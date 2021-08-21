Goals and Highlights Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Chivas in Liga MX 2021
Picture: VAVEL

Highlights

FINAL SCORE

They were not hurt!
In a disappointing match Rayados and Chivas shared points.

 

 

End of the game

The game is over!

Disappointing.

90'+5'

Yellow card for Jesús Godínez.
90'+4'

Shot that goes off course from Alejandro Mayorga.
90'

5 minutes are added.
90'

Corner kick for Rayados.
88'

Corner kick for Rayados.
86'

Free kick for Rayados on the edge of the area.
85'

Offside Chivas.
85'

Free kick for Chivas.
82'

Monterrey change:

Claudio Kranevitter enters replacing Carlos Rodríguez.

José Alvarado enters replacing Rogelio Funes Mori.

76'

Shot off John Medina.
76'

Monterrey change:

Joel Campbell enters replacing Arturo González.

75'

Free kick for Rayados.
74'

Chivas change:

Fernando Beltrán enters replacing Jesús Molina.

Uriel Antuna enters replacing Isaác Brizuela.

Carlos Cisneros enters replacing Jesús Angulo.

72'

Break for the hydration of the players.
71'

Corner kick for Chivas.
12:08 AM3 days ago

70'

Chivas with one more man tries to attack.
66'

Jesus Angulo's shot that Andrada stops.
64'

Offside Chivas.
62'

Chivas change:

Alejandro Mayorga enters replacing Miguel Ponce.

Jesús Godínez enters replacing Ángel Zaldívar.

61'

Shot saved next to the right side of Jesús Angulo. Corner kick for Chivas.
59'

Monterrey change:

Edson Gutiérrez enters replacing Duván Vergara.

56'

Yellow card and Second Yellow Card

César Montes receives at the same time: yellow card and second yellow card for insulting and is sent off.

55'

Free kick for Rayados.
54'

The match at a semi slow pace. Nobody risks.
53'

Free kick for Rayados.
49'

Shot very deviant from Vegas.
49'

Corner kick for Rayados
Second half begins

Let's go with the Second Half. Hopefully there are goals and emotions.
HALF TIME!

Rayados and Chivas are drawing after 45 minutes at the BBVA Stadium.

Who will win?

45'+3'

End of the first half.
45'+3'

Shot that goes off track from Ángel Zaldívar.
45'+2'

Offside Rayados.
45'

Time served, 3 more minutes are added.
45'

Free kick for Rayados.
44'

New corner kick for Chivas.
43'

Corner kick for Chivas.
41'

Free kick for Chivas.
40'

Free kick for Rayados
39'

Yellow card for Zaldívar
37'

Zaldívar's shot that goes well above the crossbar.
36'

Free kick for Chivas
34'

Angulo's hand. Free kick for Rayados.
30'

Funes Mori's shot that goes over the top of Gudiño's goal.
29'

Free kick for Rayados
25'

Break for the hydration of the players.
24'

Corner kick for Rayados
23'

23 minutes now and there are no goals for any team.
21'

Maxi's hand. Free kick for Chivas.
19'

Free kick for Chivas
16'

Free kick for Chivas
14'

Deflected shot from John Medina
13'

Attempt blocked by Alexis Vega
11'

Chivas touches the ball, tries to impose his game.
10'

Free kick for Rayados
8'

Free kick for Chivas
6'

Free kick for Rayados
6'

Yellow card for Miguel Ponce
3'

Free kick for Rayados
2'

Free kick for Chivas
Kick off

First Half begins at BBAVA Stadium.
Weather report

These are the weather conditions for this soccer night in the city of Monterrey:
Time to warm-up

The two teams already carry out warm-ups prior to the start of the match. The Rayados of Monterrey and the Chivas of Guadalajara are already on the field of play.
The fans are present at the Stadium

Rayados fans come to support their team with soul, life and heart.

It is important to continue with the security measures for the good of all.

Lineup Chivas

Raúl Gudiño; Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez; Jesús Molina, Jesús Angulo, Alan Torres, Isaac Brizuela; Ángel Zaldívar, Alexis Vega.

Coach: Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Lineup Rayados

Esteban Andrada; Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, John Medina, Sebastián Vegas; Maxi Meza, Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Arturo González; Rogelio Funes Mori, Duván Vegara.

