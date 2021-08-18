Goal and Highlights: Atlante 1-0 Cancun in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
Suffered victory
End game
94'
90'
90'
89'
87'
83'
81'
80
Hermosillo and Bocco join the team
Cruz and Sánchez leave
Atlante changes
Martinez and Mendoza leave
Partida and Figueroa are substituted.
78'
72'
70'
68'
63'
62'
61'
60'
Bermúdez and Tejeda leave
Hernández and Tamay come in.
57'
Vargas and Delgadillo came in.
Almeida and Neves came out.
55'
50'
52'
50'
46'
46'
Summary of the first half
#ElResumen #AlMedioTiempo
Revive el gol y las mejores acciones de la primera mitad en el Ciudad de los Deportes, donde Atlante vence de momento 1-0 a Tapatío con gol de Armando Escobar.#GritaMéxicoA21#CreandoOportunidades #PorLaEducación pic.twitter.com/9rQJoV5xX9 — Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) August 20, 2021
Half time
45'
45'
43'
40'
Goal Atlante 1-0
📹 #NoTeLoPierdas
¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽L del Atlante! ⚽🔥
¡Su segundo del torneo!
Armando Escobar aprovecha el rebote de la zaga cancunense para poner el 1-0 en el Ciudad de los Deportes.#GritaMéxicoA21#CreandoOportunidades #PorLaEducación pic.twitter.com/y3f5E2vten — Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) August 20, 2021
38'
35'
33'
25'
Armando Escobar is left with the ball that is touched by the defender and the ball goes into the back of the net.
14'
14'
12'
9'
8'
6'
4'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
The revulsive
Cancun Banking
There is support
Hand in hand
Atlante substitutes
XI Cancún
XI Atlante
Never played for Azulgrana
Emotional
Start
Tune in here Atlante vs Cancun Live Score
What time is Atlante vs Cancun match for Liga Expansion MX?
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 horas
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM in TUDN and Multimedios.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Last games
Key player Cancun
Key player Atlante