Pumas UNAM vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Follow here Pumas UNAM vs Toluca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas UNAM vs Toluca match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pumas UNAM vs Toluca of August 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 PM.
Colombia: 9:00 PM.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM.
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM.
Peru: 10:00 PM.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Julio González, Arturo Ortiz, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo, Gustavo Del Prete, José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, Juan Dinenno, César Huerta and Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup of Toluca
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Toluca Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Juan Domínguez (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Next up is the player Jean Meneses (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of assist ability. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Toluca in the tournament
The Toluca soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in the ninth position of the general table with 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost, getting 4 points. His goal this season is to finish in the top 6 places to get a ticket to the tournament postseason. Toluca's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on July 16, 2023 and resulted in a 4-2 loss against FC Juárez at the Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Toluca. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the top scorer on the team and we could see him score on Friday. Next up is the Argentinian player Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he is another game distributor on the field that is of the utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (#1), the Mexican goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
Pumas UNAM had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in the fourth position of the general table after 1 game won, 2 tied and 0 lost together with 5 points. Pumas UNAM seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last game was on July 16, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Universitario is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Pumas de la UNAM. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, cost 260 million Mexican pesos and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.