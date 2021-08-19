Goals and Highlights: Leon 1-1 Santos in Liga MX 2021
Highlights

This was the tie

Scored by Ángel Mena.

 

Next match

On matchday 7, Santos hosts Juárez and León hosts América.
106' FT

The match ends! León 1-1 Santos.
104' GOAL

GOAL LEÓN! Scored by Ángel Mena.
102' Penalty confirmed

The penalty kick in favor of León is confirmed.
101' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to confirm if it is a penalty or not.
100'

The referee awards a penalty kick to León!
96'

SANTOS WAS SAVED! Ángel Mena receives alone awkwardly, shoots, and on the rebound, Zamudio's chilena kick ends up on the crossbar. Dramatic play.
94'

Ormeño comes close! The Peruvian's shot passes very close to Santos' goal.
90'

The referee adds eight more minutes to the match.
90'

89' Substitution

Santos: Juan Otero leaves and Emilio Orrantia enters.
86'

Meneses' left-footed shot straight to goal where Acevedo makes a good save.
The play

This was the play where Santos came close to the second goal at the hands of Valdés.
83' Substitution

León: Iván Rodríguez leaves and Jesse Zamudio enters.
81'

SANTOS MISSES THE SECOND GOAL! Defensive mistake where Ocejo gets into the area, assists to Valdés, but the local defense gets through correctly to prevent the goal.
78'

Yellow card for Iván Rodríguez.
76' Substitution

Santos: Eduardo Aguirre and Ronaldo Prieto leave; Jesús Ocejo and Alan Cervantes enter.
Santos presses

This was Prieto's shot.
71' Substitution

León: Omar Fernández leaves and Santiago Ormeño enters.
69'

The second came close! Prieto's header hits the crossbar defended by Cota.
68'

Yellow card for Diego Valdés.
63' Substitution

Santos: Carrillo leaves and Lozano enters.

León: Hernandez and Dávila leave; Meneses and Gigliotti enter.

59'

COTA! Otero got into the area after the León defender slipped. He shot, but the goalkeeper correctly turned the ball away for a corner kick.
57'

Leon's arrival. El Avión' shoots a right-footed shot that goes over Acevedo's goal.
54'

Yellow card for Omar Fernández.
48'

Santos goal disallowed for offside.
46'

Yellow card for Colombatto.
45'

The second half has started!
This was the goal

Scored by Fernando Gorriarán.
8:51 PM3 days ago

45' MT

The first half ends! León 0-1 Santos.
45'

The referee adds five more minutes to the first half.
42' GOAL

GOAL ANTOS! Scored by Fernando Gorriarán.
42' Penalty repeat

The penalty was retaken because Cota went forward.
40' PENALTY

After checking the VAR, the referee decides to award a penalty kick in favor of Santos.
39' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check for a possible handball in the area.
36'

LÉON AGAIN! Dávila came in from the left side of the area with a cross shot that went just wide.
The saved

This is how Dória saved Santos.
30'

Santos is saved! Tesillo's shot on goal, but Doria clears the ball off the line. A series of shots followed, but the ball finally went over the goal.
29'

ACEVEDO! León's free kick is deflected for a corner kick by the Santos goalkeeper.
27'

Yellow card for Felix Torres for a foul on Colombatto.
19'

Yellow card for Angel Mena.
17'

Elias! Santos is saved. A first-time shot by Elías Hernández goes over Acevedo's goal.
15'

First fifteen minutes with chances in both areas. A very lively and intense match is being played at the León Stadium.
15'

Carrillo's cross looked for Aguirre, but Eduardo's first-time shot went just wide.
12'

Leon comes close! Acevedo makes a save. A long filtered pass ended with a shot on goal, but it was flagged offside.
9'

Leon comes close! A pass filtered into the area where Omar Fernandez shoots a shot that goes just wide of the goal.
7'

Valdés comes close! The ball is too long and he misses a great opportunity where he was already entering the small area.
1'

Jordan Carrillo's shot from outside the area goes over the goal.
0'

The match starts!
Lineup Santos

This is the lineup that Guillermo Almada will send to the field and look for the three points.

Acevedo, Govea, Torres, Doria, Otero, Valdés, Gorriarán, Prieto, Campos, Carrillo, Aguirre.

Lineup Leon

Lineups ready! These are the players who will be looking to string together their sixth consecutive victory.