Coach: Javier Aguirre.

Chivas News

Víctor Manuel Vucetich will not have César Huerta available, who remained in preventive isolation for having had contact with a positive for Covid (so far the 'Chino' has no symptoms), nor will he have Cristian Calderón, who also did not make the trip to Monterrey City.
Monterrey News

Javier Aguirre's Rayados will not have Vincent Janssen, who will undergo a surgical procedure for his suffering from pubalgia, while Joel Campbell is in doubt and will depend on a final study to know the degree of his right leg injury. On his side, Celso Ortíz has recovered from his discomfort and could be eligible to face Chivas.
We started!

All ready, ladies and gentlemen, from the BBVA Stadium for this great match, where Rayados and Chivas will leave everything on the field tonight.
Let's go guys!
Let's go guys!
Tune in here Monterrey vs Chivas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Let's Go!

How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Monterrey vs Chivas live on TV, your option is: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services ESPN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Monterrey vs Chivas match for 2021 Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Chivas of August 21st, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:36 PM

Bolivia: 10:36 PM

Brazil: 11:36 PM

Chile: 10:36 PM

Colombia: 9:36 PM

Ecuador: 9:36 PM

USA (ET): 10:36 PM in ESPN Deportes

Spain: 4:36 AM

Mexico: 9:36 PM in Fox Sports 2

Paraguay: 10:36 PM

Peru: 9:36 PM

Uruguay: 11:36 PM

Venezuela: 10:36 PM in Fox Sports 2

Latest games between Monterrey vs Chivas

Since 1996, they have met on 53 occasions in Liga MX:

Monterrey won 17 games

11 ties

Chivas won 25 games

The last game was won by Chivas: Monterrey 1-2 Chivas in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

Key player of Chivas

Alexis Vega is so far not very redeemable at this start of the season that the Chivas team has.

The Mexican center forward has characteristics and ease to leave the enemy area, take refuge in the band and from there go to do damage; although in reality the best version of him is in the definition zone: his powerful punch, speed of unmarking and an appropriate technique to beat the backs of the enemy defenders and even without an angle, to get shots that end in goal.

Key player of Monterrey

The Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, now the top scorer in the history of Rayados, had a good midweek participation against Cruz Azul. Although he could not be present on the scoreboard, he showed a good level and collaborated on the offense of the team.

He is a forward with a great skills, with characteristics of a classic 9, who goes well for air, more area forward, who holds the ball and who knows how to generate goal options and define them.

Probable lineups of Monterrey vs Chivas

Monterrey:

E. Andrada; S. Vegas, C. Montes, S. Medina, E. Gutiérrez; A. González, M. Kranevitter, C. Rodríguez; J. Gallardo, M. Meza y R. Funes Mori.

Coach: Javier Aguirre.

 

Chivas:

J. Rodríguez; J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, M. Mayorga; C. Antuna, F. Beltrán, S. Flores, J. Angulo; Á. Zaldívar y A. Vega.

Coach: Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Monterrey vs Chivas will be Diego Montaño; Enrique Isaac Bustos, first row; Jonathan Gómez; second row; Víctor Cáceres, fourth assistant.
Chivas with the need to win

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara are going through a very difficult time in this tournament, they have been defeated at home in the middle of the week and the team does not show signs of improvement on the field..

The pressure is increasing after the poor performance and the poor results obtained. Víctor Manuel Vucetich as the leader of the team, has to get together with his players to close ranks and get the best out of them.

The team is in 12th position in the general table with just 5 points.

Monterrey to maintain the good level as a local

Los Rayados, coached by Javier Aguirre, come to draw the tie, in the last minute, against the champion Cruz Azul on the Azteca stadium field.

The team is undefeated, in fourth place in the general table with 9 points, after obtaining two wins and three draws. For this match they come out as favorites, because they will be play on their field, where they become very strong and also have a better team than their opponent.

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium

The Monterrey vs Chivas match will be played at the Stadium BBVA, in Monterrey City, in the Mexican State of Nuevo León, with a capacity of 53,500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Monterrey vs Chivas Live Updates!

My name is Alex and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

