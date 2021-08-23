Goal and highlights: Xolos Tijuana Femenil 0-1 Chivas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2021
Image: VAVEL

4:33 PM12 hours ago

4:32 PM12 hours ago

Goal and highlights

12:00 AMa day ago

The match ends!

The Chivas Femenil team maintains its undefeated record by defeating Xolos Femenil, a team that had lost in the Apertura 2021.

With this result, Guadalajara reaches 16 points and continues as runner-up, while Tijuana drops to seventh place with 9 points.

(Photo: Chivas)
11:51 PMa day ago

90'

Four minutes of repositioning are added.
11:44 PMa day ago

81'

Chivas makes its final moves: Anette Vázquez and Atzimba Casas replace Carolina Jaramillo and Joseline Montoya.
11:42 PMa day ago

78'

Xolos Tijuana Femenil makes more changes: Jazmín Aguas and Samantha Arellano replace Joselyn de la Rosa and Sofía Martínez.
11:28 PMa day ago

65'

Itzel González! The goalkeeper dives and saves Alicia Cervantes' shot.
11:28 PMa day ago

64'

Penalty! Guadalajara will have a new penalty, looking to increase their lead.
11:28 PMa day ago

63'

New modification for Chivas Femenil: Rubí Soto leaves and Gabriela Valenzuela enters.
11:25 PMa day ago

59'

Xolos Femenil also changes its lineup: Dulce Alvarado and Rosa Aguilar come in for Sanjuana Muñoz and Esmeralda Verdugo.
11:19 PMa day ago

55'

Chivas Femenil makes its first move of the game: Araceli Torres comes on for Victoria Acevedo, who is unable to continue due to injury.
11:12 PMa day ago

The second half begins!

Action resumes in Tijuana and Guadalajara.
10:50 PMa day ago

The first half ends!

With a penalty kick goal by Alicia Cervantes, Chivas is beating Xolos Tijuana by the minimum difference.
10:48 PMa day ago

45'

A two-minute rest period is added.
10:42 PMa day ago

37'

With this goal, Chivas is beating Xolos.  
10:34 PMa day ago

CHIVAS FEMENIL GOAL!

Alicia Cervantes takes the penalty kick perfectly to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
10:34 PMa day ago

28'

Penalty for Chivas Femenil! Yadira Toraya mismeasures the bounce of the ball and prevents it from passing after touching it with her hand.
10:26 PMa day ago

22'

Itzel González, Yadira Toraya and Guadalupe Sánchez look sharp and block Chivas Femenil's shots.
10:21 PMa day ago

18'

Celeste Espino! On two occasions, she keeps out Renae Cuéllar's shots. Xolos, without being superior, has been closer to scoring.
10:20 PMa day ago

15'

Chivas has taken the initiative, but has lacked clarity in the final zone, making it difficult for them to make dangerous progress.
10:12 PMa day ago

8'

Almost! Angelina Hix doesn't take advantage of a bad save by Celeste Espino, and ends up missing her shot. Chivas Femenil is saved.
10:02 PMa day ago

The match begins!

Xolos Tijuana and Chivas are already playing their sixth match in the current Liga MX Femenil tournament.
9:41 PMa day ago

Chivas Femenil arrives at Mictlan

The visiting team is already at the stadium; tonight they will be looking for their fifth victory of the semester.  
9:32 PMa day ago

Chivas Femenil: substitutes

Karol Contreras; Karil Bernal, Angélica Torres, Isabella Gutiérrez, Gabriela Valenzuela, Anette Vázquez and Atzimba Casas.
9:30 PMa day ago

Xolos Femenil: substitutes

Alejandra Gutiérrez; Sheila Pulido, Priscila Padilla, Victoria López, Samatha Arellano, Inglis Hernández, Rosa Aguilar, Jazmin Aguas, Dulce Alvarado.
9:19 PMa day ago

Chivas Femenil: confirmed lineup

Celeste Espino; Diana Rodríguez, Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Kinberly Guzmán, Miriam Castillo, Carolina Jaramillo, Joseline Montoya, Victoria Acevedo y Alicia Cervantes (C).
9:14 PMa day ago

Xolos Femenil: confirmed lineup

Itzel González; Annia Mejía, Nathaly Martínez, Yadira Toraya, Guadalupe Sánchez, Paola Villamizar, Joselyn de la Rosa, Esmeralda Verdugo, Reane Cuéllar (C), Sanjuana Muñoz and Angelina Hix.
9:09 PMa day ago

Referee designations for the Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil game

The central referee for this match will be Karen Hernández; Karlo Palmieres, first line; Carlos Ortiz, second assistant, and Rodrigo Ramos, fourth official.
9:04 PMa day ago

Tune in here Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Xolos Tijuana Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:59 PMa day ago

8:54 PMa day ago

Chivas Femenil: last lineup

Celeste Espino; Diana Rodríguez, Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Kinberly Guzmán, Miriam Castillo, Casandra Montero, Carolina Jaramillo, Rubí Soto, Joseline Montoya and Alicia Cervantes (C).
8:49 PMa day ago

Xolos Femenil: last lineup

Itzel González; Yadira Toraya, Guadalupe Sánchez, Annia Mejía, Sheila Pulido, Paola Villamizar, Joseyn de la Rosa, Esmeralda Verdugo, Renae Cuéllar, Sanjuana Muñoz and Angelina Hix.
8:44 PMa day ago

How is Guadalajara Femenil coming?

Last Sunday, at the Verde Valle facilities, Chivas took advantage of their home advantage to beat Necaxa 6-0, with goals from Michelle González, Carolina Jaramillo, Alicia Cervantes (2), Lessli Horta (AUT) and Atzimba Casas.
8:39 PMa day ago

What's next for Tijuana Femenil?

Last Monday, in their visit to UNAM's Ciudad Universitaria, Xolos won 1-2 against Pumas, with a brace from Renae Cuellar.
8:34 PMa day ago

Chivas Femenil, aiming to remain as runner-up

The team coached by Edgar Mejía is in second place in the standings with 13 points, the result of four wins and a draw; they have scored 16 goals and conceded only three.
(Photo: Chivas)
8:29 PMa day ago

Xolos Femenil, looking to climb the ladder

The team coached by Fabiola Vargas is in sixth place in the general table with nine points, after accumulating two wins and three draws; they have scored five goals and conceded two.
(Photo: Xolos)
8:24 PMa day ago

Tijuana and Guadalajara close the sixth round of the Liga MX Women's

This Monday night, in Baja California, Xolos Femenil and Chivas Femenil will play the last match of the season; both teams have done well so far this semester, proof of which is that they are two of the five teams that are still undefeated.
8:19 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021 Liga MX Femenil Week 6: Xolos Tijuana Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
