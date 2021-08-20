Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul femenil 0-3 Tigres femenil in Liga MX Femenil
Image: VAVEL

3:03 PM4 days ago

Highlights

2:57 PM4 days ago

2:56 PM4 days ago

Perfect pitch

Tigres continues in perfect form and now defeated Cruz Azul femenino as visitors to remain at the top of the Liga MX Femenil.
2:55 PM4 days ago

End game

Cruz Azul 0-3 Tigres femenil.
2:50 PM4 days ago

90'

Four more minutes are added.
2:47 PM4 days ago

87'

Ferrer had scored the fourth with a header, but was penalized for offside.
2:46 PM4 days ago

86'

Becerra enters and Jiménez leaves for Cruz Azul.
2:42 PM4 days ago

81'

Tigres changes

Martínez and Ovalle leave

Solís and Elizondo come in.

2:42 PM4 days ago

80'

Martinez's touch and Nancy Antonio's shot goes wide.
2:40 PM4 days ago

79'

León enters and Enciso leaves, Cruz Azul changes.
2:38 PM4 days ago

78'

Cortés with a long-range shot that Santiago flies over and with a handball saves his goal.
2:38 PM4 days ago

77'

Katty Martinez can't finish at the far post when she was alone and the ball goes wide.
2:32 PM4 days ago

72'

Katty Martínez's long-range shot goes just wide, passing very close to the goal.
2:31 PM4 days ago

70'

Ferrer and Antonio 

Cruz and Mercado come out

Tigres changes

2:29 PM4 days ago

68'

Abud with the center shot that hits the outside of the net.
2:25 PM4 days ago

64'

Cruz Azul changes

Huerta and Molina come out

In: González and Montero

2:21 PM4 days ago

Goal Tigres 3-0

2:20 PM4 days ago

Goal Tigres 2-0

2:14 PM4 days ago

53'

Cortés knocks down Sánchez and is painted yellow.
2:11 PM4 days ago

50'

Tigres goal

A great collective play that Ovalle sends into the back of the net to score the goal in the Mexican capital.

2:09 PM4 days ago

49'

Tigres goal

Cruz closes the pincer inside the area to hit a cross to increase the lead.

2:08 PM4 days ago

47'

Katty Martínez's header into the goalkeeper's hands.
2:06 PM4 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Cruz Azul and Tigres femenino.
1:50 PM4 days ago

Half time

Cruz Azul 0-1 Tigres.
1:50 PM4 days ago

45+2'

Liliana Mercado's free kick is deflected by the defense and ends up in the corner.
1:48 PM4 days ago

45'

Three more minutes are added.
1:39 PM4 days ago

37'

Rangel's header goes wide and they miss the chance to score the second goal.
1:38 PM4 days ago

36'

Belén Cruz with a shot that Cruz Azul's goalkeeper managed to save with her fingernails.
1:29 PM4 days ago

Goal Tigres 1-0

1:27 PM4 days ago

25'

Katty fails to make a good reception and the ball goes over the top of the goal.
1:26 PM4 days ago

23'

Ferral with the shot in front of the goalkeeper's exit, but it hits the outside netting.
1:25 PM4 days ago

23'

Tigres Goal

Katty Martínez with a shot from outside the area to open the scoring in the Mexican capital.

1:23 PM4 days ago

21'

Ceci Santiago's bad start, but fortunately for her the ball goes wide.
1:21 PM4 days ago

18'

Dalia Molina's cross shot goes over the top of the goal.
1:16 PM4 days ago

14'

Greta can't hit it well and the ball reaches the goalkeeper.
1:15 PM4 days ago

13'

Rangel's left-footed shot from outside the area hits the crossbar.
1:13 PM4 days ago

10'

Cruz is offside and the Tigers' offense is disarmed.
1:09 PM4 days ago

6'

Rangel's cross went wide of the area, but Tigres had already taken possession of the ball.
1:04 PM4 days ago

2'

Ferral's cross went all over the area without finding an addressee.
1:02 PM4 days ago

0'

The match between Cruz Azul and Tigres femenino begins.
12:59 PM4 days ago

They jump into the field

Cruz Azul and Tigres Femenil in their traditional uniforms take the field under Liga MX Femenil protocol.
12:53 PM4 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Cruz Azul femenino and Tigres femenil, corresponding to the sixth date of the Liga MX Femenil championship.
12:51 PM4 days ago

The whistler

The whistler for this day will be Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borja and the first flag bearer will be Mayra Alejandra Mora Cerero.
12:46 PM4 days ago

The souvenir photo

Can the Tigers add their sixth win in a row? They have 15 points and are the undisputed leaders of the competition.

