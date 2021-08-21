Goals and Highlights America 2-0 Tijuana in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

8:05 PM2 days ago

Highlights

8:00 PM2 days ago

7:59 PM2 days ago

Goal America 2-0

7:58 PM2 days ago

In the last seconds

América resolved a tight game in stoppage time to pull out yet another victory and remain at the top of Liga MX.
7:57 PM2 days ago

End game

América 2-0 Tijuana.
7:56 PM2 days ago

Gol America 1-0

7:54 PM2 days ago

94'

América Goal

Renato Ibarra with the drive and shot to seal the Azulcrema victory.

7:52 PM2 days ago

92'

América Goal 

Sebastián Córdova tricks Orozco to make it 1-0.

7:51 PM2 days ago

89'

Luis Gamiz is sent off and had just entered the field.
7:49 PM2 days ago

88'

The referee awarded a penalty kick to América for an infringement on Viñas.
7:48 PM2 days ago

87'

Loroña departs and Gamiz enters, Tijuana substitution.

Roger Martínez departs and Viñas enters, América substitution.

7:46 PM2 days ago

85'

Córdova with the service to the far post, but fails to find a recipient.
7:42 PM2 days ago

81'

Roger with the cutback to the center looking for space, but the shot goes high.
7:41 PM2 days ago

80'

Aguilera's header goes just wide of Loroña's spot.
7:40 PM2 days ago

79'

Vladimir Loroña is cautioned after a foul on Reyes.
7:38 PM2 days ago

78'

Ruiz, López and Barbona

Rodriguez, Manotas and Rivera are out

Tijuana changes.

7:38 PM2 days ago

76'

Now it is Cordoba who takes the lead with a shot that goes into the stands.
7:36 PM2 days ago

75'

Manotas surprised by hitting the ball to the near post, but Ochoa was alert to save the ball.
7:34 PM2 days ago

73'

Ibarra enters and Renato Ibarra enters. Change of América.
7:32 PM2 days ago

70'

Now it is Aquino who tries with a long-range shot that goes over the top.
7:26 PM2 days ago

65'

Now it is Aquino who tries with a long-range shot that goes over the top.
7:23 PM2 days ago

62'

Angulo is encouraged with a mid-range shot that goes high over the goal.
7:21 PM2 days ago

60'

Ortiz leaves and Cortizo enters for Tijuana.
7:20 PM2 days ago

59'

Roger Martínez falls inside the area and the referee does not sanction anything.
7:17 PM2 days ago

55'

Salvador Reyes's long-range shot from the edge of the area goes wide.
7:14 PM2 days ago

53'

Loroña presses and sweeps the ball to avoid the exit and gives away the goal kick.
7:12 PM2 days ago

51'

Angulo's shot went high, although an offside had been flagged earlier.
7:06 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half begins between América and Tijuana.
6:48 PM2 days ago

Half time

America 0-0 Xolos.
6:47 PM2 days ago

45'

Richard Sánchez's free kick hits the post after going over the wall. America comes close.
6:43 PM2 days ago

41'

Manotas' left-footed shot hits Sanchez and does not go any further.
6:42 PM2 days ago

40'

Aquino's long-range shot goes wide.
6:38 PM2 days ago

36'

Jorge Sánchez's shot is blocked by Guzmán in his own penalty area.
6:37 PM2 days ago

35'

Sanchez and Lainez with a couple of services that the Xolos' defense denied in a timely manner.
6:34 PM2 days ago

32'

Rodriguez took advantage of the drifting ball to fire a shot that went just over the goal.
6:31 PM2 days ago

29'

Jorge Sanchez's long-range shot is deflected by the defender and goes for a corner kick.
6:29 PM2 days ago

26'

Orozco saves his goal with a handball from the head of the ball.
6:24 PM2 days ago

25'

Reyes is knocked down and América will have a direct free kick.
6:19 PM2 days ago

21'

Cross to the far post where Roger doesn't make good contact and the ball goes wide.
6:14 PM2 days ago

18'

Brayan Angulo is fouled and also receives a yellow card.
6:09 PM2 days ago

87'

Roger tried to break down the right flank, but the cross fell short and was rejected by the defense.
6:04 PM2 days ago

15'

Rivero is booked for a foul on Pedro Aquino.
5:59 PM2 days ago

5'

Loroña's cross is headed into the hands of Guillermo Ochoa.
5:54 PM2 days ago

0'

The match between América and Xolos kicks off.
5:49 PM2 days ago

Already entered

América and Tijuana enter the field under Liga MX protocol.
5:44 PM2 days ago

Eagles to fly

América seeks to remain unbeatable at home and will be looking to prove it on the field in a few minutes.
5:39 PM2 days ago

Almost there

The game between America and Tijuana is almost underway, we are 15 minutes away.
5:34 PM2 days ago

