Juarez vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is the Juarez vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juarez vs Atlas of September 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:05 PM.
Bolivia: 9:05 PM.
Brazil: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 10:05 PM.
Colombia: 8:05 PM.
Ecuador: 8:05 PM.
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fanatiz Mexico, ViX and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 10:05 PM.
Atlas last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Juarez's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Alfredo Talavera, José García, Moises Castillo Mosquera, Aldo Cruz, Luis Rodríguez, Aitor García, Denzell García, Javier Salas, Amaury Escoto, Sebastian Saucedo and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
Atlas players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Toluca. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. The next is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Friday.
Atlas in the tournament
Atlas had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in ninth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 1 lost, they have 9 points. Atlas seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Atlas' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL at the Jalisco Stadium and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Juárez
The next three players are considered key to Juárez's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Atlas. American player Sebastian Saucedo (#23) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next player is Avilés Hurtado (#18), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Atlas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Juarez in the tournament
The Juárez soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in second position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 tied and 1 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on September 16, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 19,703 spectators and is the home of Juárez. It was inaugurated on May 12, 1981 and its construction cost 23 million pesos.