Monterrey vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Follow here Monterrey vs Leon live score
Player to watch from Leon: Ivan Moreno
Player to watch from Monterrey: Sergio Canales
Last XI from Leon
Last XI from Monterrey
When and where to watch Monterrey vs León live and online?
Leon come from a draw
Last matchday they drew 1-1 in a very tough match against Necaxa. The goals came from Rogelio Cortez Pineda for Necaxa and an own goal from Waldo Madrid.
After that, there was the internatonal break and they had a friendly against Chivas Guadalajara, which they lost 2-0 and the goals came from Cristian Calderon and Jesus Sanchez. Can Leon win tomorrow vs Monterrey?
Monterrey come from a win
Last matchday in Liga MX they played a very tough oponent in Chivas Guadalajara, and they barely won 1-2. Sergio Canales scored a brace, and Ricardo Marin scored for Chivas but his goal was not enough to get the draw. Can they win tomorrow against Leon?
Where will the match be?
This stadium is relatively recent, since construction began from 2011 to 2015, and in 2015 it was inaugurated in a Eusebio Cup match in a 3-0 victory for Monterrey against Benfica. This stadium is expected to host the 2026 World Cup.
The 11th edition of the CONCACAF women's cup was in Mexico, and this stadium hosted 8 matches; Costa Rica 3-0 Panama, Canada 6-0 Trinidad and Tobago, United States 5-0 Jamaica, Mexico 0-3 Haiti, Canada 2-0 Costa Rica, Jamaica 4-0 Haiti, Costa Rica 0-1 Jamaica and United States 1-0 Canada.
