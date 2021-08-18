Goals and highlights: Chivas 0-3 Leon in Liga MX Apertura 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

12:28 AM6 days ago

12:27 AM6 days ago

Goals and highlights

12:03 AM6 days ago

Game over!

With goals from William Tesillo, Elías Hernández and Santiago Colombatto, Chivas lost 3-0 at home to León, on the fifth matchday of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX tournament.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
11:59 PM6 days ago

LEON GOAL!

Santiago Colombatto took advantage of a mistake in Antonio Rodriguez's exit to score the third goal for the visitors.
11:53 PM6 days ago

90+2'

Chivas' Jesús Angulo also receives a yellow card.
11:53 PM6 days ago

90'

Six minutes of stoppage time are added.
11:49 PM6 days ago

88'

This is how León's second goal was scored.  
11:48 PM6 days ago

86'

Stiven Barreiro is sent off, leaving León with ten men.
11:44 PM6 days ago

81'

The yellow cards continue, now it was for Ángel Mena, of León.
11:38 PM6 days ago

78'

César Huerta, of Chivas, joins the list of those cautioned.
11:38 PM6 days ago

LEON GOAL!

Elías Hernández scores correctly in front of Antonio Rodriguez to increase the Fiera's lead.
11:37 PM6 days ago

74'

Santiago Ormeño receives a yellow card for a slap on Cristian Calderón.
11:32 PM6 days ago

69'

Chivas' latest move: Carlos Cisneros takes Alexis Vega's place.
11:28 PM6 days ago

66'

Chivas makes more changes: Jesús Sánchez and Alejandro Mayorga come out and Cristian Calderón and César Huerta join the team.
11:24 PM6 days ago

63'

Chivas makes more changes: Jesús Sánchez and Alejandro Mayorga come out and Cristian Calderón and César Huerta join the team.
11:20 PM6 days ago

59'

Chivas makes a double move: Jesús Godínez and Isaác Brizuela come in for Uriel Antuna and Sergio Flores.
11:18 PM6 days ago

57'

Almost there! Inside the box, Jesús Angulo's cross shot just misses the side of the goal. León is saved.
11:14 PM6 days ago

50'

Chivas' Alexis Vega becomes the first caution of the match.
11:05 PM6 days ago

The second half begins!

The match between Chivas and León resumes in Zapopan.
10:52 PM6 days ago

The first half ends!

In the AKRON, with a goal by William Tesillo, León is beating Chivas by the minimum difference.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
10:46 PM6 days ago

45'

Three minutes of compensation are added.
10:44 PM6 days ago

39'

With this goal, León is beating Chivas. 
10:38 PM6 days ago

LEON GOAL!

After a deflection, inside the box, William Tesillo scored a first-time shot to put La Fiera ahead on the scoreboard.
10:27 PM6 days ago

25'

Almost there! Fernando Beltrán's shot from half distance is sent for a corner kick by Rodolfo Cota.

This type of play has been the only way in which Chivas has generated danger.

10:19 PM6 days ago

16'

Antonio Rodríguez! The home goalkeeper saved Ángel Mena's powerful shot, after he was assisted by Omar Fernández, who had made a great individual play. León came close to scoring.
10:10 PM6 days ago

9'

Metal! Antonio Briseño's header hits the crossbar, and after the rebound, Adolfo Cota covers Gilberto Sepúlveda's shot. León is saved once again.
10:09 PM6 days ago

7'

Rodolfo Cota! The Mexican goalkeeper dives and sends Alexis Verga's powerful shot for a corner kick.
10:02 PM6 days ago

The match begins!

The Chivas and León teams are already playing their fifth match in the Apertura 2021.
9:54 PM6 days ago

Leon supports Emmanuel Gigliotti

In an act of solidarity with their player Emmanuel Gigliotti, who is in mourning due to the unfortunate death of his father, the players of La Fiera came out to warm up wearing a T-shirt with the legend: "Fuerza, Puma; we are with you".
9:44 PM6 days ago

Chivas will not back down against León

Looking ahead to today's match, Alejandro Mayorga, Chivas' left back, acknowledged the quality of León's squad, but at the same time highlighted some of the players they have in attack: "León is one of the highest quality teams in the tournament, but we still have people like Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Cisneros on offense, I think we also have something to do and that not only we will be worried, but they should also be worried about our offense."
9:35 PM6 days ago

