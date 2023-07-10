Monterrey vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monterrey vs Atlas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Atlas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Monterrey vs Atlas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Atlas of July 09th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Atlas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Atlas in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Rayados and Zorros have met on 52 occasions, with 25 wins for the regios, 15 draws and 12 wins for the Zorros, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the regios, while the zorros have 0 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 3 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Atlas 0 - 2 Monterrey, Feb. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 2 - 0 Atlas, Sep. 17, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 0 Atlas, Apr. 20, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 1 - 1 Monterrey, Nov. 27, 2021, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 0 Atlas, Nov. 24, 2021, Liga MX
How are Rayados coming?
The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Atletico San Luis in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Atlético San Luis 1 - 1 Monterrey, Jul 1, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 20, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Monterrey, May 17, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 2 - 0 Santos, May 13, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 0 Monterrey, May 10, 2023, Liga MX
How are Atlas coming?
The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 matches they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Atlas 2 - 0 Cruz Azul, Jul 1, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Atlas, May 14, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 1 - 0 Guadalajara, May 11, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Atlas, May 6, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 0 - 0 Atlas, Apr. 29, 2023, MX League
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, a 32 year old Argentinean naturalized Mexican striker, has been in charge of being the scorer of the Rayados last season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 12 goals in his account, in addition to 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in the last game he scored on one occasion.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Aldo Rocha, Mexican midfielder of 30 years old has been in charge of being the scorer of the Foxes this season despite having one season in the club, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 0 goals in his account, plus 0 assists, in the last game he scored on one occasion.