Cota, Mosquera, Tesillo, Rodríguez, José Rodríguez, Hernández, Mena, Colombatto, Ramírez, Dávila, Fernández.

Warming up

Both teams are already on the field at Estadio León for warm-up exercises.
7:44 PM3 days ago

Hundred of matches

León's legends were part of the commemoration of some of the players who have played 100 games in the Emerald jersey. The players in the current squad who have surpassed 100 official matches in the last year are Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Iván Rodríguez, Jean Meneses, Ángel Mena and Andrés Mosquera.

The fans

The Government of the State of Guanajuato authorized the León Stadium to host a percentage of fans in the stadium (30%). With the proper health protocols in place, both Santos and La Fiera fans are already present at the stadium for the match that is just minutes away.

7:34 PM3 days ago

Arrival

With the respective sanitary measures in place, the protagonists of this afternoon's match arrived at the home of León.

Emerald legends

Club León organized a series of events before the match as part of its 77th anniversary celebration. Martín Peña, Luis Estrada, Edgardo Fuentes, Jorge Davino and Nacho González are present on the field at the León Stadium.

7:24 PM3 days ago

Background

In the history of recent matches between León and Santos, the Emerald team has the balance in its favor with three wins, one draw and one Santos win. In their most recent meeting, León won 1-2 at the TSM Stadium.
Anniversary

Yesterday, the Emerald team celebrated 77 years of history and part of their celebrations was a serenade at their hotel. Several fans gathered to sing "las mañanitas" together with the León players.

7:14 PM3 days ago

The Stadium

The León Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of León, in the state of Guanajuato in Mexico. It serves as the regular home of Club León, and has a capacity of just over 31 thousand spectators. Today it may have 30% of fans present.

We begin!

With just one hour to go before this match between León and Santos kicks off at the Estadio León, can Santos break their streak of draws? Follow this minute-by-minute on VAVEL USA.
7:04 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Leon vs Santos Live Score

Don't move from here! In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Leon Stadium. Stay tuned for this match on VAVEL USA!
Key player Leon

Ángel Mena | This talented Ecuadorian striker has established himself in the offense of the Emerald team. He currently has two goals in the tournament and in addition to his eye for goal, he is one of those who is always fighting for the ball and assists from the center or from the end of the field.

Key player Santos

Diego Valdés | This Chilean midfielder has responded with goals so far this tournament. He scored against Necaxa and also scored the tying goal against Cruz Azul and in the last match in which he came on as a substitute, Santos showed a different side when he came on. Undoubtedly one of the most active players in the Santista offensive line.

Last lineup Santos

Carlos Acevedo; Félix Torres, Hugo Rodríguez, Matheus Doria, Alan Cervantes; Juan Otero, Carlos Orrantia, David Andrade, José Ávila; Ronaldo Prieto, Jesús Ocejo.
Last lineup Leon

Rodolfo Cota (C); Osvaldo Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera, Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo; Santiago Colombatto, Iván Rodríguez; Jean Meneses, Omar Fernández, Ángel Mana; Víctor Dávila.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this León vs Santos will be Fernando Hernández; Jorge Antonio Sánchez, first line; Edgar Magdaleno, second line; Edgar Ulises Rangel, fourth assistant.
6:29 PM3 days ago

Santos: A bout of 'empatitis'

Unlike León, the current runners-up in Mexican soccer started off on the right foot with a resounding 3-0 win over Necaxa in their first match of the tournament, but since then, Santos have not been able to get three points and have had to settle for a draw. Guillermo Almada's team knows that they missed two good opportunities playing at home in their two most recent matches against Chivas and Atlas, which is why today they are desperate for a victory at the complicated León stadium. They have four consecutive draws so far and the last one was against Los Rojinegros where they could have won in the last minute, but the VAR annulled their goal to end up with a one-goal draw.

Leon: Sixth win in a row?

There was much speculation about Ariel Holan's arrival as coach of León and, so far, the Argentine coach has done a very good job. The Guanajuato squad is consolidating its position as one of the teams that are playing the best football in the current tournament and their numbers back them up. Despite a tough loss on matchday 1, where they lost 4-0 against Pachuca, the Panzas Verdes were able to bounce back and since that match they have not dropped a single point, with five wins in a row (one in the Leagues Cup). The Emerald team has just beaten Chivas with a resounding 3-0 win and are in second place in the general table.

The match will be played at the Leon Stadium

The León vs Santos match will be played at the Leon Stadium, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX Match: León- Santos Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