12:41 PM4 days ago

Closed ranks

Yesterday, Cruz Azul femenino played their last training session prior to this game with the intention of getting back to winning ways.

12:36 PM4 days ago

Rainy morning

The Tigres women's team took to the field to recognize him on a rainy morning in the Mexican capital.
12:31 PM4 days ago

XI Tigres

1 Aurora Santiago, 3 Bianca Sierra, 4 Greta Espinoza, 7 Liliana Mercado, 11 Lydia Rangel, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 18 Belén Cruz, 24 María Sánchez, 10 Katty Martínez.
12:26 PM4 days ago

XI Cruz Azul

1 Maricruz González, 3 Edith Carmona, 23 Karla Zempoalteca, 29 Claudia Cid, 11 Wendy Jiménez, 14 Eleisa Santos, 8 Dalia Molina, 9 Magaly Cortés, 10 Martha Enciso, 16 Ana Huerta, 21 Karime Abud.
12:21 PM4 days ago

They do not end up exploding

Cruz Azul has been one of those teams that have improved, but they have not been able to exploit all their potential and have fallen short of the playoffs. Last Sunday, they lost their unbeaten away record against Puebla.
12:16 PM4 days ago

Perfect pitch

Out of five, five. And it seems that there is no one who can stop the UANL Tigres at the start of the championship, so Cruz Azul wants to be the first team to snatch a point from them, even if it is at home.
12:11 PM4 days ago

Start

Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Femenil continues when Cruz Azul hosts Tigres de la UANL at La Noria. We begin our coverage.
12:06 PM4 days ago

12:01 PM4 days ago

What time is Cruz Azul femenil vs Tigres femenil match for Liga MX Femenil?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul femenil vs Tigres femenil of 21st August in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Bolivia: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Colombia: 12:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 horas

USA (ET): 1:00 PM in TUDN.

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM in TUDN and Afizzionados.

Paraguay: 2:00 PM

Peru: 12:00 PM

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

11:56 AM4 days ago

Last games

These clubs have only met three times on the same field, with the regias winning twice and drawing once. The last time they played at the home of the blue-and-blue team was in the Apertura 2020, where they shared the points after a 1-1 draw.
11:51 AM4 days ago

Key player Tigres femenil

The goal-scoring streak has returned for Katty Martínez, who just last game against San Luis scored a hat-trick, two of them from the penalty spot, and has now scored seven goals in just 332 minutes in the Apertura 2021.

11:46 AM4 days ago

Key player Cruz Azul femenil

After her stint with La Franja del Puebla, Karla Morales has had a hard time earning a starting spot with the Celestes. Last season she played in every game, but so far in the Apertura 2021 she has only played 90 minutes in the defeat against the Camoteras.

11:41 AM4 days ago

The refereeing

Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borja will be the main referee for the game between Cruz Azul and Tigres femenino; Mayra Alejandra Mora Cerero will be referee one and Mauricio Ortega Hernández will be referee two; Ignacio Góngora García will be the fourth referee.
11:36 AM4 days ago

Last Team Tigres femenil

33 Vania Villalobos, 4 Greta Espinoza, 23 Jana Gutiérrez, 7 Liliana Mercado, 11 Lydia Rangel, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 18 Belén Cruz, 24 María Sánchez, 10 Katty Martínez.
11:31 AM4 days ago

Last Team Cruz Azul femenil

12 Karla Morales, 3 Edith Carmona, 13 Daniela Monroy, 23 Karla Zempoalteca, 29 Claudia Ci, 6 Itzel Cruz, 15 Nancy Zaragoza, 20 Alondra González, 27 Ana Becerra, 8 Dalia Molina, 9 Magaly Cortés.
11:26 AM4 days ago

Tigres femenil: 26 games without losing

The UANL Tigres have gone 26 games without losing, including two two-time championships and five wins in a row this season to be at the top of the general table with 15 points and once again one of the strong candidates to win the title.
11:21 AM4 days ago

Cruz Azul femenil: to be strong at home

The Máquina del Cruz Azul has just lost its unbeaten home record against La Franja del Puebla, although it has the pending task of winning at home, as it has not been able to do so this season with two draws against Chivas del Guadalajara and Pumas de la UNAM, both 1-1.
11:16 AM4 days ago

Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul femenil vs Tigres femenil match will be played at the La Noria Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 1 pm ET.
11:11 AM4 days ago

