Goals and Highlights: Leon 1-1 Santos in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you!
Highlights
This was the tie
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 22, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! ¡Ángel Mena empató el partido!
León 1-1 Santos#CreandoOportunidades ➡️ #PorLaEducación ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/oNYdxEa89y
Next match
106' FT
104' GOAL
102' Penalty confirmed
101' VAR
100'
96'
94'
90'
90'
89' Substitution
86'
The play
¡OTRA VEZ PERDONA @ClubSantos!😯— MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) August 22, 2021
🦁0⃣-1⃣😇
📽️EN VIVO: https://t.co/FQ7NPxhtfu pic.twitter.com/4m53ZJbGK6
83' Substitution
81'
78'
76' Substitution
Santos presses
¡CERCA EL SEGUNDO!— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 22, 2021
Tiro de esquina y Ronaldo Prieto conecta de cabeza, pero su remate se estrella en el travesaño #LaFieraxFOX
León 0-1 Santos pic.twitter.com/HHJAYTlEOO
71' Substitution
69'
68'
63' Substitution
León: Hernandez and Dávila leave; Meneses and Gigliotti enter.
59'
57'
54'
48'
46'
45'
This was the goal
¡SE ADELANTAN LOS GUERREROS EN EL MARCADOR!— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 22, 2021
Fernando Gorriarán convierte de manera perfecta el penal para poner en ventaja a los visitantes #LaFieraxFOX @calientesports
León 0-1 Santos pic.twitter.com/MZAAGkeUjx
45' MT
45'
42' GOAL
42' Penalty repeat
40' PENALTY
39' VAR
36'
The saved
¡A CENTIMETROS DEL GOL!— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 22, 2021
William Tesillo remata de cabeza, pero Matheus Dória logra salvar en la línea el gol de los locales #LaFieraxFOX
León 0-0 Santos pic.twitter.com/HxNSmsTd6U
30'
29'
27'
19'
17'
15'
15'
12'
9'
7'
1'
0'
Lineup Santos
Acevedo, Govea, Torres, Doria, Otero, Valdés, Gorriarán, Prieto, Campos, Carrillo, Aguirre.
Lineup Leon
Cota, Mosquera, Tesillo, Rodríguez, José Rodríguez, Hernández, Mena, Colombatto, Ramírez, Dávila, Fernández.
Warming up
📹🔛 ¡#GuerreroCam en la cancha para calentar motores! Oigan ese conjunto de entrenamiento combinado con el uniforme de visita,✨no lo quiero, LO NECESITO✨. #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hosYU27e2J— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) August 21, 2021
Hundred of matches
The fans
Arrival
Emerald legends
Background
Anniversary
The Stadium
We begin!
Tune in here Leon vs Santos Live Score
How to watch León-Santos Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Leon
Key player Santos
Last lineup Santos
Last lineup Leon
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Santos: A bout of 'empatitis'
Leon: Sixth win in a row?