Monterrey vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match in the Liga MX.
What time is Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Cruz Azul of August 27th in several countries:
Mexico: 20:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:05 hours
Chile: 23:05 hours
Colombia: 21:05 hours
Peru: 21:05 hours
USA: 22:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
Uruguay: 23:05 hours
Paraguay: 22:05 hours
Spain: 06:05 hours
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA, Univision.
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
La Pandilla and Cementeros have met on 59 occasions, with 21 wins for the Cementeros, 20 draws and 18 wins for Los Regios, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to the regios, while the cementeros have 0 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 2 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Cruz Azul 2 - 3 Monterrey, Jan. 14, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 0 Cruz Azul, Oct. 15, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0 - 0 Monterrey, Oct. 12, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 2 Cruz Azul, Sep. 6, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 2 - 2 Cruz Azul, Jan. 22, 2022, Liga MX
How is Cruz Azul coming?
The visitors come from losing against Pachuca 1-0 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Pachuca 1 - 0 Cruz Azul, Aug. 23, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2 - 2 Santos, Aug. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Charlotte FC 0 - 0 Cruz Azul, Aug. 3, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 - 1 Atlanta United FC, Jul. 29, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Inter Miami CF, July 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
How is Monterrey doing?
The locals lost 3-0 against Philadelphia Union, in the previous match, in their last 5 matches they have a good streak, having 0 ties, 2 losses and 3 wins.
Philadelphia Union 3 - 0 Monterrey, Aug 19, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 0 - 2 Nashville SC, Aug. 15, 2023, Leagues Cup
LAFC 2 - 3 Monterrey, Aug. 11, 2023, Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL 0 - 1 Monterrey, Aug. 8, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 1 - 0 Portland Timbers, Aug. 4, 2023, Leagues Cup
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Ignacio Rivero, 31 year old Uruguayan striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the cementeros in this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 5 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Rayados player
Joao Rojas, 26 year old Ecuadorian forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of the regios in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 0 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 2 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he will start with the right foot.