Monterrey vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Liga MX 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterry vs Leon live. In addition to the most recent information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Leon: Ivan Moreno

The 25 year old Mexican midfielder started the season in a very good form, since in 7 matches, he has scored 1 goal and 2 assists, and he is the player with the most goal involvements in the whole team as well. Federico Viñas, Jaine Barreiro and Elias Hernandez are behind him by one goal involvement. Will he appear tomorrow vs Monterrey?

Player to watch from Monterrey: Sergio Canales

The 32 year old spanish midfielder recently arrived at Monterrey to play with Rayados, and he started off in a very good form; Since he has played 3 games of Liga MX, and he is the second best top scorer with 2 goals, and also in Leagues Cup he played 5 matches and he also scored 5 goals. Right now he is playing at striker, he is normaly a midfielder, but he is well adapted by now. Will he play well tomorrow?

Last XI from Leon

Rodolfo Cota; Jaine Barreiro, Adonis Frias, William Tesillo; Ivan Moreno, Fidel Ambriz, Jose Rodriguez, Elias Hernandez; Angel Mena, Federico Vinas, Nico Lopez 
Last XI from Monterrey

Esteban Andrada; Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vargas, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina; Jordi Cortizo, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maximiliano Meza; Sergio Canales, Rogelio Funes Mori.
When and where to watch Monterrey vs León live and online?

The game will be broadcast by Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Afizzionados, ViX, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Times for the match

Some of the times of the match

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 pm

Brasil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 8:00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 pm

EE.UU. (ET): 9:00 pm

España: 3:00am

México: 7:00 pm

Paraguay: 8:00 pm

Perú 7:00 pm

Uruguay: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 pm

Leon come from a draw

Nicolas Larcamon's team is having a very decent season, since in 7 games they have won 2 matches, have drawn 2 matches and have lost 3 times. They also had a good Leagues Cup, since in the group stages they won both matches (they won 16-15 on penalties against Vancouver, 0-1 against LA Galaxy and in round of 32 they lost 1-3 against Salt Lake

 

Last matchday they drew 1-1 in a very tough match against Necaxa. The goals came from Rogelio Cortez Pineda for Necaxa and an own goal from Waldo Madrid. 

 

After that, there was the internatonal break and they had a friendly against Chivas Guadalajara, which they lost 2-0 and the goals came from Cristian Calderon and Jesus Sanchez. Can Leon win tomorrow vs Monterrey?

Monterrey come from a win

Fernando Ortiz's team is having a really good season, since in 6 matches they have 10 points out of 18 possible; 3 victories, 1 draw and 2 defeats; 8 goals scored and 5 conceded. They also had a good run in the Leagues Cup, since in group stages they won both matches, then they won in the Round of 32 against Portland, they beat Tigres in the Round of 16, LAFC in the quarter finals, and they got eliminated against Nashville in the Semifinals. In the 3rd place match they lost 0-3 against Philadelphia

 

Last matchday in Liga MX they played a very tough oponent in Chivas Guadalajara, and they barely won 1-2. Sergio Canales scored a brace, and Ricardo Marin scored for Chivas but his goal was not enough to get the draw. Can they win tomorrow against Leon?

Where will the match be?

The BBVA Stadium, located in Nuevo León, Mexico, will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue having a good season in the Apertura 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 53,500 fans.

This stadium is relatively recent, since construction began from 2011 to 2015, and in 2015 it was inaugurated in a Eusebio Cup match in a 3-0 victory for Monterrey against Benfica. This stadium is expected to host the 2026 World Cup.

The 11th edition of the CONCACAF women's cup was in Mexico, and this stadium hosted 8 matches; Costa Rica 3-0 Panama, Canada 6-0 Trinidad and Tobago, United States 5-0 Jamaica, Mexico 0-3 Haiti, Canada 2-0 Costa Rica, Jamaica 4-0 Haiti, Costa Rica 0-1 Jamaica and United States 1-0 Canada.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLS match: Monterrey vs Leon Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Monterrey vs Leon corresponding to matchday 8 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in BBVA Stadium. It will start at 7:00 pm


 

