Goals and highlights: Tapatio 0-3 Atletico Morelia in Liga Expansion MX Apertura 2021
(Imagen: VAVEL)

8:17 PM5 days ago

8:16 PM5 days ago

8:05 PM5 days ago

The match ends!

With goals from Martín Barragán (2) and Diego Abella, Atletico Morelia defeats Tapatío in the fourth round of the Liga Expansión MX, Grita México A21 edition.
7:57 PM5 days ago

ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!

Diego Abella gets past José Rangel and scores with the goal wide open to score the third goal of the match.
7:51 PM5 days ago

90'

Five minutes of repositioning are added.
7:50 PM5 days ago

86'

Last move for Atletico Morelia: Diego Abella comes in for Jesús Ramírez.
7:47 PM5 days ago

83'

Atletico Morelia makes a double change: Martín Barragán and Gael Acosta come off and Diego Gallegos and Javier Ibarra enter.
7:44 PM5 days ago

ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!

Martín Barragán correctly takes the penalty kick, converts his brace and increases the Canarios' lead.
7:42 PM5 days ago

79'

Penalty for Atlético Morelia! Carlos Guzmán is brought down inside the box.
7:35 PM5 days ago

73'

New change for Tapatío: Luis Márquez is replaced by Gilberto García.
7:33 PM5 days ago

68'

Carlos Guzmán, Atlético Morelia's fullback, also receives a yellow card.
7:26 PM5 days ago

65'

Another Atlético Morelia attempt by Martín Barragán ends with a shot that just misses the target.
7:26 PM5 days ago

62'

It doesn't count! Martín Barragán's goal is ruled offside. Tapatío is saved.
7:23 PM5 days ago

59'

Atlético Morelia makes its first change: Sergio Vergara comes out and Diego Martínez enters.
7:19 PM5 days ago

55'

Atletico Morelia has begun to generate opportunities through shots from outside the box, which for now have been contained by Jose Rangel.
7:09 PM5 days ago

48'

Tapatío: makes its first moves: Deivoon Magaña and Christian Pinzón enter in place of Dylan Guajardo and Alejandro Organista.
7:06 PM5 days ago

The second half is underway!

The match between Tapatío and Atlético Morelia resumes.
6:50 PM5 days ago

The first half ends!

With a goal from Martín Barragán, Atlético Morelia is defeating Tapatío in Zapopan.
6:49 PM5 days ago

45+1'

Ángel López, Tapatío's defender, joins the list of those who have been cautioned; that makes five.
6:47 PM5 days ago

45'

Two minutes of stoppage time were added.
6:47 PM5 days ago

39'

Close! Pavel Pérez's shot barely goes over the visitors' crossbar. It was Tapatío's first dangerous warning of the match.
6:39 PM5 days ago

35'

After more than half an hour of play, the visitors are still ahead on the scoreboard; however, both Tapatío and Atlético Morelia have struggled to generate dangerous opportunities.
6:30 PM5 days ago

27'

The yellow cards continue, now it was for Carlos Zamora, captain of Tapatío.
6:28 PM5 days ago

23'

Atlético Morelia's Gael Acosta is the third player to receive a yellow card.
6:22 PM5 days ago

18'

For a strong foul on Gael Acosta, Juan de Dios Aguayo -from Tapatío- is the second cautioned.
6:19 PM5 days ago

15'

Tapatio's Ronaldo Cisneros gets the first caution of the match for a foul on Mario Trejo.
6:15 PM5 days ago

10'

With this goal by Martín Barragán, who reached three in the Apertura 2021, Atlético Morelia is beating Tapatío. 
6:05 PM5 days ago

ATLETICO MORELIA GOAL!

Jesús Ramírez set up Martín Barragán, who crossed inside the box to give the visitors the lead.
6:03 PM5 days ago

The match begins!

At AKRON, Tapatio and Atletico Morelia are already playing their fourth match in the Grita Mexico A21.
5:54 PM5 days ago

Atletico Morelia goes out to warm up

Similarly, Atletico Morelia performs its final exercises to prepare for this afternoon's match. They are going for their second win of the semester.
5:43 PM5 days ago

Tapatio, finalizing details

Less than half an hour before the game, Tapatio goes out for warm-up exercises; today they will be looking for their first victory of the tournament.

 

5:30 PM5 days ago

Atletico Morelia: substitutes

Sebastián Huerta; Melchor López, Bryan Salazar, Diego Gallegos, Diego Cortés, Diego Martínez, Javier Ibarra, Kevin Magaña and Diego Abella.
5:30 PM5 days ago

Tapatio: substitutes

César López; Deivoon Magaña, Christian Pinzón, Diego Campillo, Gilberto García, Irving Márquez y Juan Brigido.
5:25 PM5 days ago

Atletico Morelia: confirmed lineup

Santiago Ramírez; Arturo Ledesma, Carlos Guzmán, Mario Trejo, Uilises Zurita, Luis Pérez, Eduardo del Ángel, Gael Acosta, Sergio Vergara, Martín Barragán y Jesús Ramírez.
5:20 PM5 days ago

Chivas: confirmed lineup

José Rangel; Juan Aguayo, Carlos Zamora (C), Jesús Orozco, Miguel Gómez, Luis Márquez, Pavel Pérez, Dylan Guajardo, Ángel López, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Organista.
5:15 PM5 days ago

Tapatío vs Atlético Morelia refereeing assignments

The referee for this match is Iván López; Edgar González, first official; Pedro González, second assistant referee; and Miguel Anaya, fourth official.
5:10 PM5 days ago

5:00 PM5 days ago

Atletico Morelia: last lineup

Santiago Ramírez; Arturo Ledesma (C), Carlos Guzmán, Mario Trejo, Ulises Zurita, Luis Pérez, Eduardo del Ángel, Gael Acosta, Sergio Vergara, Jesús Ramírez and Martín Barragán.
4:55 PM5 days ago

Tapatio: last lineup

José Rangel; Carlos Zamora (C), Jesús Orozco, Miguel Gómez, Luis Márquez, Christian Pinzón, Diego Campillo, Pavel Pérez, Ángel López, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Organista.
4:50 PM5 days ago

How is Atlético Morelia coming?

Last Tuesday, the "rojiamarillos" took advantage of their home advantage to beat Celaya 2-1, with goals from Luis Pérez and Diego Abella, who scored in stoppage time.
4:45 PM5 days ago

How are Tapatío doing?

Last Friday, in their visit to the state of Nuevo León, the rojiblancos had a rather weak performance and were defeated 2-0 by Raya2 Expansión.
4:40 PM5 days ago

Atlético Morelia, in search of regularity

Although they are in the playoff zone, the team coached by Ricardo Valiño has also fallen short; they are in twelfth place with four points, after one win, one draw and one loss; they have scored five goals and conceded six.
(Photo: Atletico Morelia)
4:35 PM5 days ago

Tapatío, to correct course

For the moment, the team coached by Héctor Coyote is the worst in the competition, as it is in last place (seventeenth) in the table with only one point, the result of one draw and two defeats; it has only scored one goal and conceded four.
(Photo: Tapatio)
4:30 PM5 days ago

Tapatío and Atlético Morelia, looking to move up the table

This Thursday afternoon, in Zapopan, the teams of Tapatío and Atlético Morelia will face each other in their fourth duel of the competition; at the moment, both have not had the expected results, so they arrive with the conviction of winning three points, which would allow them to climb several places in the general classification.
4:25 PM5 days ago

