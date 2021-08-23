Goal and highlights: Xolos Tijuana Femenil 0-1 Chivas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and highlights
The match ends!
The Chivas Femenil team maintains its undefeated record by defeating Xolos Femenil, a team that had lost in the Apertura 2021.
With this result, Guadalajara reaches 16 points and continues as runner-up, while Tijuana drops to seventh place with 9 points.
90'
Four minutes of repositioning are added.
81'
Chivas makes its final moves: Anette Vázquez and Atzimba Casas replace Carolina Jaramillo and Joseline Montoya.
78'
Xolos Tijuana Femenil makes more changes: Jazmín Aguas and Samantha Arellano replace Joselyn de la Rosa and Sofía Martínez.
65'
Itzel González! The goalkeeper dives and saves Alicia Cervantes' shot.
64'
Penalty! Guadalajara will have a new penalty, looking to increase their lead.
63'
New modification for Chivas Femenil: Rubí Soto leaves and Gabriela Valenzuela enters.
59'
Xolos Femenil also changes its lineup: Dulce Alvarado and Rosa Aguilar come in for Sanjuana Muñoz and Esmeralda Verdugo.
55'
Chivas Femenil makes its first move of the game: Araceli Torres comes on for Victoria Acevedo, who is unable to continue due to injury.
The second half begins!
Action resumes in Tijuana and Guadalajara.
The first half ends!
With a penalty kick goal by Alicia Cervantes, Chivas is beating Xolos Tijuana by the minimum difference.
45'
A two-minute rest period is added.
37'
With this goal, Chivas is beating Xolos.
CHIVAS FEMENIL GOAL!
Alicia Cervantes takes the penalty kick perfectly to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
28'
Penalty for Chivas Femenil! Yadira Toraya mismeasures the bounce of the ball and prevents it from passing after touching it with her hand.
22'
Itzel González, Yadira Toraya and Guadalupe Sánchez look sharp and block Chivas Femenil's shots.
18'
Celeste Espino! On two occasions, she keeps out Renae Cuéllar's shots. Xolos, without being superior, has been closer to scoring.
15'
Chivas has taken the initiative, but has lacked clarity in the final zone, making it difficult for them to make dangerous progress.
8'
Almost! Angelina Hix doesn't take advantage of a bad save by Celeste Espino, and ends up missing her shot. Chivas Femenil is saved.
The match begins!
Xolos Tijuana and Chivas are already playing their sixth match in the current Liga MX Femenil tournament.
Chivas Femenil arrives at Mictlan
The visiting team is already at the stadium; tonight they will be looking for their fifth victory of the semester.
📍 Estadio Caliente 🏟🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oRu5idubtM— Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) August 24, 2021
Chivas Femenil: substitutes
Karol Contreras; Karil Bernal, Angélica Torres, Isabella Gutiérrez, Gabriela Valenzuela, Anette Vázquez and Atzimba Casas.
Xolos Femenil: substitutes
Alejandra Gutiérrez; Sheila Pulido, Priscila Padilla, Victoria López, Samatha Arellano, Inglis Hernández, Rosa Aguilar, Jazmin Aguas, Dulce Alvarado.
Chivas Femenil: confirmed lineup
Celeste Espino; Diana Rodríguez, Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Kinberly Guzmán, Miriam Castillo, Carolina Jaramillo, Joseline Montoya, Victoria Acevedo y Alicia Cervantes (C).
Xolos Femenil: confirmed lineup
Itzel González; Annia Mejía, Nathaly Martínez, Yadira Toraya, Guadalupe Sánchez, Paola Villamizar, Joselyn de la Rosa, Esmeralda Verdugo, Reane Cuéllar (C), Sanjuana Muñoz and Angelina Hix.
Referee designations for the Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil game
The central referee for this match will be Karen Hernández; Karlo Palmieres, first line; Carlos Ortiz, second assistant, and Rodrigo Ramos, fourth official.
Tune in here Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Xolos Tijuana Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil live on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Chivas Femenil: last lineup
Celeste Espino; Diana Rodríguez, Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Kinberly Guzmán, Miriam Castillo, Casandra Montero, Carolina Jaramillo, Rubí Soto, Joseline Montoya and Alicia Cervantes (C).
Xolos Femenil: last lineup
Itzel González; Yadira Toraya, Guadalupe Sánchez, Annia Mejía, Sheila Pulido, Paola Villamizar, Joseyn de la Rosa, Esmeralda Verdugo, Renae Cuéllar, Sanjuana Muñoz and Angelina Hix.
How is Guadalajara Femenil coming?
Last Sunday, at the Verde Valle facilities, Chivas took advantage of their home advantage to beat Necaxa 6-0, with goals from Michelle González, Carolina Jaramillo, Alicia Cervantes (2), Lessli Horta (AUT) and Atzimba Casas.
What's next for Tijuana Femenil?
Last Monday, in their visit to UNAM's Ciudad Universitaria, Xolos won 1-2 against Pumas, with a brace from Renae Cuellar.
Chivas Femenil, aiming to remain as runner-up
The team coached by Edgar Mejía is in second place in the standings with 13 points, the result of four wins and a draw; they have scored 16 goals and conceded only three.
Xolos Femenil, looking to climb the ladder
The team coached by Fabiola Vargas is in sixth place in the general table with nine points, after accumulating two wins and three draws; they have scored five goals and conceded two.
Tijuana and Guadalajara close the sixth round of the Liga MX Women's
This Monday night, in Baja California, Xolos Femenil and Chivas Femenil will play the last match of the season; both teams have done well so far this semester, proof of which is that they are two of the five teams that are still undefeated.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage in the 2021 Liga MX Femenil Week 6: Xolos Tijuana Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.