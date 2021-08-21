Goals and Highlights America 2-0 Tijuana in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Goal America 2-0
⚽🤩 Goool del América
⚽🤩 Goool de Renato Ibarra
🦅 2-0 🔥
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN | @MiCanal5
📲https://t.co/OfZ2uyhmgC#VamosAmérica | #TuApertura2021 | #FuerzaTijuas pic.twitter.com/8GYz2pNGuA — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 22, 2021
In the last seconds
End game
Gol America 1-0
⚽🔥😎 Goool del América
⚽🔥😎 Goool del América
🦅 1-0 🔥
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN | @MiCanal5
📲https://t.co/OfZ2uyhmgC#VamosAmérica | #TuApertura2021 | #FuerzaTijuas pic.twitter.com/Cg9QjxLqJn — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 22, 2021
94'
Renato Ibarra with the drive and shot to seal the Azulcrema victory.
92'
Sebastián Córdova tricks Orozco to make it 1-0.
89'
88'
87'
Roger Martínez departs and Viñas enters, América substitution.
85'
81'
80'
79'
78'
Rodriguez, Manotas and Rivera are out
Tijuana changes.
76'
75'
73'
70'
65'
62'
60'
59'
55'
53'
51'
46'
Half time
45'
41'
40'
36'
35'
32'
29'
26'
25'
21'
18'
87'
15'
5'
0'
Already entered
Eagles to fly
📸 | Todo a la cancha vamos a dar 🦅#VamosAmérica 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/dM20iJ97hc— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 22, 2021
Almost there
Tijuana's bench
6 Ruiz
7 Castillo
10 Martínez
20 Domínguez
21 Cortizo
23 Gamiz
24 Díaz
29 López
30 Barbona
America's bench
6 Madrigal
8 Fidalgo
12 Osina
14 Benedetti
24 Viñas
25 Silva
27 Jiménez
29 Layún
30 Ibarra.
They wear it on their skin
¡Estos colores se llevan en la piel! 🔴⚫️— Xolos (@Xolos) August 22, 2021
Somos Hechos en Tijuana 💪❌ pic.twitter.com/w2YMznLjtj
Already warming up
📽️ | ¡Nuestros porteros salen a calentar! 🦅#SiempreÁguilas pic.twitter.com/cZKOMzDdqS— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 22, 2021
XI Tijuana
XI America
To remain undefeated
Without Solari
"I wish America the best of luck in their match against Xolos. Also, a speedy recovery to our DT who today had minor discomfort that required medical attention," he said.
Start
Tune in here America vs Xolos Tijuana Live Score
What time is America vs Xolos Tijuana match for Liga MX?
Argentina: 7:00 PM in DirecTV,
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM in DirecTV,
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 horas
USA (ET): 6:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 5:00 PM in TUDN and Canal 5.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Last games
Key player Xolos Tijuana
Key player America
Last Team Xolos Tijuana
Last Team America
Xolos Tijuana: urgent situation
"Today the team gives me a lot of confidence and certainty that we are going to get those points we have let go. The team is prepared to play against anyone and if we play like we did today, I have no doubt that we will get a very good result at the Azteca", he stated after the 1-1 draw with La Franja del Puebla.
América: to keep flying
In addition, two more additions were made this week with the arrival of Mario Osuna, who will replace Santiago Naveda, and the controversial arrival of Renato Ibarra to take the place of Leo Suárez.