Leon vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Follow here Leon vs Tijuana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Leon vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs Tijuana of September 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM.
Brazil: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 10:00 PM.
Colombia: 8:00 PM.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Tijuana's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Francisco Contreras, Diego Zaragoza, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Eduardo Armenta.
Leon's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Adonis Frias, José Rodríguez, José David Ramírez, Elías Hernández, Omar Fernández, Federico Viñas, José Alvarado and Nico López.
Players to watch from Tijuana
The next three players are considered key to Tijuana's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. Paraguayan player Carlos González (#32) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Kevin Castañeda (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez (# 2), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal Saturday.
Tijuana in the tournament
Tijuana had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in thirteenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 2 tied and 3 lost, they have 8 points. Tijuana seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Tijuana's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 15, 2023 against Toluca and resulted in a 2-1 victory at the Estadio Caliente and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Leon
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Tijuana. Uruguayan player Federico Viñas (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Elías Hernández (#11), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Tijuana multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota (# 30) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Leon in the tournament
The León soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 2 games won, 2 tied and 4 lost, achieving 8 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on September 16, 2023 against Monterrey and resulted in a 3-1 defeat at the BBVA Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The León Stadium is located in the city of León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 31,297 spectators and is the home of Club León. It was inaugurated on March 1, 1967 and its construction cost 12.5 million pesos.