Goals and highlights: Tapatio 0-3 Atletico Morelia in Liga Expansion MX Apertura 2021

Goals and highlights
The match ends!
With goals from Martín Barragán (2) and Diego Abella, Atletico Morelia defeats Tapatío in the fourth round of the Liga Expansión MX, Grita México A21 edition.
ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!
Diego Abella gets past José Rangel and scores with the goal wide open to score the third goal of the match.
90'
Five minutes of repositioning are added.
86'
Last move for Atletico Morelia: Diego Abella comes in for Jesús Ramírez.
83'
Atletico Morelia makes a double change: Martín Barragán and Gael Acosta come off and Diego Gallegos and Javier Ibarra enter.
ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!
Martín Barragán correctly takes the penalty kick, converts his brace and increases the Canarios' lead.
79'
Penalty for Atlético Morelia! Carlos Guzmán is brought down inside the box.
73'
New change for Tapatío: Luis Márquez is replaced by Gilberto García.
68'
Carlos Guzmán, Atlético Morelia's fullback, also receives a yellow card.
65'
Another Atlético Morelia attempt by Martín Barragán ends with a shot that just misses the target.
62'
It doesn't count! Martín Barragán's goal is ruled offside. Tapatío is saved.
59'
Atlético Morelia makes its first change: Sergio Vergara comes out and Diego Martínez enters.
55'
Atletico Morelia has begun to generate opportunities through shots from outside the box, which for now have been contained by Jose Rangel.
48'
Tapatío: makes its first moves: Deivoon Magaña and Christian Pinzón enter in place of Dylan Guajardo and Alejandro Organista.
The second half is underway!
The match between Tapatío and Atlético Morelia resumes.
The first half ends!
With a goal from Martín Barragán, Atlético Morelia is defeating Tapatío in Zapopan.
45+1'
Ángel López, Tapatío's defender, joins the list of those who have been cautioned; that makes five.
45'
Two minutes of stoppage time were added.
39'
Close! Pavel Pérez's shot barely goes over the visitors' crossbar. It was Tapatío's first dangerous warning of the match.
35'
After more than half an hour of play, the visitors are still ahead on the scoreboard; however, both Tapatío and Atlético Morelia have struggled to generate dangerous opportunities.
27'
The yellow cards continue, now it was for Carlos Zamora, captain of Tapatío.
23'
Atlético Morelia's Gael Acosta is the third player to receive a yellow card.
18'
For a strong foul on Gael Acosta, Juan de Dios Aguayo -from Tapatío- is the second cautioned.
15'
Tapatio's Ronaldo Cisneros gets the first caution of the match for a foul on Mario Trejo.
10'
With this goal by Martín Barragán, who reached three in the Apertura 2021, Atlético Morelia is beating Tapatío.
📹 #NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) August 19, 2021
¡G⚽⚽⚽L de Atlético Morelia! 🔥
¡El gol más rápido en lo que va del torneo!
Al minuto uno del encuentro en el Akron, Martín Barragán define frente al marco rojiblanco para poner el 0-1 en el marcador.
ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!
Jesús Ramírez set up Martín Barragán, who crossed inside the box to give the visitors the lead.
The match begins!
At AKRON, Tapatio and Atletico Morelia are already playing their fourth match in the Grita Mexico A21.
Atletico Morelia goes out to warm up
Similarly, Atletico Morelia performs its final exercises to prepare for this afternoon's match. They are going for their second win of the semester.
Ya calientan nuestros CANARIOS 👊
Tapatio, finalizing details
Less than half an hour before the game, Tapatio goes out for warm-up exercises; today they will be looking for their first victory of the tournament.
🎺🎻 ME DICEN EL TAPATÍO 🎻🎺
Saltamos a calentar en el @EstadioAkron 🔥
¡LLEGÓ LA HORA! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SHVmk2gLVp
Atletico Morelia: substitutes
Sebastián Huerta; Melchor López, Bryan Salazar, Diego Gallegos, Diego Cortés, Diego Martínez, Javier Ibarra, Kevin Magaña and Diego Abella.
Tapatio: substitutes
César López; Deivoon Magaña, Christian Pinzón, Diego Campillo, Gilberto García, Irving Márquez y Juan Brigido.
Atletico Morelia: confirmed lineup
Santiago Ramírez; Arturo Ledesma, Carlos Guzmán, Mario Trejo, Uilises Zurita, Luis Pérez, Eduardo del Ángel, Gael Acosta, Sergio Vergara, Martín Barragán y Jesús Ramírez.
Chivas: confirmed lineup
José Rangel; Juan Aguayo, Carlos Zamora (C), Jesús Orozco, Miguel Gómez, Luis Márquez, Pavel Pérez, Dylan Guajardo, Ángel López, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Organista.
Tapatío vs Atlético Morelia refereeing assignments
The referee for this match is Iván López; Edgar González, first official; Pedro González, second assistant referee; and Miguel Anaya, fourth official.
Atletico Morelia: last lineup
Santiago Ramírez; Arturo Ledesma (C), Carlos Guzmán, Mario Trejo, Ulises Zurita, Luis Pérez, Eduardo del Ángel, Gael Acosta, Sergio Vergara, Jesús Ramírez and Martín Barragán.
Tapatio: last lineup
José Rangel; Carlos Zamora (C), Jesús Orozco, Miguel Gómez, Luis Márquez, Christian Pinzón, Diego Campillo, Pavel Pérez, Ángel López, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Organista.
How is Atlético Morelia coming?
Last Tuesday, the "rojiamarillos" took advantage of their home advantage to beat Celaya 2-1, with goals from Luis Pérez and Diego Abella, who scored in stoppage time.
How are Tapatío doing?
Last Friday, in their visit to the state of Nuevo León, the rojiblancos had a rather weak performance and were defeated 2-0 by Raya2 Expansión.
Atlético Morelia, in search of regularity
Although they are in the playoff zone, the team coached by Ricardo Valiño has also fallen short; they are in twelfth place with four points, after one win, one draw and one loss; they have scored five goals and conceded six.
Tapatío, to correct course
For the moment, the team coached by Héctor Coyote is the worst in the competition, as it is in last place (seventeenth) in the table with only one point, the result of one draw and two defeats; it has only scored one goal and conceded four.
Tapatío and Atlético Morelia, looking to move up the table
This Thursday afternoon, in Zapopan, the teams of Tapatío and Atlético Morelia will face each other in their fourth duel of the competition; at the moment, both have not had the expected results, so they arrive with the conviction of winning three points, which would allow them to climb several places in the general classification.
