Tigres vs Rayados LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Match

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Rayados online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Tigres vs Rayados match in several countries:
- Argentina: 23 hours on Claro Sports
- Bolivia: 22 hours at Claro Sports
- Brazil: 23 hours without transmission
- Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
- Colombia: 21 hours on Claro Sports
- Ecuador: 21 hours at Claro Sports
- US (ET): 23 hours on VIX
- Spain: 03 hours Without Transmission
- Mexico: 21 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
- Paraguay: 23 hours at Claro Sports
- Peru: 21 hours at Claro Sports
- Uruguay: 23 hours on Claro Sports
- Venezuela: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Last Rayados lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Esteban Estrada, Sebastián Vegas, Victor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maxi Meza, Sergio Canales and Ali Ávila.
Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!
The Monterrey forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 12 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Funes Morí should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Germán Berterame and Joao Rojas for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does Rayados arrive?
The Rayados arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside the Liguilla in the Semifinals, falling against their greatest rival, the Tigres UANL, the team finished with 40 points after 13 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the Liga MX. Some interesting players on this squad are Rogelio Funes Mori, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame. Monterrey has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first games against Atlas and Mazatlán. For this season the team made many moves with significant losses and the incorporation of Sergio Canales, Omar Govea and Daniel Parra. Currently the team is in second place in the Liga MX with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Last lineup for the Tigers!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon, André Pierre Gignac, Raymundo Fulgencio and Luis Quíñones.
Andre-Pierre Gignac, a must see player!
The Tigres striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played. . The Frenchman continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Gignac will have to work more with Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova and Nico Ibañez to create a fear offensive.
How does Tigres get here?
The Tigres arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Marco “Chima” Ruíz and players such as Diego Lainez, Nicolas Ibañez and Fernando Gorriarán also arrived, to reinforce , mainly, the team's offense. The Tigres have a deep squad and it is expected that they will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as they went with a streak of 3 losses in their last 4 games against Chivas, América and Monterrey. The Tigres are in sixth place in Clausura 2023 with 21 points, after 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the Mexican coach's style of play and has begun to show positive improvement after qualifying for the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Tigers will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Where’s the game?
The Universitario Stadium located in the city of Monterrey will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. This stadium has capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
