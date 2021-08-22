Goals and Highlights: America Femenil 4-0 San Luis Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021
10:01 PMa day ago

Highlights

9:56 PMa day ago

Game over!

America wins the match 4-0 over Club Atletico de San Luis
9:49 PMa day ago

87'

GOAL. Flores' header scores a hat-trick for America with a strong header.
9:46 PMa day ago

85'

Goal! Mayra Pelayo-bernal scores the third and definitive goal for América. Everything indicates that América will keep the three points and the undefeated record.
9:36 PMa day ago

75'

Yellow Card! Craig Neil Harrington of America is cautioned.
9:35 PMa day ago

75'

Flores' shot goes over the top of the potosino goal.
9:34 PMa day ago

71'

Double change for América, Stephanie Mariana Ribeiro comes out and Daniela Frank Flores comes in. Stephanie Mariana Ribeiro comes out and Daniela Frank Flores comes in.
9:32 PMa day ago

70'

Espinosa's shot that Alvarado keeps in two times
9:22 PMa day ago

60'


Double change for Club Atlético de San Luis, Estefania Izaguirre comes out and Emily Misdiel González enters, Isabel Kasis comes out and Sharon Andrea Barba enters.
9:18 PMa day ago

58'


Double change for América, Eva Beatriz González comes out and María Natalia Mauleon comes in. Angelique Montserrat Saldivar comes out and Karen Irasema Luna comes in.
9:16 PMa day ago

55'

Goal! Cas Cuevas capitalizes from the half moon with a right-footed shot with great technique.
9:16 PMa day ago

53'

Parra tries a shot from half distance, getting the shot between two opponents. Masciarelli has no problems with the ball.
9:08 PMa day ago

45'

Change for San Luis. Karen Vázquez goes out, Brenda García comes in.
9:07 PMa day ago

45'

Gooool. Daniela Espinosa who finishes inside the area.
9:05 PMa day ago

45'

Match restarts
8:51 PMa day ago

45'+3'

The first half ends. América and San Luis draw to nil-nil
8:48 PMa day ago

45'

Add 3 minutes
8:48 PMa day ago

40'

Yellow Card! Jocelyn Marie Orejel of America is cautioned for foul on Bea Parra
8:39 PMa day ago

35'

Kasis arrives in the American's area and the home team is saved from the first goal. Kasis and Masciarelli collide heavily.
8:35 PMa day ago

34'

Montse Hernández's shot from almost midfield passes very close to Alvarado's goal.
8:26 PMa day ago

24'

Ribeiro again! The 20 shirt hits the crossbar after winning the mark between two Potosi defenders.
8:24 PMa day ago

21'

Great play! Alvarado makes a great save from Ribeiro who misses the goal.
8:18 PMa day ago

14'

Casandra Cuevas' shot goes over the crossbar.
8:12 PMa day ago

9'

A shot for America and Jocelyn Orejel can't connect. She misses the first danger for the home team
8:08 PMa day ago

5'

Foul by Ana Karen López on Ribeiro. Ball for America
8:03 PMa day ago

Kickoff

7:49 PMa day ago

With fans

Since the beginning of the season, América has had a certain capacity that does not exceed 30%, season ticket holders and fans who can register online in advance are allowed to enter the stadium.
7:46 PMa day ago

The postcard

As is customary, the Azulcremas took a group photo before kickoff on the Azteca Stadium turf.
7:43 PMa day ago

San Luis substitutes

Stefani Jiménez
Kenya García
Brenda García 
Marta Perarnau
Andrea Ibarra
Emily González
Sharon Barba
Itzia Tenahua
7:39 PMa day ago

America's bench


Zoe Aguirre
Karen Luna
Zaira Moreno
Diana García
María Mauleón
Mayra Pelayo-bernal
Daniela Flores
7:34 PMa day ago

América starting lineup

Renata Masciarelli
Jocelyn Orejel
Janelly Farías
Casandra Cuevas
Daniela Espinosa
Montserrath Hernández
Mónica Rodríguez
Amanda Murillo
Montse Saldivar
Stephanie Ribeiro
7:29 PMa day ago

San Luis starting lineup

Ivette Alvarado
Ana Karen López
Citlali Hernández
Rubí Ruvalcaba
Daniela Carrandi 
Deheny Rodríguez
Estefanía Izaguirre
Isabel Kasis
Rebeca Villuendas
Melina Vázquez
Bea Parra
DT. Jesús Padrón
7:24 PMa day ago

The pre

A few hours ago, the colchoneras began their activation exercises at the hotel, before traveling to the Coloso de Sabta Ursula.
7:19 PMa day ago

Dressing room is ready

This is what the home team's dressing room looks like. As is customary for home games, América will wear its yellow jersey with blue and red details in a kit made from completely recycled materials.
7:14 PMa day ago

We're back

In a few minutes, the Liga MX Femenil Round 6 match between San Luis and América will begin. The Azulcremas want to remain undefeated and want to turn Atlético de San Luis into their next victims.
7:09 PMa day ago

6:59 PMa day ago

San Luis key player

Ana Karen Lopez has played for several Mexican soccer teams, UNAM, America and Toluca have been some of her clubs. During this season she has scored two goals, which is remarkable for her position as a defender.
6:54 PMa day ago

America's key player

The luxury reinforcement has responded well by scoring goals for the Cremas, and with her experience in foreign football she has become a dangerous player for America.
6:49 PMa day ago

Estadio Azteca

The match between América Femenil and San Luis Femenil will take place at the Estadio Azteca, where the official matches of the women's category are already played.

The Azteca Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Mexico City at 2240 meters above sea level, with capacity for 87,000 spectators, making it the largest in Mexico,5 the second largest in the Americas and the seventh largest in the world.2 It was designed by architects Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Rafael Mijares Alcérreca, and its construction began in 1962 as part of the project to host the 1970 World Cup. It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The first goal was scored by America's player Arlindo dos Santos.

It is the only stadium that has hosted two FIFA World Cup finals (considering that in Brazil 1950, according to regulations, a final was not played as such)67 in the Mexico 1970 and Mexico 1986 championships. The first final saw the consecration of Pelé as the "king" of soccer, and the second saw the consolidation of Diego Armando Maradona as a historic figure in world football.

It is also the stadium that has hosted the largest number of World Cup matches, with nineteen.8 In addition to the two title matches, it was the venue for the so-called Match of the Century between Italy and Germany in one of the semifinals of the 1970 Mexico World Cup, where the Italians won in an emotional game by 4 goals to 3.

6:44 PMa day ago

Referees

Central: Salvador Villalobos
Standard bearers: Rodrigo Aguilar and Karla Huratado
Assistant: Julio Gil
6:39 PMa day ago

San Luis

For their part, the Potosinas are in the distant catotce position with only four points. Of the five matches they have played, they have won only one, drawn one and lost three. They have scored four goals and conceded thirteen, leaving them with a goal difference of minus nine.
6:34 PMa day ago

America

America is in fourth place, behind Tigres, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The Azulcremas have 12 games in hand with a six-goal difference, scoring eleven goals and conceding five. The Coapa side have four wins and one loss in their five games played.
6:29 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX Femenil match: America Femenil vs San Luis Femenil Live Updates!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo