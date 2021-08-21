Goals and Highlights: Atlas 0-0 Toluca in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Atlas 0-0 Toluca
90´ + 8
90´ +7
90´ +4
In Michel Estrada, Out Alexis Canelo.
90´ + 2
90´
87´
Oscar Vanegas comes on, Claudio Baeza comes off.
85´
In Bryan Garnica, Out Diego Barbosa.
83´
79´
72´
Diego and Castañeda come in, Samudio and González come out.
66´
62´
In comes Herrera and Quiñones, out comes Marioni and Reyes.
Yellow card for Toluca's Claudio Baeza.
62´
61´
59´
50´
The second part begins
Atlas and Toluca want to come away with the win.
45´ + 3
45´ + 2
36´
26´
24´
17´
8´
7´
4´
The match begins!
Atlas and Toluca for the three points in dispute.
Lineup: Atlas
Lineup: Toluca
They haven't tied in five years
Atlas and Toluca have not played at the Jalisco stadium since July 17, 2016, when they played to a 1-1 draw on the first matchday of the 2016 Apertura. Since then, Los Diablos have three wins and Los Rojinegros have two victories.
The devil is loose in Jalisco
This is how Hernán Cristante's team warms up.
Diablos a la cancha 🔥👹#forjadosenelinfierno 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/0bLjMPrF1g— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 21, 2021
Atlas is already warming up on the Jalisco Stadium
Sale al calentamiento el número '12' de los Rojinegros… 🦸♂️🇨🇴#Transformamos 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yeeo8Ct0yM— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 21, 2021
From the Jalisco Stadium
Atlas at home against Toluca
In the last 19 meetings with Atlas FC playing at home, Atlas FC has won 5 times and drawn on 6 occasions, while Toluca has won on 8 occasions. The difference is 19-15 in favor of today's visitors.
Clear dominance of the devil
In the last 39 meetings, Atlas FC has won 8 times, there have been 15 draws and Deportivo Toluca has won 16 times. The goal difference is 47-32 in favor of Los Choriceros.
What time is Atlas vs Toluca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Toluca of 21st August in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 7:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 horas
USA (ET): 6:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM in ESPN.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Key Player Atlas
Key Player Toluca
Last Lineup: Atlas
Last lineup: Toluca
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Toluca match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Liga MX: Atlas vs Toluca!
My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
