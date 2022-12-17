Goal and Highlights Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan: in Copa Sky

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
It's over
Chivas won 1-0 against Mazatlan in a friendly match corresponding to the Sky Cup, where they were superior at times and the "cañoneros" did not lower their arms but were unable to get the goal that would give them the victory, coming out blank in this match and the "rojiblancos" know the victory over the Mazatlecos as locals.
90+3'
GOOOOOL! by Chivas, Luis Puente deflects a shot by Isaac Brizuela that was wide of the goal, the Mazatlan players called for a handball, but in the end it was ruled valid.
90+2'
Chivas calls for goal and no handball
90'
3 minutes of compensation are added
87'
Chivas begins to look more desperate on the field.
83'
The final moments are fast-paced, with both teams looking for a goal and counter-attacking.
78'
Torres came close to scoring, shooting alone in the center of the goal, but his shot went over.
75'
Chivas starts to have more chances, but the balls start to be everywhere.
70'
Chivas substitution:
In: Lalo Torres, Alex Mayorga and Santorme.
Substitution: Pavel Pérez, Cristian Calderón and Fernando Beltran.
68'
Palula tried to do some damage down the flank, but ends up in the red and white defense.
63'
Chivas substitution:
In: Luis Puente, Zahid Muñoz and 'Oso' González.
Out: Ángel Zaldivar, Sergio Flores and 'Chapo' Sánchez.
Mazatlán substitution:
Out: Vidrio, Orona, Andres Montan and Sansores.
In: Cedillo, Alanis, Sánchez and Marco Fabian.
61'
Chivas tries to surprise the gunners, who slowly start to lose control
56'
The Gunners are dominant in this second half, but mistakes are still present.
51'
Mazatlan close to scoring on a corner kick and several defensive problems, the ball goes over the crossbar.
46'
Chivas substitute Carlos Cisneros for Isaac Brizuela
Mazatlán substitution, out Vargas and Daniel Gutiérrez come on for Raul Sandoval and Vikonis.
45'
The second half of the scoreless draw between Chivas and Mazatlan begins.
45'
The first half of the scoreless draw between Chivas and Mazatlan is over.
42'
Chivas are not able to complete passes well, having problems at the border.
37'
Chivas tries to come out from the back to create danger, but they think too much and end up on the outside.
32'
Yellow for Sergio Flores
31'
Both clubs are from one area to the other, having the same goal chances.
26'
Beltran tries to sneak down the right flank, earning a corner kick.
22'
Mazatlan begins to dominate the rojiblancos, who are pressing.
17'
First yellow for Barcenas
15'
Mazatlán tries to surprise Chivas on the flanks, giving up a corner kick.
10'
Chivas is dominant in these minutes, where the gunners are getting into a box.
5'
Chivas starts with everything, but they can't do any damage, as the Cannon defense goes forward.
The match kicks off
The match between Chivas and Mazatlan is ready to kick off at the Jalisco Stadium, where a large crowd can be seen.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Sky Cup match at the Jalisco Stadium.
Mazatlan's starting XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Jalisco Stadium, a match corresponding to the Sky Cup.
Chivas' starting XI
This is the XI with which the local team will take the field at the Jalisco Stadium, a match corresponding to the Sky Cup.
Jalisco Stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with a capacity for 55,020 spectators. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960, and has hosted the 1970 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup.
It currently hosts the home games of the Atlas rojinegros and Leones Negros of the UDG.
Mazatlan's upcoming games
The visitors are coming off a 3-0 loss to Santos last time out, but still have several games left.
Fri, Jan. 6, Mazatlan FC vs Leon, Liga MX
Thu. 12 Jan. Atlas vs Mazatlan FC, Liga MX
Chivas' upcoming matches
The home team is coming off a 2-0 loss to Athletic Club last game, but still has several games in hand.
Sat., Jan. 7, Monterrey vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
Fri. Jan. 13, Atlético San Luis vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
Trust in Hierro
Raúl González, the former Real Madrid player, asked Chivas fans to have confidence in Fernando Hierro, new Sporting Director, and Vieljko Paunovic, technical director.
