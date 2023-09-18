Atlas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlas vs Tigres in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Tigres match in the Liga MX.
What time is Atlas vs Tigres match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Tigres of September 17th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Tigres live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Atlas vs Tigres in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
Rojinegros and Felinos have met on 51 occasions, with 21 wins for the felines, 19 draws and 11 wins for the tapatios, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 encounters between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to the regios, while the tapatíos have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 encounters.
Atlas 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Feb. 18, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 23, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4 - 2 Atlas, May 21, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 3 - 0 Tigres UANL, May 18, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, Apr. 30, 2022, MX League
How are Tigres coming?
The visitors are coming off a 5-0 win over Querétaro in their last match, with 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats in their last 5 matches, so they may not be confident at the start of the season and will need to make up for it in the tournament.
Tigres UANL 5 - 0 Querétaro, Sep. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 3 - 2 Santos, Aug. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 2 - 1 Tigres UANL, Aug. 27, 2023, MX League
Necaxa 0 - 3 Tigres UANL, Aug. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 0 - 1 Monterrey, Aug. 8, 2023, Leagues Cup
How is Atlas doing?
The locals lost 2-0 against Atlético San Luis in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win.
Atlético San Luis 2 - 0 Atlas, Sep. 3, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 2 Atlas, Aug. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 0 - 0 Toluca, Aug. 26, 2023, Liga MX
América 1 - 1 Atlas, Aug. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2 - 2 New England Revolution, Aug. 3, 2023, Leagues Cup
Watch out for this Atlas player
Aldo Rocha, 30 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the goal scorer for Los Tapatíos at the beginning of the season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 7 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Juan Pablo Vigon, a 32-year-old Mexican forward, has been in charge of being the goal scorer for the regios at the start of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 4 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he is expected to start off on the right foot in this tournament.