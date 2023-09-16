Necaxa vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of Necaxa vs Juárez live corresponding to the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Victoria Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Juárez online and live in the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Necaxa vs Juárez match in several countries:
Argentina: 18 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 17 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 18 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 17 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 16 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 16 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 18 hours on VIX
Spain: 22 hours without transmission
Mexico: 16 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 18 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 16 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 18 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 17 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Bravos lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alfredo Talavera, Luis Rodríguez, Moíses Mosquera, José Juán García, Aldo Cruz, Javier Salas, Aitor García, Amaury Escoto, Avilés Hurtado, Diego Valoyes and Christian Oliva.
Alfredo Talavera, player to follow!
The Braves goalkeeper starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape but being one of the worst defenses in the championship with 25 goals against in 17 games played. Talavera continues to be a fundamental piece of the Braves' defensive defense and continues to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liguilla of the Liga MX. The Mexican will have to work more with Moíses Mosquera and José Juán Manriquez to create an impenetrable defense.
How does Juárez get there?
The Braves arrive after completing Clausura 2023 in the playoffs, the team finished in sixteenth place with 15 points and out of the Liga MX playoffs. This is why the board was renewed in all lines to try to show improvement this season. The change of the coaching staff was one of the first steps to seek to carry out an important restructuring within the team, Diego Mejía was in charge of this and has achieved very positive results with the team, at the moment they are in second position with 14 points, after 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Juárez has a good squad among the most notable players Santiago Ormeño, Alfredo Talavera, Aviles Hurtado, Javier Salas and José Juan Manriquez. The Braves have had a great start to the tournament and now they will look to continue like this to have the possibility of playing in the Liguilla.
Necaxa's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ezequiel Unsain, Alexis Peña, Jhon Chancellor, Fernando Arce, Agustín Oliveros, Emilio Martínez, Vicente Poggi, Andres Colorado, Daniel Mantilla, Brayan Garnica and Facundo Batista.
Facundo Batista, player to follow!
The Necaxa forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 2 goals and 1 assist, being the leader in the offensive of the Hydrorays. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Brayan Garnica and Alán Montes to form a lethal forward.
How does Necaxa arrive?
The Rayos del Necaxa go home to the Victoria Stadium to face Necaxa and continue their path in the MX League. They are in eighteenth place in the Liga MX with a record of 0 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses to reach 3 points. Those from Necaxa will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Liguilla and seeking their fourth Liga MX title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Ezequiel Unsain, Alexis Peña, Facundo Batista, Alán Montes and Brayan Garnica, in addition to the additions of players such as Fernando Arce, Braian Samudio, Cristian Gónzalez, Daniel Mantilla and Misael Domínguez. Los Rayos will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to be at the top of the general table.
Where is the game?
The Victoria Stadium located in the city of Aguascalientes will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. This stadium has capacity for 23,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.