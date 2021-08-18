Goals and highlights: Chivas 0-3 Leon in Liga MX Apertura 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
Game over!
With goals from William Tesillo, Elías Hernández and Santiago Colombatto, Chivas lost 3-0 at home to León, on the fifth matchday of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX tournament.
LEON GOAL!
Santiago Colombatto took advantage of a mistake in Antonio Rodriguez's exit to score the third goal for the visitors.
90+2'
Chivas' Jesús Angulo also receives a yellow card.
90'
Six minutes of stoppage time are added.
88'
This is how León's second goal was scored.
86'
Stiven Barreiro is sent off, leaving León with ten men.
81'
The yellow cards continue, now it was for Ángel Mena, of León.
78'
César Huerta, of Chivas, joins the list of those cautioned.
LEON GOAL!
Elías Hernández scores correctly in front of Antonio Rodriguez to increase the Fiera's lead.
74'
Santiago Ormeño receives a yellow card for a slap on Cristian Calderón.
69'
Chivas' latest move: Carlos Cisneros takes Alexis Vega's place.
66'
Chivas makes more changes: Jesús Sánchez and Alejandro Mayorga come out and Cristian Calderón and César Huerta join the team.
63'
59'
Chivas makes a double move: Jesús Godínez and Isaác Brizuela come in for Uriel Antuna and Sergio Flores.
57'
Almost there! Inside the box, Jesús Angulo's cross shot just misses the side of the goal. León is saved.
50'
Chivas' Alexis Vega becomes the first caution of the match.
The second half begins!
The match between Chivas and León resumes in Zapopan.
The first half ends!
In the AKRON, with a goal by William Tesillo, León is beating Chivas by the minimum difference.
45'
Three minutes of compensation are added.
39'
With this goal, León is beating Chivas.
LEON GOAL!
After a deflection, inside the box, William Tesillo scored a first-time shot to put La Fiera ahead on the scoreboard.
25'
Almost there! Fernando Beltrán's shot from half distance is sent for a corner kick by Rodolfo Cota.
This type of play has been the only way in which Chivas has generated danger.
16'
Antonio Rodríguez! The home goalkeeper saved Ángel Mena's powerful shot, after he was assisted by Omar Fernández, who had made a great individual play. León came close to scoring.
9'
Metal! Antonio Briseño's header hits the crossbar, and after the rebound, Adolfo Cota covers Gilberto Sepúlveda's shot. León is saved once again.
7'
Rodolfo Cota! The Mexican goalkeeper dives and sends Alexis Verga's powerful shot for a corner kick.
The match begins!
The Chivas and León teams are already playing their fifth match in the Apertura 2021.
Leon supports Emmanuel Gigliotti
In an act of solidarity with their player Emmanuel Gigliotti, who is in mourning due to the unfortunate death of his father, the players of La Fiera came out to warm up wearing a T-shirt with the legend: "Fuerza, Puma; we are with you".
Chivas will not back down against León
Looking ahead to today's match, Alejandro Mayorga, Chivas' left back, acknowledged the quality of León's squad, but at the same time highlighted some of the players they have in attack: "León is one of the highest quality teams in the tournament, but we still have people like Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Cisneros on offense, I think we also have something to do and that not only we will be worried, but they should also be worried about our offense."
Leon: substitutes
Iván Vázquez; Gil Burón, Elías Hernández, Fidel Ambriz, José Ramírez, Jesse Zamudio, Isaác Muñiz, Santiago Ormeño, Emmanuel Gigliotti and Juan Rangel.
Chivas: substitutes
Raúl Gudiño; Luis Olivas; Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Molina, Isaác Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, César Huerta, José Godínez and Oribe Peralta.
Leon: confirmed lineup
On the other hand, these are Ariel Holan's picks, and it looks like a 1-4-2-3-1 formation: Rodolfo Cota (C); Osvaldo Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera, Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo; Santiago Colombatto, Iván Rodríguez; Jean Meneses, Omar Fernández, Ángel Mana; Víctor Dávila.
Chivas: confirmed lineup
These are the players chosen by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, in what looks like a starting 1-4-2-3-1: Antonio Rodríguez; Alejandro Mayorga, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Sánchez (C); Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores; Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega; Ángel Zaldívar.
Sensitive absence for Chivas
For yet another week in a row, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will be without left back Miguel Ponce, who is still suffering from muscular discomfort.
Chivas arrives at home
The Rebaño is already at the Akron Stadium, where tonight they will be looking for their second win in the Grita México A21.
Equality in the Under-18s
Meanwhile, in this other minor division, Chivas and León played to a 1-1 draw; Armando González gave the Rebaño the lead, but Sebastián Santos came on for La Fiera to level the match.
Triumph for León in the U-20 category
In that category, Chivas lost 1-2 to León; Leonardo Sánchez had given the red-and-whites the lead, but the green-and-whites turned the score around with goals from Oscar Alba and Ian Ramírez.
Leon: last lineup
Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Ramiro González, Osvaldo Rodríguez, José Rodríguez, Elías Hernández, Santiago Colombatto, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila and Omar Fernández.
Chivas: last lineup
Antonio Rodríguez; Alejandro Mayorga, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Jesús Sánchez (C), Uriel Antuna, Eduardo Torres, Sergio Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Ángel Zaldívar and Alexis Vega.
How will Leon arrive?
Meanwhile, the previous Saturday, the Fiera took advantage of their home advantage to defeat Mazatlán FC 3-0 at the Nou Camp, with goals from Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila and Emmanuel Gigliotti.
What's next for Chivas?
Last Sunday, at the TSM Corona, Guadalajara drew 0-0 against Santos Laguna, in a duel in which they generated at least two clear opportunities, which were kept out by Carlos Acevedo, the rival goalkeeper.
Referee designations for the Chivas vs León match
The central referee for this match will be Adonai Escobedo; Michel Morales, first line; Michel Espinoza, second assistant; Alejandro Funk, fourth official; Gerardo Martínez, VAR; and Marcos Quintero, AVAR.
León, in search of the top spot
For their part, the green-and-whites are in third place with nine points, after three wins and one loss; they have scored six goals and conceded five. If they win today, they would be the new leaders of the competition.
Chivas, looking to climb the ladder
After four games played, the red and white team is in twelfth position in the general classification with five points, the result of one win, two draws and one loss; they have scored five goals and conceded four.
Chivas and León close the fifth matchday of the competition
On Wednesday night, in the city of Zapopan, the teams coached by Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Ariel Holan will play one of the last two games of this double-header, in what promises to be a very promising match due to the quality of both teams' squads, especially on offense.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Day 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021: Chivas vs Leon Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.