baltazar shoots at goal and Pineda ends up deflecting the ball into his own net.
9:58 PM6 days ago

89'

Baltazar's shot is too weak and Pozos keeps the ball.
9:55 PM6 days ago

87'

Ceballos gets a shot off inside the area, but fails to direct the ball.
9:50 PM6 days ago

81'

Leones Negros substitution. José González replaces Marco Granados 
9:46 PM6 days ago

77'

Bryan Flores' good arrival, preventing Correcaminos from dangerously reaching his area.
9:44 PM6 days ago

75'

Changes in both teams. For Correcaminos, Rodolfo Salinas and Jesús García are substituted for Armando Chávez and Carlos Lugo. For Leones Negros, Edson Jaramillo comes off and Bryan Flores comes on.
9:39 PM6 days ago

70'

The actions are stopped and both teams rehydrate.
9:37 PM6 days ago

68'

Ceballos' service for Baltazar, but the ball is too long and he misses a good opportunity.
9:34 PM6 days ago

65'

Correcaminos change. Josué Sánchez replaces Arturo Sánchez.
9:31 PM6 days ago

62'

Correcaminos goal! Arturo Sánchez appears and heads the ball into the back of the net.
9:27 PM6 days ago

58'

Goal, Leones Negros goal! Marco Granados appears inside the box and heads the ball in to tie the game.
9:24 PM6 days ago

55'

Jaramillo's long distance shot, and goalkeeper Pozos has to intervene to prevent the equalizer.
9:23 PM6 days ago

54'

César Arriaga stepped in and prevented Rentería from taking the ball inside the area and shooting at goal.
9:21 PM6 days ago

52'

Correcaminos change. Daviz Junco replaces Carlos Fonseca.
9:17 PM6 days ago

49'

Arriaga's header, but the ball goes wide of Ceballos' goal.
9:14 PM6 days ago

45'

The second half begins at the Marte R. Gómez stadium
9:14 PM6 days ago

45'

Change of Leones. Jorlian Sánchez is substituted by Miguel Guzmán.
8:57 PM6 days ago

45+5'

At the end of the first half, Correcaminos wins the duel by the minimum at home.
8:54 PM6 days ago

45+1'

Good intervention by Bellón, preventing Lugo from shooting inside the area.
8:53 PM6 days ago

45'

Carlos Lugo made an excellent defensive cut to prevent the arrival of Leones.
8:47 PM6 days ago

40'

Goal, goal, goal for Correcaminos! Arturo Sánchez takes advantage of the ball hitting the post after Costas' free kick, and shoots to score the first goal.
8:42 PM6 days ago

35'

Again! Rentería appears inside the box and sends his shot wide of the goal.
8:41 PM6 days ago

33'

Goalkeeper! A header by Rentería, but Pozos appears at the back and prevents his goal from falling.
8:40 PM6 days ago

33'

Excellent sweep by Luis Lopez, preventing Jaramillo's cross from reaching his area.
8:36 PM6 days ago

27'

The actions continue after a few moments for the teams to hydrate.
8:33 PM6 days ago

25'

Stops actions to allow teams to rehydrate
8:27 PM6 days ago

20'

Leones close! Guzmán's shot, after Jaramillo's cross, but he fails to control well and ends up giving the ball to the goalkeeper.
8:22 PM6 days ago

15'

Guzman's header passes close to Pozos' goal.
8:19 PM6 days ago

9'

Quite a tight encounter with chances for both teams
8:12 PM6 days ago

0'

The match starts in Tamaulipas
8:05 PM6 days ago

Leones Negros: LineUp

F. Ceballos, P. Bellón, J. Hernández, M. Ceballos, C. Baltazar, M. Guzmán, J. González, W. Rentería, M. Granados, R. Godínez, E. Jaramillo
8:02 PM6 days ago

Correcaminos: LineUp |

G. Pozos, J. Pineda, L. López, C. Arriaga, C. Lugo, A. Chávez, C. Fonseca, D. Pineda, A. Sánchez, M. Costas, E. Chávez.
7:33 PM6 days ago

Leones with preference!

The last two meetings between Correcaminos and the Melenudos have ended in favor of Leones, one in November 2021, with a score of 3-1 and the other 2-0 in February of this year.
7:32 PM6 days ago

They have arrived!

Both teams are already at UAT's facilities, ready to play their fourth match of this tournament. Leones will be looking to take home the first victory of this tournament.
7:20 PM6 days ago

Check the data

In the previous duels between these two teams, Leones Negros have eight wins over Correcaminos, while the locals have won six games in which they have come away with three points.

7:15 PM6 days ago

All sanitized!

The Tamaulipas facility was sanitized prior to the game to ensure that everything was in order.

7:10 PM6 days ago

7:00 PM6 days ago

Leones Negros statements

Romario Hernández, captain of the Melenudos, spoke prior to the match: 'As we commented before the start of the tournament, the team we have is very good with the reinforcements; but the team needs time to find itself on the field, to know what to do and how to play, sometimes it is difficult to make people understand that it is a process and the team is working well. We are adding up every game, these are some of the strongest teams in the league. We had to start like this and there is no excuse; let them be calm and know that we are working, there will not always be bad results, we have been working well as the games go by and the team will gain experience to find ourselves in the game and in the results.

We started on two very difficult fields, we are a team with several new players and it has been difficult for us to find ourselves on the field, but the team is fine; we are very united. We knew we would face difficult opponents to start the tournament, but we have been finding ourselves on the field. I feel that tomorrow we will have a good match. What I can highlight is the unity of the group; we are very united despite the defeats and the draw. The team continues to work at 100 percent, we know that results are not always going to be bad. We have been working well and we know that we will soon get the victory'.

6:55 PM6 days ago

Leones Negros Statements

, technical director of Leones Negros, spoke after their last match: "It worries us and bothers us because what we are doing is not for us to be there. Nobody has been better than us, but in the end we don't have the result."
"We are still under construction, I think we are not far from being a good team according to the DNA and seal of the institution. We are not going at the speed we would like, but we are on the right path. I think we should have won the match because of everything we generated on the field".
6:50 PM6 days ago

Urgent need to add

Leones Negros have accumulated two defeats and only one draw, placing them in the penultimate position in the general table with one point. The Melenudos' last match was in Jalisco and they tied against Dorados with zero goals.
6:45 PM6 days ago

To continue adding up

Correcaminos is coming off a narrow win over Cancún at home. This afternoon, the UAT team will be looking to keep on winning; they currently have two victories and one defeat. They are in fifth place with 7 points. It has been a long time since the Universidad Autónoma de Tamaulipas had started a tournament on the right foot.

6:40 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Marte R. Gómez Stadium

The Correcaminos vs Leones Negros match will be played at the Marte R. Gómez stadium in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, located in Mexico with a capacity for 18,000 people. The stadium will have a capacity crowd for this match.

6:35 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 20121 Liga Expansion MX match: Correcaminos vs Leones Negros Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
