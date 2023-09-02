León vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the León vs Necaxa live of the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of León vs Necaxa live corresponding to the 2023 Apertura of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the León Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch León vs Necaxa online and live in the 2023 MX Apertura?
This is the start time of the León vs Necaxa match in several countries:
Argentina: 7 pm on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 18 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 19 hours without Transmission
Chile: 18 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 17 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 17 hours on Claro Sports
US (ET): 19 hours on VIX
Spain: 23 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 7 pm on Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7 pm on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 18 hours on Claro Sports
Last lineup of the Leon!
Last lineup of the Lion! This is the last lineup of the team: Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jaine Barreiro, Fidel Ambríz, José Rodríguez, Elías Hernández, Iván Moreno, Federico Viñas, Nico López and Ángel Mena.
Last lineup of Necaxa!
This is the last lineup of the team: Ezequiel Unsain, Alexis Peña, Jhon Chancellor, Fernando Arce, Agustín Oliveros, Emilio Martínez, Vicente Poggi, Andres Colorado, Daniel Mantilla, Brayan Garnica and Facundo Batista.
Angel Mena, a must see player!
The winger from León seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the offensive generation of the team. He mena fulfills the function of connecting with the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that attracted the most attention for the emeralds and little by little he has earned a starting position in the team. What Mena should focus on is having greater consistency on the pitch and better combining with players like Nico López and Federico Viñas for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Leon get here?
La Fiera arrives after completing the Clausura 2023 within the playoffs, the team finished with 30 points after 8 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses in Liga MX, losing in the playoffs against San Luis by a score of 3 to 1. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to carry out a major restructuring within the team, players like Nicolas López, Federico Viñas, Iván Moreno and Borja López arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. León does not have a great depth of squad, however, this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been very even, getting two wins, one draw and three losses in its first games. La Fiera will seek to take advantage of the game against Necaxa to add three more units and climb positions in the general table. Currently the team is in ninth place in the table with 7 points. Los Panzas Verdes will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Facundo Batista, a must see player!
The Necaxa forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 2 goals and 1 assist, being the leader in the offensive of the Hydrorays. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Brayan Garnica and Alán Montes to form a lethal forward.
How does Necaxa arrive?
The Necaxa Rayos enter their home in the Victoria Stadium to face Necaxa and continue their path in the MX League. They are in seventeenth place in the MX League with a record of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses to reach 2 points. Those of Necaxa will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Liguilla and looking for their fourth Liga MX title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Ezequiel Unsain, Alexis Peña, Facundo Batista, Alán Montes and Brayan Garnica, as well as the incorporation of players such as Fernando Arce, Braian Samudio, Cristian Gónzalez, Daniel Mantilla and Misael Domínguez. The Rayos will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to be at the top of the general table.
Where's the game?
The León Stadium located in the city of León will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2023 Opening of the MX League. This stadium has a capacity for 31,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Necaxa match, corresponding to the matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the León Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.