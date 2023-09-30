Queretaro vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Querétaro vs León live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Querétaro vs León live corresponding to the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Corregidora Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs León online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Querétaro vs León match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 21 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 19 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 19 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 21 hours on VIX
Spain: 01 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 19 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 20 hours at Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Leon's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Rodolfo Cota, Paul Saracho, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodríguez, José David Ramírez, Fidel Ambríz, Elías Hernández, Lucas Romero, Federico Viñas, Sebastian Santos and Ángel Mena.
Ángel Mena, a must see player!
The Fiera striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 games played. . The Ecuadorian is becoming a fundamental piece of León's offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Ángel Mena must manage to work more with Víctor Dávila, Lucas Di Yorio and Yairo Moreno to create a fear offensive.
How does Leon arrive?
La Fiera arrives after completing the Apertura 2022 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Nicolás Larcamón and players such as Jesús Ángulo, Lucas Romero and Adonis Frías also arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team defense. León has a deep squad and is expected to obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as it went with a streak of 2 losses in its last 4 games against Pachuca and Pumas. La Fiera is in eleventh place in Clausura 2023 with 7 units, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the Argentine coach's style of play and has begun to show positive improvement after achieving a victory over Querétaro on the last date. León will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Querétaro's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Jaime Valencia, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Sandoval, Pablo Barrera, Ettson Ayón and Raúl Zúñiga.
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of the ones that caught the most attention for the people of Queretaro and little by little he has been earning a starting position in the team. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo and Federico Lértora for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does Queretaro get here?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 within the playoffs, the team finished with 20 points after 4 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors in seeking to carry out a major restructuring within the team; players such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Marco García, Camilo Sanvezzo and Guillermo Allison arrived to mainly reinforce the team's offense. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it has given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been very even with a victory and a defeat in its first games against San Luis and Santos Laguna. Currently the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 3 points. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Where's the game?
The Corregidora Stadium located in the city of Querétaro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Apertura of the MX League. This
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Querétaro vs León match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Corregidora Stadium, at 9 p.m.