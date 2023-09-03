Chivas vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chivas vs Monterrey Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Monterrey match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Chivas vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Monterrey of September 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 7:05 PM.
Bolivia: 6:05 PM.
Chile: 7:05 PM.
Colombia: 5:05 PM.
Ecuador: 5:05 PM.
United States (ET): 7:05 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and Peacock.
Mexico: 5:05 PM on Canal 5, Afizzionados, TUDN and ViX.
Paraguay: 7:05 PM.
Peru: 6:05 PM.
Uruguay: 7:05 PM.
Last lineup of Monterrey
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza, Ali Avila and Sergio Canales.
Last lineup of Chivas
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Miguel Jiménez, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga, Alan Mozo, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltrán, Ricardo Marín, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.
Monterrey Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Chivas. The player Rogelio Funes Mori (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Next up is midfielder Omar Govea (#5), he is another very important play distributor on the field and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (#1), the Mexican goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Sunday.
Monterrey in the tournament
Monterrey had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in the eleventh position of the general table after 2 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost together with 7 points. Monterrey seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Monterrey's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 30, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 loss against Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Chivas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Chivas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Monterrey. The Mexican player Roberto Alvarado (#25) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next one is the player Alexis Vega (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Monterrey, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Miguel Jiménez (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Chivas in the tournament
The Guadalajara soccer team started the 2023 Liga MX season (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 4 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, getting 15 points. His goal this season is to finish in the top 6 places to get a ticket to the tournament postseason. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Santos Laguna at Estadio Corona and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Akron Stadium is located in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,850 spectators and is the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. It was inaugurated on July 29, 2010 and its construction cost 200 million dollars.