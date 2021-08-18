Goal and Highlights: Atlante 1-0 Cancun in Liga Expansion MX
10:22 PM

Highlights

10:00 PM

Thanks!

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the game between Atlante and Cancun for the fourth date of the Liga de Expansión MX.
9:59 PM

Suffered victory

Atlante was not completely convincing, but they won the game with a narrow victory over Cancún and took the lead in the Liga de Expansión MX.
9:58 PM

End game

Atlante 1-0 Cancún.
9:56 PM

94'

Zamorano commits a foul and everything indicates that Atlante will take the victory.
9:52 PM

90'

Six more minutes are added.
9:51 PM

90'

Partida's shot inside the area is blocked by Perez, who manages to block it.
9:50 PM

89'

Tamay's half back inside the box is off target.
9:47 PM

87'

Uscanga leaves and Mohamed enters, Cancun change.
9:44 PM

83'

Direct free kick by Pecas González that goes high.
9:41 PM

81'

Hermosillo brings down Tamay on the edge of the area and is cautioned.
9:41 PM

80

Cancun Changes

Hermosillo and Bocco join the team

Cruz and Sánchez leave

 

Atlante changes

Martinez and Mendoza leave

Partida and Figueroa are substituted.

9:39 PM

78'

Jesús Venegas is cautioned and Cancún is awarded a free kick.
9:34 PM

72'

Martinez's shot from half distance goes over the goal.
9:31 PM

70'

Nicolás Burtoboy and Federico Vilar, assistant and DT, are cautioned.
9:29 PM

68'

A tight cross from a corner kick was turned away by Gansito.
9:25 PM

63'

Armando Escobar is cautioned after a strong tackle.
9:22 PM

62'

Sanchez is cautioned and Atlante is awarded a free kick.
9:21 PM

61'

Mendoza had the ball, but in the area he staggered alone and missed a great opportunity.
9:20 PM

60'

Atlante changes

Bermúdez and Tejeda leave

Hernández and Tamay come in.

9:18 PM

57'

Cancun changes

Vargas and Delgadillo came in.

Almeida and Neves came out.

9:17 PM

55'

Zamorano surprised with a direct free kick that hit the base of the post after opening up the wall.
9:15 PM

50'

Mendoza is fouled on the edge of the area and is cautioned.
9:13 PM

52'

Mendoza's powerful, low shot from Mendoza is saved by Campestrini.
9:12 PM

50'

Escobar's pass to Bermudez's filtered space and the shot hits the outside netting.
9:06 PM

46'

Both Atlante and Cancún made no changes at halftime.
9:06 PM

46'

The second half begins between Atlante and Cancún.
9:02 PM

Summary of the first half

8:50 PM

Half time

Atlante 1-0 Cancún.
8:49 PM

45'

Bermudez surprises with a shot that Campestrini manages to deflect upwards.
8:48 PM

45'

Two more minutes are added.
8:46 PM

43'

Gonzalez was taking off three, but he ran out of court and missed his serve.
8:44 PM

40'

For stalling, Christian Bermudez has been cautioned.
8:43 PM5 days ago

Goal Atlante 1-0

8:41 PM

38'

Armando Zamorano with a mid-distance shot that passes close.
8:38 PM

35'

Elbis Souza is left lying on the field and medical assistance arrives.
8:36 PM

33'

Neves' shot goes wide.
8:28 PM

25'

Atlante Goal

Armando Escobar is left with the ball that is touched by the defender and the ball goes into the back of the net.

8:17 PM

14'

Cruz knocks Souza down and is now painted yellow.
8:16 PM

14'

Zaragoza's free kick hits the wall and the rebound ends up flying in.
8:15 PM

12'

Yellow card for Souza for a foul on Uscanga.
8:11 PM

9'

Tejeda's header after a cross from the Hobbit goes into the hands of Campestrini.
8:10 PM

8'

Sanchez's long-range shot was saved by Gansito.
8:08 PM

6'

The Hobbit's shot from half distance goes just wide.
8:06 PM

4'

The first minutes of the game were dominated by the blue and whites, although so far they have not caused any danger.
8:02 PM

0'

The match between Atlante and Cancún kicks off.
8:00 PM

They jump into the field

Atlante and Cancun have entered the field under Liga BBVA Expansion MX protocol.
7:53 PM

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the match between Atlante and Cancun. Both teams have finished their warm-up period and are ready to take the field.
7:52 PM

The revulsive

Alfonso Tamay has become one of Atlante's driving forces, scoring twice at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

7:47 PM

Cancun Banking

1 Obeth Rojas, 3 Luciano Bocco, 15 Luis Alonso, 8 Felipe Hermosillo, 12 Shayr Mohamed, 14 Carlos Prieto, 18 Francisco Estrada, 20 Jesús Vargas, 9 Daniel Delgadillo.
7:42 PM

There is support

Atlantist fans are present at the stadium to support their Colts in the fourth match of this championship, which, if they win, can take the top spots in the tournament.

