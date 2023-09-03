Toluca vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Toluca vs Pachuca live corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Nemesio Díez Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Pachuca online and live from the Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Toluca vs Pachuca match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours on Claro Sports
US (ET): 14 hours on VIX+
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Last Toluca lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Tiago Volpi, Adrián Mora, Andres Mosquera, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García, Jesús Angulo, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Pedro Raúl, Jean Meneses and Juan Domínguez.
Maxi Araujo, a must see player!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 6 goals and 4 assists so far this regular season, becoming a great benchmark on the pitch. What Araujo should focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and combining better with the likes of Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace throughout the season.
How does Toluca get here?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, losing to one of the last places, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the MX League. Some interesting players in this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first commitments against Necaxa and Cruz Azul. For this season the team made many moves with important casualties and the incorporation of Tomás Belmonte, Jesús Angulo, Braian Samudio and Robert Morales. Currently the team is in twelfth place in the table with 6 points, after 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss.
Last Pachuca lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodriguez, José Castillo, Elias Montiel, Érick Sánchez, Marino Hinestroza, Francisco Figueroa, Illian Hernandez and David Terans.
Lucas Di Yorio, a must see player!
The Tuzos striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape with a low scoring rate in the previous championship with 3 goals in 16 matches played. Di Yorio continues to be a fundamental piece of the defensive defense of the Tuzos and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the Liguilla of the MX League. The Mexican will have to manage to work more with Roberto de la Rosa and Erick Sánchez to create an offensive of fear.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 in the playoffs, the team finished in fifth place with 31 points after 10 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses in the MX League, although they entered the playoffs, they did not get a place in the Liguilla, losing on penalties against Santos Laguna. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players like Lucas Di Yorio, Byron Castillo and Sergio Barreto arrived, mainly to reinforce the team's defense. Pachuca has a good squad and this has given the expected results. At the start of this campaign they will seek to have positive results to place themselves in Liguilla positions and give a better impression than last tournament. Currently the team is in fourteenth place in the table with 6 points, after 1 win, 3 draws and 2 losses.
Where's the game?
The Nemesio Díez Stadium located in the city of Toluca will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the 2023 Opening of the MX League in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs. Pachuca match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. The match will take place at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, at 2 o'clock.