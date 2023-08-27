Necaxa vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Necaxa vs Querétaro live of the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Necaxa vs Querétaro live corresponding to the 2023 Apertura of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Victoria Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Querétaro online and live from the Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the Tijuana vs Querétaro match in several countries:
Argentina: 18 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 17 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 18 hours without Transmission
Chile: 17 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 16 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 16 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 18 hours on VIX
Spain: 22 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 16 hours on VIX
Paraguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Peru: 16 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Argentina: 18 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 17 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 18 hours without Transmission
Chile: 17 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 16 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 16 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 18 hours on VIX
Spain: 22 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 16 hours on VIX
Paraguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Peru: 16 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the offensive generation of the team. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that drew the most attention for the people of Queretaro and little by little he has earned a starting position in the team. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the pitch and better combining with players like Camilo Sanvezzo and Federico Lértora for a fearsome offense that will keep up the good pace of the season.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 within the playoffs, the team finished with 20 points after 4 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Marco García, Camilo Sanvezzo and Guillermo Allison arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been very even, winning and losing in its first games against San Luis and Santos Laguna. Currently the team is located in thirteenth place in the table with 3 points. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Facundo Batista, a must see player!
The Necaxa forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 2 goals and 1 assist, being the leader in the offensive of the Hydrorays. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Brayan Garnica and Alán Montes to form a lethal forward.
How does Necaxa get here?
The Necaxa Rayos enter their home in the Victoria Stadium to face Necaxa and continue their path in the MX League. They are in seventeenth place in the MX League with a record of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses to reach 2 points. Those of Necaxa will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Liguilla and looking for their fourth Liga MX title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Ezequiel Unsain, Alexis Peña, Facundo Batista, Alán Montes and Brayan Garnica, as well as the incorporation of players such as Fernando Arce, Braian Samudio, Cristian Gónzalez, Daniel Mantilla and Misael Domínguez. The Rayos will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to be at the top of the general table.
Where's the game?
The Victoria Stadium located in the city of Ciudad Victoria will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2023 Opening of the MX League. This stadium has a capacity for 23,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Necaxa vs Querétaro match, corresponding to the matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Victoria Stadium, at 6:00 p.m. sharp.