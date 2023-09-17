Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis of September 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ViX, Univision NOW and TUDN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Las Estrellas, TUDN and ViX.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Julio González, Arturo Ortiz, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo, Gustavo Del Prete, José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, Juan Dinenno, César Huerta and Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to follow from Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atletico San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Dieter Villalpando (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper, Diego Urtiaga (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
The San Luis soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in first position in the general table with 5 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Atlético San Luis's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 3, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Atlas at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Pumas UNAM Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Atlético San Luis. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (# 9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. The next is the Argentine player Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Sunday.
PumasUNAM in the tournament
Pumas UNAM had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 2 lost, they have 9 points. Pumas UNAM seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 2, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Santos at the Corona Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The University Olympic Stadium is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the UNAM Pumas. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, cost 260 million Mexican pesos and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.