7:37 PM

Hand in hand

These are the antecedents in the history of the BBVA Expansion League between Atlante and Cancun.

7:32 PM

Atlante substitutes

1 José Fernández, 6 Edson Partida, 15 Fernando Ramírez, 16 Francisco Reyes, 10 Alfonso Tamay, 11 Brian Figueroa, 21 Lucas da Silva, 29 Juan Domínguez, 9 Joaquín Hernández, 26 Manuel López.
7:27 PM

XI Cancún

17 Cristian Campestrini, 2 Oscar Torres, 4 Heriberto Aguayo, 6 Ricardo Cruz, 25 Antonio Sánchez, 5 Michael Pérez, 10 Armando Zamorano, 11 Simón Almeida, 21 Adán Zaragoza, 27 Francisco Uscanga, 7 Igor Neves.
7:22 PM

XI Atlante

20 Humberto Hernández, 3 Diego García, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 14 Rolando González, 28 Elbis Souza, 7 Duilio Tejeda, 8 Jonathan Martínez, 18 Christian Bermúdez, 22 Jesús Venegas, 27 Armando Escobar, 30 Bryan Mendoza.
7:17 PM

Never played for Azulgrana

When Federico Vilar made his debut in early 2003, Atlante had already moved and was playing for Neza 86. He later migrated to the Azteca and then migrated to Cancun, so the "Jefe" never had the opportunity to play as a home player in the Atlante shirt at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
7:12 PM

Emotional

Federico Vilar will face Atlante for the first time as coach, a team with which he shone as a player, and it will undoubtedly be very emotional all around.
7:07 PM

Start

The curtain closes on date 4 of the Expansion League with the duel between Atlante and Cancún. We begin with the coverage of the match.
7:02 PM

Tune in here Atlante vs Cancun Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlante vs Cancun match in Liga Expansion MX.
6:57 PM

What time is Atlante vs Cancun match for Liga Expansion MX?

This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Cancun of 19th August in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Bolivia: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM

Colombia: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 horas

USA (ET): 8:00 PM in TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM in TUDN and Multimedios.

Paraguay: 9:00 PM

Peru: 7:00 PM

Uruguay: 9:00 PM

6:52 PM

Last games

In the history of these franchises, they have faced each other three times, with two wins and one loss in favor of Atlante. The last time they met in the Mexican capital was in the playoffs of the last tournament, where Atlante won by a score of 2-1.
6:47 PM

Key player Cancun

Francisco Uscanga is synonymous with quality, experience and unbalanced play in the final third of the field, highlighting that Vilar knew him well when they were at Atlante. It is worth remembering that these games will always be special for the number 27, as he had his best performance with the Potros.

6:42 PM

Key player Atlante

Since his arrival with the Potros, Jesús Venegas has been able to give balance to the team in the midfield, being a specialist in recovering balls and in being part of the production in the generation of plays.

6:37 PM

Last Team Cancun

Last Team Cancun

17 Cristian Campestrini, 2 Óscar Torres, 4 Heriberto Aguayo, 6 Ricardo Cruz, 25 Antonio Sánchez, 5 Michael Pérez, 10 Armando Zamorano, 11 Simón Almeida, 21 Adán Zaragoza, 27 Francisco Uscanga, 7 Igor Neves.
6:32 PM

Last Team Atlante

20 Humberto Hernández; 6 Edson Partida, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 14 Rolando González, 28 Elbis Souza, 7 Duilio Tejeda, 8 Jonathan Martínez, 18 Christian Bermúdez, 22 Jesús Venegas, 27 Armando Escobar, 9 Joaquín Hernández.
6:27 PM

Cancún: stability

So far Cancún has only played two games in the championship where they beat Raya2 by the minimum difference, but at home they couldn't and lost by the same score against Correcaminos de la UAT; curiously, they are the same opponents Atlante faced in their first two games.
6:22 PM

Atlante: getting back on track

After losing their unbeaten streak last week with two goals in the first few minutes against Cimarrones de Sonora, the Potros' objective will be to get back to winning ways as they did in the first two home games.
6:17 PM

A special match

Federico Vilar shined in his playing days with Potros del Atlante and for the first time he will face them as head coach, which will undoubtedly be a special match for all parties, where the azulgrana fans are expected to give him a warm welcome.
6:12 PM

Kick-off time

The Atlante vs Cancun match will be played at the Azulgrana Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
6:07 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga Expansion MX: Atlante vs Cancun!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