"Be calm, trust them because I think they are two people with a lot of wisdom and experience. It is their first experience in Mexican soccer and their first experience there, but in the end soccer is the same everywhere and I am sure that, with the great structure that the club has, the help that they will have, they will be able to contribute to make sure that the fans enjoy every matchday and that in every match they can achieve victory".
Group A Matches
Cruz Azul vs Necaxa | Monday, December 12 | 7:00 p.m.
Pumas vs Toluca | Tuesday, December 13 | 7:00 pm
América vs Necaxa : Thursday, December 15, 7:00 p.m.
Pumas vs Cruz Azul | Friday, December 16 | 7:00 pm
América vs Toluca | Monday, December 19 | 19:00 pm
Pumas vs Necaxa | Tuesday, December 20 | 7:00 p.m.
Toluca vs Cruz Azul | Thursday, December 22 | 7:00 pm
América vs Pumas | Friday, December 23 | 7:00 pm
Toluca vs Necaxa | Monday, December 26 | 9:00 pm
Cruz Azul vs América | Tuesday, December 27 | 7:00 pm
Group B Matches
Atlas vs Santos Laguna | Monday, December 12 | 9:00 pm
Tigres vs Mazatlan | Tuesday, December 13 | 9:00 pm
Chivas vs Mazatlan | Friday, December 16 | 21:00 hours
Atlas vs Tigres | Saturday, December 17 | 21:00 hours
Chivas vs Santos Laguna | Monday, December 19 | 9:00 pm
Atlas vs Mazatlan | Tuesday, December 20 | 9:00 pm
Chivas vs Tigres | Thursday, December 22 | 9:00 pm
Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna | Friday, December 23 | 9:00 pm
Tigres vs Santos Laguna | Tuesday, December 27th | 17:00 hours
Chivas vs Atlas | Tuesday, December 27 | 9:00 pm
When is the Grand Final of the Copa por México?
On Friday, December 30 at the Jalisco Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. (CDMX), the two teams with the most points in their respective groups will meet in the Grand Final.
Stadiums
This Cup will only be played in four stadiums:
Nemesio Diez Stadium
Olímpico Universitario Stadium
Jalisco Stadium
Universitario Stadium (Volcano)
Groups
Group A: Pumas, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, America and Toluca
Group B: Mazatlan, Atlas, Chivas, Santos, and Tigres.
Tune in here Chivas vs Mazatlan in Copa Sky
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Mazatlan match in the Copa Sky.
What time is Chivas vs Mazatlan match for Copa Sky?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Mazatlan of December 16th, in several countries:
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 horas
Chile: 00:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan in streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a bit in their favor, as Chivas have 3 wins, 1 canonera and 1 draw.
Mazatlan FC 2-1 Guadalajara, 5 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3-0 Mazatlan FC, 9 Jan, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0-1 Guadalajara, 5 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-1 Guadalajara, 6 Mar, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Mazatlan FC, 26 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
How is Chivas doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Getafe in the previous friendly, winning 1-0, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Athletic Club 2-0 Guadalajara, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Getafe 0-1 Guadalajara, 08 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Puebla 1-1 Guadalajara, 9 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
FC Cincinnati 3-1 Guadalajara, 21 Sep, 2022, Friendly Match
How is Mazatlan doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Atlas in the last tournament, having a streak of 1 victory, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Santos 3-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 2-2 Mazatlán FC, 23 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-1 Toluca, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan FC, 11 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-0 Atlas, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
The Colombian forward, Nicolás Benedetti has had a good performance, being the main player of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition such as Marco Fabian, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, the Colombian played in 16 games scoring 3 goals.
Watch out for this Chivas player
The Mexican-Peruvian striker, Santiago Ormeño, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 14 matches, scoring 1 goal in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Alexis Vega will have a rest due to the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
New DT
Veljko Paunovic is the coach chosen by Hierro to take the reins of Chivas, following the departure of Ricardo Cadena.
Chivas arrives at this meeting after announcing the arrival of Fernando Hierro, Chivas' sporting director, following the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the red and white squad.
A source of pride
Veljko Paunović, Chivas coach, spoke about the duels they played in Spain, highlighting that it is a pride to measure themselves in Bilbao:
"Of course it is a special match, it is a great opportunity for our club to measure itself against a team like Bilbao and in a stadium like La Catedral, the truth is that it is a pride."
"Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle, we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to play against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we consider the best in the world".
