Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul femenil 0-3 Tigres femenil in Liga MX Femenil

90'
87'
86'
81'
Martínez and Ovalle leave
Solís and Elizondo come in.
80'
79'
78'
77'
72'
70'
Cruz and Mercado come out
Tigres changes
68'
64'
Huerta and Molina come out
In: González and Montero
Goal Tigres 3-0
¡GOLAZO! 💥 ¡GOLAZO! 💥 ¡GOLAZO! 💥
Una pintura, una joya... lo que nos acaba de regalar Tigres 🤩
🔵 @AzulFemenil 0-3 🐯 @TigresFemenil
🔴En vivo
🇲🇽 https://t.co/6FryIPXqv6
🇺🇸 https://t.co/jl517xMTpM
📺 TUDN #EllasEnTUDN | | #EstoEsTigresFemenil | #AzulFemenil pic.twitter.com/IrnkpTkxlY — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 21, 2021
Goal Tigres 2-0
¡Gooooooooooool de Tigres! 🔥
Jugadón por la banda y Belén Cruz cierra la pinza 👏🏻
🔵 @AzulFemenil 0-2 🐯 @TigresFemenil
🔴En vivo
🇲🇽 https://t.co/6FryIPXqv6
🇺🇸 https://t.co/jl517xMTpM
📺 TUDN #EllasEnTUDN | | #EstoEsTigresFemenil | #AzulFemenil pic.twitter.com/dzID7xuwmL — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 21, 2021
53'
50'
A great collective play that Ovalle sends into the back of the net to score the goal in the Mexican capital.
49'
Cruz closes the pincer inside the area to hit a cross to increase the lead.
47'
46'
Half time
45+2'
45'
37'
36'
Goal Tigres 1-0
¡Goooooooooooool de Tigres! ⚽💥
Katty 'Killer' le pegó desde Nuevo León para abrir el marcador 🔥👏🏻
🔵 @AzulFemenil 0-1 🐯 @TigresFemenil
🔴En vivo
🇲🇽 https://t.co/6FryIPXqv6
🇺🇸 https://t.co/jl517xMTpM
📺 TUDN #EllasEnTUDN | | #EstoEsTigresFemenil | #AzulFemenil pic.twitter.com/MTADOGD716 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 21, 2021
25'
23'
23'
Katty Martínez with a shot from outside the area to open the scoring in the Mexican capital.
21'
18'
14'
13'
10'
6'
2'
0'
They jump into the field
Minutes away
The whistler
The souvenir photo
Closed ranks
Rainy morning
Nuestras jugadoras ya se encuentran haciendo el reconocimiento de cancha en una mañana bastante lluviosa en la https://t.co/SBNUE9p4Vf. #SiempreContigo 👊#EstoEsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/JhNJeTurFC— Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) August 21, 2021
XI Tigres
XI Cruz Azul
They do not end up exploding
Perfect pitch
Start
What time is Cruz Azul femenil vs Tigres femenil match for Liga MX Femenil?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 horas
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in TUDN.
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in TUDN and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
