Puebla vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Puebla vs Cruz Azul live on match day 8 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023.
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Cruz Azul live on matchday 8 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtémoc.
Other game tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Puebla vs Cruz Azul match, FC Juarez vs Leon will be played to open the 8th round of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023, without a doubt two very exciting matches this Friday.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul online and live in the 8th round of Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023
The Puebla vs Cruz Azul match will be televised on ESPN and Azteca 7.
Puebla vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ and Azteca Deportes.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Cuahutemoc Stadium
It is the Puebla stadium, located in the city of Puebla in Mexico, one of the stadiums with the largest capacity as well as the newest after the remodeling, it has a capacity of 51 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 6, 1968 and remodeled on November 18, 2015, it will be the field where Puebla and Cruz Azul will face each other in the 8th round of the Mx League in the Clausura 2023.
What time is the match of Puebla vs Cruz Azul, match day 8 of the Clausura 2023 in the Liga Mx?
This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Cruz Azul match on February 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Absences
In this match the only casualty will be for Cruz Azul as they will not be able to count on Jose de Jesus Corona, their starting goalkeeper, as he was expelled at the end of the match against Toluca for complaining to the referee, it will be a very sensitive casualty for the Celestes as he is also their captain, while Puebla will have a full squad for this match as they have no injured or suspended players, we expect a great match in this match day 8.
Background
The record leans a little to Puebla since they have met 13 times, leaving a record of 4 wins for Puebla, 7 draws and 2 wins for Cruz Azul, this match will be very even and full of intensity, emotions and goals, Cruz Azul will be slightly favored to take the 3 points and their first victory that will keep them alive in the tournament.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
On the other hand, Cruz Azul comes to this match after having one of their worst starts to the tournament in a long time, they have only scored one point and have just lost their coach, Potro Gutierrez, so for this match they will have Joaquín Moreno and Joel Huiqui as interns, The Celestes are coming from a 3-1 loss against Toluca, a game where they were beaten and defeated, in the tournament they are in the penultimate position with one point and a record of 0 won games, one tied game and 4 defeats in the tournament, they will try to get out of the bad streak while they announce their new coach, this is how the two teams arrive to this match day 8.
How does Puebla arrive?
Puebla comes from a 2-0 loss to León against the felines, a game in which they were widely outplayed and failed to score, they are in 15th position with 7 points and a record of 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, they will face Cruz Azul, which is also experiencing one of its worst starts, so it will be a match of reserved prognosis.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to match day 8 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 21:00.