Tijuana's bench

5 Lozoya

6 Ruiz

7 Castillo

10 Martínez

20 Domínguez

21 Cortizo

23 Gamiz

24 Díaz

29 López

30 Barbona

5:29 PM2 days ago

America's bench

2 Fuentes

6 Madrigal

8 Fidalgo

12 Osina

14 Benedetti

24 Viñas

25 Silva

27 Jiménez

29 Layún

30 Ibarra.

5:24 PM2 days ago

They wear it on their skin

The Xolos de Tijuana account boasted the tattoo of one of their biggest fans.
5:19 PM2 days ago

Already warming up

Ochoa and company are already at the Azteca Stadium doing some warm-up exercises.
5:14 PM2 days ago

XI Tijuana

1 Orozco; 2 Angulo, 15 Rak, 34 Guzmán, 22 Loroña, 3 Tercero, 14 Rivera, 11 Rodríguez, 12 Ortiz, 8 Pavez, 9 Manotas.
5:09 PM2 days ago

XI America

13 Ochoa, 3 Sánchez, 18 Váldez, 19 Aguilera, 5 Aquino, 28 Lainez, 20 Sánchez, 10 Córdova, 26 Reyes, 21 Martin, 9 Martínez.
5:04 PM2 days ago

To remain undefeated

América has not lost in the tournament and with one more win they will secure Apertura 2021 supremacy for another week.
4:59 PM2 days ago

Without Solari

Due to not so serious health problems that required medical attention, Santiago Solari will not be on the bench this afternoon. Emilio Azcárraga himself commented on the situation:

"I wish America the best of luck in their match against Xolos. Also, a speedy recovery to our DT who today had minor discomfort that required medical attention," he said.

4:54 PM2 days ago

Start

América and Tijuana continue Sunday's Liga MX soccer activity. We begin with VAVEL's coverage.
4:49 PM2 days ago

4:44 PM2 days ago

What time is America vs Xolos Tijuana match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game America vs Xolos Tijuana of 22nd August in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM in DirecTV,

Bolivia: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Chile: 6:00 PM in DirecTV,

Colombia: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 5:00 horas

USA (ET): 6:00 PM in TUDN

Spain: 12:00 AM

Mexico: 5:00 PM in TUDN and Canal 5.

Paraguay: 7:00 PM

Peru: 5:00 PM

Uruguay: 7:00 PM

4:39 PM2 days ago

Last games

América has the measure of the border team with three wins, one draw and only one defeat; the most recent occasion they met at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was in the Apertura 2020, when the Azulcrema won by a score of 4-0.
4:34 PM2 days ago

Key player Xolos Tijuana

It seems that Mauro Manotas' gunpowder has dried up, so the Colombian will have to find the goal again to help the Xolos to get out of the bad streak and be able to make an upset in the Mexican capital.

4:29 PM2 days ago

Key player America

The Americanista symbol has taken over the goal once again, although Guillermo Ochoa has not been fully called upon in recent matches; however, he is synonymous with guarantee and security under the three posts, as he proved in Tokyo 2020.

4:24 PM2 days ago

Last Team Xolos Tijuana

1 Jonathan Orozco, 3 Eduardo Tercero, 34 Víctor Guzmán, 2 Brayan Angulo, 22 Vladimir Loroña, 10 Fidel Martínez, 8 Esteban Pavez, 14 Christian Rivera, 9 Mauro Manotas, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 21 Jordi Cortizo.
4:19 PM2 days ago

Last Team America

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 25 Jordan Silva, 18 Bruno Valdez, 2 Luis Fuentes, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 20 Richard Sánchez, 5 Pedro Aquino, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 9 Roger Martínez, 26 Salvador Reyes, 29 Miguel Layún.
4:14 PM3 days ago

Xolos Tijuana: urgent situation

The Xolos, along with Pumas UNAM, are the worst teams in the competition with only two points out of the first 15, however, Robert Dante Siboldi stated that he is confident in the team and assured that they are ready to fight any club toe-to-toe:

"Today the team gives me a lot of confidence and certainty that we are going to get those points we have let go. The team is prepared to play against anyone and if we play like we did today, I have no doubt that we will get a very good result at the Azteca", he stated after the 1-1 draw with La Franja del Puebla.

4:09 PM3 days ago

América: to keep flying

Although the team's performance continues to be unconvincing, the results continue to come for Santiago Solari's team, which is the tournament's super leader with 13 points and defeated both Atlas 1-0 and Bravos de Juárez 2-1, both away.

In addition, two more additions were made this week with the arrival of Mario Osuna, who will replace Santiago Naveda, and the controversial arrival of Renato Ibarra to take the place of Leo Suárez.

4:04 PM3 days ago

Kick-off time

The America vs Xolos Tijuana match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6 pm ET.
3:59 PM3 days ago

