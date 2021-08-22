Goals and highlights: Queretaro 0-2 Pachuca in Liga MX 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
With goals from Gustavo Cabral and Luis Chávez, the Pachuca Tuzos defeat the Querétaro Roosters as visitors.
90'
Five minutes are added.
85'
This was Pachuca's second goal.
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 23, 2021
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZO!!! Luis Chávez aumentó la ventaja hidalguense.
Querétaro 0-2 Pachuca#CreandoOportunidades ➡️ #PorLaEducación ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/U8v1kJXxq3
78'
Queretaro's Jesús Hernández commits a strong infraction, for which he receives a yellow card.
PACHUCA GOAL!
Luis Chávez increases the Tuzos' lead with a low, cross-shot from just outside the box.
73'
Oscar Ustari, Pachuca's goalkeeper, joins the cautioned.
72'
Queretaro also makes its final substitution: Pablo Barrera is replaced by Guillermo Madrigal.
69'
Pachuca makes its final changes: Nicolás Ibáñez and Víctor Guzmán come out and Miguel Herrera and Luis Chávez join the team.
63'
Washington Aguerre! The Uruguayan goalkeeper holds on and saves Roberto de la Rosa's shot. Querétaro is saved, again.
60'
Queretaro also changes their lineup: Pablo Gómez and Jesús Hernández come in for Raúl Torres and Nicolás Sosa.
59'
Pachuca makes its second change: Roberto de la Rosa replaces Francisco Figueroa.
53'
Unbelievable! Facing the goal, Nicolás Ibáñez misses when he fails to finish Romario Ibarra's cross from in front of goal. Pachuca miss a great opportunity to increase their lead.
48'
Pachuca make their first move: Romario Ibarra comes on in place of Avilés Hurtado.
The second half begins!
The match between Querétaro and Pachuca resumes.
The first half ends!
With Gustavo Cabral's goal, Pachuca is beating Querétaro by the minimum difference.
45'
Three minutes of reinstatement are added.
35'
Víctor Guzmán, a Pachuca player, became the first player to receive a yellow card.
25'
With this score, the Tuzos are beating the Gallos.
¡Y YA LO GANA PACHUCA! 🙌— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 23, 2021
Sólido cabezazo de Gustavo Cabral para abrir el marcador a favor de los Tuzos #GallosxFOX @calientesports pic.twitter.com/SpaQ4AYvQM
PACHUCA GOAL!
Gustavo Cabral gives the Tuzos the lead with an accurate header after Víctor Guzmán's corner kick.
17'
Close! On two occasions, Avilés Hurtado comes close to scoring; Washington Aguerre blocks his shot and his second shot crashes against the post. Querétaro is saved.
14'
Queretaro kept possession of the ball, but struggled to make progress, especially on the inside.
8'
Almost there! Pablo Barrera passes to Nicolás Sosa, who heads the ball into the box, but the ball goes just wide of the visitors' left post. Querétaro missed a very clear opportunity.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling at the Corregidora! Querétaro and Pachuca play their sixth match of the tournament.
Everything is ready!
After warm-up exercises, both clubs head to the locker room to change and then return to the field for the start of the match.
The Tuzos arrive at the stadium
This is how Pachuca arrived at the Corregidora, where tonight they will seek their second victory of the tournament.
🧖🏽♂️ | Buenas, buenas… ¡Aquí están los Tuzos sanitizados y preparados! #PachucaSomosTodos🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/Xt3ZpYVuwK— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) August 23, 2021
Queretaro: substitutes
Ricardo Díaz; Erik Vera, José Doldán, Kevin Escamilla, Osvaldo Martínez, Bryan Olivera, Pablo Gómez, Ronaldo González, Luis Madrigal and Jesús Hernández.
Pachuca: confirmed lineup
Oscar Ustari; Gustavo Cabral, Kevin Álvarez, Oscar Murillo, Víctor Guzmán, Francisco Figueroa, Yairo Moreno, Jorge Hernández (C), Nicolás Ibáñez, Avilés Hurtado and Erick Sánchez.
Queretaro: confirmed lineup
Washington Aguerre; Omar Mendoza, Arelí Hernández, Daniel Cervantes, Maximilano Perg, Kevin Ramírez, Raúl Torres, David Cabrera, Kevin Balanta, Pablo Barrera (C) and Nicolás Sosa.
Querétaro vs Pachuca referee designations
The central referee for this match will be César Ramos; Andrés Hernández, first line; José López, second assistant, and Jorge Camacho, fourth official.
Tune in here Querétaro vs Pachuca Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Queretaro vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Corregidora. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Querétaro vs Pachuca Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Querétaro vs Pachuca live on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Queretaro: last lineup
Washington Aguerre; Areli Hernández, Omar Mendoza, Alexis Doldán, Maximiliano Perg, Kevin Ramírez (C), Bryan Olivera, David Cabrera, Kevin Balanta, Pablo Barrera and Nicolás Sosa.
Pachuca: last lineup
Oscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Víctor Guzmán, Francisco Figueroa, Yairo Moreno, Jorge Hernández (C), Roberto de la Rosa, Avilés Hurtado and Erick Sánchez.
What about Pachuca?
Tuzos had no midweek activity because their match against Atlético de San Luis was rescheduled; however, in their last game, which was against Rayados the previous week, they ended up being thrashed 5-1, and their goal was scored by Yairo Moreno.
How does Querétaro fare?
Last Tuesday, the Gallos Blancos visited the Volcán, a stadium where they were defeated 3-0 by Tigres de la UANL; in that match, they were down to one less player in the final stretch of the match after Jonathan dos Santos was sent off.
Pachuca, looking to regain confidence
Meanwhile, the club coached by Paulo Cesar Pezzolano has not had a good start to the semester either, as can be seen by the fact that it is in thirteenth position with six points, after three draws and two losses; it has six goals scored and six conceded.
Querétaro, looking to make it three points for the first time
For the moment, the team coached by Héctor Altamirano has not achieved the results he, the fans and the Querétaro board had hoped for. They are in fifteenth place with three points, the result of three draws and two ties; they have scored one goal and conceded five.
Gallos and Tuzos close the sixth round of matches
This Sunday night, Querétaro and Pachuca will play the last game of the current round of the Apertura 2021 maximum circuit competition. Both teams have the obligation to win and thus move as far away as possible from the bottom of the general table.