Leon: substitutes

Iván Vázquez; Gil Burón, Elías Hernández, Fidel Ambriz, José Ramírez, Jesse Zamudio, Isaác Muñiz, Santiago Ormeño, Emmanuel Gigliotti and Juan Rangel.
9:33 PM6 days ago

Chivas: substitutes

Raúl Gudiño; Luis Olivas; Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Molina, Isaác Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, César Huerta, José Godínez and Oribe Peralta.
9:29 PM6 days ago

Leon: confirmed lineup

On the other hand, these are Ariel Holan's picks, and it looks like a 1-4-2-3-1 formation: Rodolfo Cota (C); Osvaldo Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera, Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo; Santiago Colombatto, Iván Rodríguez; Jean Meneses, Omar Fernández, Ángel Mana; Víctor Dávila.
9:26 PM6 days ago

Chivas: confirmed lineup

These are the players chosen by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, in what looks like a starting 1-4-2-3-1: Antonio Rodríguez; Alejandro Mayorga, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Sánchez (C); Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores; Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega; Ángel Zaldívar.
9:18 PM6 days ago

Sensitive absence for Chivas

For yet another week in a row, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will be without left back Miguel Ponce, who is still suffering from muscular discomfort.
9:18 PM6 days ago

Chivas arrives at home

The Rebaño is already at the Akron Stadium, where tonight they will be looking for their second win in the Grita México A21
9:13 PM6 days ago

Equality in the Under-18s

Meanwhile, in this other minor division, Chivas and León played to a 1-1 draw; Armando González gave the Rebaño the lead, but Sebastián Santos came on for La Fiera to level the match.
9:08 PM6 days ago

Triumph for León in the U-20 category

In that category, Chivas lost 1-2 to León; Leonardo Sánchez had given the red-and-whites the lead, but the green-and-whites turned the score around with goals from Oscar Alba and Ian Ramírez.
9:03 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Chivas vs Leon Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chivas vs Leon live stream, as well as the latest information from the AKRON Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:58 PM6 days ago

How to watch Chivas vs Leon Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chivas vs Leon live on TV, your options is: Telemundo.

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:53 PM6 days ago

Leon: last lineup

Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Ramiro González, Osvaldo Rodríguez, José Rodríguez, Elías Hernández, Santiago Colombatto, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila and Omar Fernández.
8:48 PM6 days ago

Chivas: last lineup

Antonio Rodríguez; Alejandro Mayorga, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Jesús Sánchez (C), Uriel Antuna, Eduardo Torres, Sergio Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Ángel Zaldívar and Alexis Vega.
8:43 PM6 days ago

How will Leon arrive?

Meanwhile, the previous Saturday, the Fiera took advantage of their home advantage to defeat Mazatlán FC 3-0 at the Nou Camp, with goals from Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila and Emmanuel Gigliotti.
8:38 PM6 days ago

What's next for Chivas?

Last Sunday, at the TSM Corona, Guadalajara drew 0-0 against Santos Laguna, in a duel in which they generated at least two clear opportunities, which were kept out by Carlos Acevedo, the rival goalkeeper.
8:33 PM6 days ago

Referee designations for the Chivas vs León match

The central referee for this match will be Adonai Escobedo; Michel Morales, first line; Michel Espinoza, second assistant; Alejandro Funk, fourth official; Gerardo Martínez, VAR; and Marcos Quintero, AVAR.
8:28 PM6 days ago

León, in search of the top spot

For their part, the green-and-whites are in third place with nine points, after three wins and one loss; they have scored six goals and conceded five. If they win today, they would be the new leaders of the competition.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:23 PM6 days ago

Chivas, looking to climb the ladder

After four games played, the red and white team is in twelfth position in the general classification with five points, the result of one win, two draws and one loss; they have scored five goals and conceded four.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
8:18 PM6 days ago

Chivas and León close the fifth matchday of the competition

On Wednesday night, in the city of Zapopan, the teams coached by Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Ariel Holan will play one of the last two games of this double-header, in what promises to be a very promising match due to the quality of both teams' squads, especially on offense.
8:13 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Day 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021: Chivas vs Leon Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
