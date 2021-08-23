Goals and Highlights: Rayadas Monterrey 2-0 Toluca Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
95'
It's over! The match ends in Monterrey and Rayadas wins one more game
94'
Excellent save by Lozano who deflects the ball after Lúa's dangerous cross.
91'
Shot by Evangelita, but Lozano covers the shot.
90'
Double change for Rayadas. Andrea Hérnandez and Samantha Simental are substituted for Diana García and Desirée Monsiváis.
83'
Free kick shot by Brenda Vega, but the ball goes slightly wide.
78'
Monsiváis came close to a third, but his header failed to connect with force and the opportunity was lost.
74'
Brenda Vega tries to send the ball into the Rayadas' box, but the home defense prevents the play from growing
72'
Great intervention by Alejandría, preventing Toluca from scoring.
65'
Change for Toluca. Mariana Rodríguez and Stephany Baz are substituted for Karen Becerril and Patricia Jardón.
64'
Jardón again appears to stop Monsiváis from shooting
62'
Close! Great entry into the box by Desirée, who comes driving, shoots at goal, but the ball goes over the three posts.
59'
Change of Rayadas. Burkenroad leaves and Susana Romero takes her place.
56'
Great play by Burkenroad who sets up Evangelista, but the latter sends his shot wide.
51'
Monsiváis cross, but Garcia can't get a shot on goal.
45'
Toluca will look for a comeback in the second half of the season
45'
Double change for Toluca. Brenda Carvajal and Aislinn García are replaced by Zulma Hernández and Brenda Vega.
45'
Double change for Rayadas. Yamile Franco and Aylin Aviléz replace Valeria Valdez and Daniela Solís.
45+5'
The first half is over, Rayadas leads by a wide margin at halftime.
45+4'
Miranda's header from Jardón's cross, but the ball goes over the top.
44'
Whew, close third! A header from Monsiváis, but Lozano keeps the ball at the back.
35'
Goal for Rayadas! Monsiváis scores from the penalty spot to extend the lead
34'
Penalty! After a foul by Lozano on Monsiváis, the referee signals the penalty kick.
31'
Jardón appears again and prevents Desirée from shooting at goal.
26'
Good intervention by Jardón, preventing Rayadas from reaching the danger zone
24'
Goal! NOTHING! The flagman signals offside by García and the second is disallowed.
17'
Uff! Both teams look for the goal, but do not reach the net
12'
Goal, goal, goal for Rayadas! Great definition of Evangelista, who sends the ball into the net and the ball goes between Sandra Lozano's legs.
11'
Uff! First warning from Rayadas with a shot from Solís that goes wide of the goal.
8'
Toluca substitution. Zaira Miranda replaces Mariel Román and leaves the match on a stretcher.
0'
Monterrey match kicks off in Monterrey, Rayadas host Toluca at BBVA
Toluca: LineUp
S. Lozano; Y. Martínez, L. Parra, K. Martínez; A. García, N. Granados, K. Becerril, B. Carvajal, P. Jardón; M. Román, D. Guatemala.
Rayadas: LineUp
A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, A. Calderón, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, D. García, V. Valdez, C. Burkenroad, M. Monsiváis, D. Solís.
Getting ready!
Rayadas will also be at home, where they will host Toluca for the sixth meeting between the two teams.
They are here!
Toluca Femenil, with José Cuate at the helm, is already at the 'Steel Giant' ready to play another day of this tournament.
Watch out for these players
Isela Ojeda for Toluca and Cristina Burkenroad for Rayadas; these are the players to pay special attention to due to their performance in this tournament.
Check the data
There have been six occasions in which these teams have met; of these matches, Rayadas has accumulated five wins and one draw; this afternoon, the team coached by Cuate will be looking for their first victory against Rayadas.
Stay tuned for the Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Statements Monterrey
This week, Rayadas announced the arrival of Valeria del Campo, the first foreigner in the Monterrey Club, these were her statements: "I believe that any foreigner is obliged to do things even better, it is a beautiful responsibility, it fills me with pride to have this great one, I work every day to support the team and get the results".
"In a few days I have learned a lot, Eva (Espejo) is a very tactical coach, she looks at the details and correcting mistakes mainly."
"Monterrey is a great institution, it is a great history in both branches, it is a team that is there and achieve championships, it is a pride to be here, take a big step, I am a dedicated player in what I do".
Toluca statements
After the draw against Juárez, José Cuate spoke to the media: "You always want to win and even more so at home, unfortunately today we couldn't make it three points, but it's a point. We are going to continue working on the offensive part, there were many chances, but we still need to score.
"We try to generate internal competition, from which all the players benefit and, fortunately, the changes have responded, that's the idea".
"We generated better ball possession, which allowed us to have more scoring options, but we were not able to score".
Rayadas statements
Eva Espejo spoke after the last game where the Rayadas defeated Mazatlan: "I feel good, embraced by each and every one of those who make up the club, obviously the victory always gives us pleasure although I feel that there are some aspects to improve, but in general we have a little more tranquility".
"The victory gives me pleasure but there are aspects to improve, having results and this will improve with the results in favor".
For the three points
Toluca arrives after a draw against Juárez, in addition to this, the team coached by José Cuate has 7 points from two wins, two losses and a draw. This afternoon, they will be looking for a win against Rayadas and to make it three points.
To keep adding
Rayadas, coached by Eva Espejo, have accumulated four wins and one draw, and are undefeated in the current competition. The team from Monterrey will be looking to come out victorious and continue to pick up points at the start of the season.
The match will be played at BBVA stadium
The Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil match will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey with a capacity of 51,348 people. The match will be attended by fans, but it will not be a full house due to the pandemic that is currently affecting the Mexican Republic.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX Femenil match: Rayadas vs Toluca Femenil Live Updates!
