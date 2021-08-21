Goals and Highlights Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Chivas in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
The game disappointed us, but sometimes that's how football is.
FINAL SCORE
In a disappointing match Rayados and Chivas shared points.
End of the game
Disappointing.
90'+5'
90'+4'
90'
90'
88'
86'
85'
85'
82'
Claudio Kranevitter enters replacing Carlos Rodríguez.
José Alvarado enters replacing Rogelio Funes Mori.
76'
76'
Joel Campbell enters replacing Arturo González.
75'
74'
Fernando Beltrán enters replacing Jesús Molina.
Uriel Antuna enters replacing Isaác Brizuela.
Carlos Cisneros enters replacing Jesús Angulo.
72'
71'
70'
66'
64'
62'
Alejandro Mayorga enters replacing Miguel Ponce.
Jesús Godínez enters replacing Ángel Zaldívar.
61'
59'
Edson Gutiérrez enters replacing Duván Vergara.
56'
César Montes receives at the same time: yellow card and second yellow card for insulting and is sent off.
55'
54'
53'
49'
49'
Second half begins
HALF TIME!
Who will win?
45'+3'
45'+3'
45'+2'
45'
45'
44'
43'
41'
40'
39'
37'
36'
34'
30'
29'
25'
24'
23'
21'
19'
16'
14'
13'
11'
10'
8'
6'
6'
3'
2'
Kick off
Weather report
Time to warm-up
The fans are present at the Stadium
It is important to continue with the security measures for the good of all.
Lineup Chivas
Coach: Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
Lineup Rayados
Coach: Javier Aguirre.
Chivas News
Monterrey News
We started!
Let's go guys!
What time is Monterrey vs Chivas match for 2021 Liga MX?
Argentina: 11:36 PM
Bolivia: 10:36 PM
Brazil: 11:36 PM
Chile: 10:36 PM
Colombia: 9:36 PM
Ecuador: 9:36 PM
USA (ET): 10:36 PM in ESPN Deportes
Spain: 4:36 AM
Mexico: 9:36 PM in Fox Sports 2
Paraguay: 10:36 PM
Peru: 9:36 PM
Uruguay: 11:36 PM
Venezuela: 10:36 PM in Fox Sports 2
Latest games between Monterrey vs Chivas
Monterrey won 17 games
11 ties
Chivas won 25 games
The last game was won by Chivas: Monterrey 1-2 Chivas in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.
Key player of Chivas
The Mexican center forward has characteristics and ease to leave the enemy area, take refuge in the band and from there go to do damage; although in reality the best version of him is in the definition zone: his powerful punch, speed of unmarking and an appropriate technique to beat the backs of the enemy defenders and even without an angle, to get shots that end in goal.
Key player of Monterrey
He is a forward with a great skills, with characteristics of a classic 9, who goes well for air, more area forward, who holds the ball and who knows how to generate goal options and define them.
Probable lineups of Monterrey vs Chivas
E. Andrada; S. Vegas, C. Montes, S. Medina, E. Gutiérrez; A. González, M. Kranevitter, C. Rodríguez; J. Gallardo, M. Meza y R. Funes Mori.
Coach: Javier Aguirre.
Chivas:
J. Rodríguez; J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, M. Mayorga; C. Antuna, F. Beltrán, S. Flores, J. Angulo; Á. Zaldívar y A. Vega.
Coach: Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Chivas with the need to win
The pressure is increasing after the poor performance and the poor results obtained. Víctor Manuel Vucetich as the leader of the team, has to get together with his players to close ranks and get the best out of them.
The team is in 12th position in the general table with just 5 points.
Monterrey to maintain the good level as a local
The team is undefeated, in fourth place in the general table with 9 points, after obtaining two wins and three draws. For this match they come out as favorites, because they will be play on their field, where they become very strong and also have a better team than their opponent.
The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium
