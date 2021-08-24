Tlaxcala vs Atlante: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Tlaxcala vs Atlante match for Liga Expansion MX
This is the start time of the game Tlaxcala vs Atlante of 25th August in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 horas
USA (ET): 6:00 PM in TUDN
Spain: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 5:00 PM in ESPN.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Last games
Only two matches have been played between these teams in the category, with Atlante winning the first match in Tlaxcala in the Apertura 2020 with a score of 3-0.
Key player Atlante
He no longer has the speed or physical strength he once had, but Christian Bermudez continues to provide quality from his shoes and has been a key player for the Azulgrana's good start in the Apertura 2021.
Key player Tlaxcala
If there is one player with experience and who knows the category perfectly well, it is Roberto Nurse who, after his time with Tuzos del Pachuca, is looking to shine again in the Liga de Expansión MX and in 325 minutes this season he has scored one goal.
Last Team Atlante
20 Humberto Hernández, 3 Diego García, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 14 Rolando González, 28 Elbis Souza, 7 Duilio Tejeda, 8 Jonathan Martínez 18 Christian Bermúdez, 22 Jesús Venegas, 27 Armando Escobar, 30 Bryan Mendoza.
Last Team Tlaxcala
1 Sebastián Fassi, 3 Francisco Santillán, 4 Oswaldo León, 22 Efrén Mendoza, 28 Eduardo Cedillo, 5 Rómulo Ojeda, 6 Eder López, 11 Luis Morales, 13 Manuel Lago, 16 Jonatan Becerril, 20 Roberto Nurse.
Atlante: take all four points
A pending task for Atlante since last season is to improve their performance away from home, where they have struggled. In the Apertura 2021 they have only played one game away from the Estadio Azulgrana, which they lost 2-0 against Cimarrones de Sonora.
Tlaxcala: making home advantage count
The start has not been good for the Coyotes, however, in their third home game they will try to get back to winning ways. They have previously drawn 1-1 with both Dorados de Sinaloa and Alebrijes de Oaxaca.
Duel of contrasts
Tlaxcala and Atlante will play one of the most contrasting games in this league because the hosts have not had a good start, while the Potros started this matchday as leaders of the competition.
Kick-off time
The Tlaxcala vs Atlante match will be played at the Tlahuicole Stadium, in Tlaxcala, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
