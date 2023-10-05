Pumas vs Querétaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
A match in which both teams are in search of the 3 points that will keep them at the top of the standings.

How to watch Pumas vs Querétaro Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Wednesday, October, 4.

USA Time: 9 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): TUDN USA

USA TV channel (Spanish): TUDN, VIX Premium

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Predictios

  • Pumas looks like a favorite in this match, with odds of -125.
  • The draw is at +300
  • And the Queretaro win is at +350.
Pumas vs Queretaro Prediction

Both teams are in a great moment, the Universidad Nacional team arrives after a loss against America in the last edition of the Clasico Capitalino, however, this will be a commitment to reaffirm themselves and stay at the top of the general table. For their part, the Gallos Blancos, coached by Mauro Gerk, have surprised and recently drew with León at the Estadio Corregidora.  
Latest games between Pumas vs Querétaro

The last meeting between the two teams took place in the Leagues Cup, in the elimination round, Querétaro surprised everyone, defeating Pumas by the narrowest of margins. 

In the Clausura 2023, they met at the Estadio Corregidora, the albiazules also defeated the felines 1-0. 

The last match at the Estadio Olímpico was favorable for UNAM, 4-1, something they are looking to replicate today. 

Key player of Querétaro

If there are currently players who have surprised, José Zuñiga is one of them, as the Colombian striker is enjoying a phenomenal moment in Mexican soccer. He stands out above all for the three goals he has scored in recent matches for the Gallos. 

Being the player to watch, the Auriazul defense will have to pay close attention to what this striker can generate, since if he finds chances to score, he will not miss.

 

Key player of Pumas

With the absence of César Huerta, it is expected that his place will be taken by Gustavo del Prete, a player who has not fully found his level, in addition to being criticized for his level of play on the field, however, this is a great opportunity to reconcile with the fans and make a difference. 

The Argentinean player has not had a desirable performance, but this Wednesday he will be essential to be considered again in Antonio Mohamed's squad for the end of the tournament.

 

Probable lineups of Pumas vs Querétaro

Last Pumas lineup

Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Lisandro Magallan, Nathan Silva, Pablo Monroy, Rodrigo López, Eduardo Salvio, César Huerta, Ulises Rivas, José Caicedo and Gabriel Fernández.

Querétaro's final lineup

Guillermo Allison, Omar Mendoza, Emanuel Gularte, Miguel Barbieri, Raúl Sandoval, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Gómez, Federico Lertora, Pablo Barrera, José Zuñina and Ettson Ayón.

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Pumas vs Querétaro match will be Luis Enrique Santander; Enrique Isaac Bustos, first line; Mauricio Nieto, second line; Mario Terrazas, fourth assistant. The VAR commissioners will be Fernando Hernández and Jesus López.

 

Querétaro: Some very brave Roosters

Querétaro has surprised all and sundry, after having disastrous seasons in Liga MX, this Apertura 2023 has been a team that, with its short roster, remains in mid-table positions, achieving favorable results for the institution. They recently drew 1-1 with León at the Estadio Corregidora. At the moment, they are in twelfth place in the league with 12 points, tied with the Esmeraldas.
Pumas looking to make home advantage count

The squad coached by Antonio Mohamed will be looking to return to winning ways at home. After their recent defeat in the Clasico Capitalino against América, the auriazules need a victory to return to the top of the standings. At the moment, they are in sixth place with 15 points.
Stadium

This match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, located in the south of Mexico City. 
The stadium has a capacity of 72,000 spectators.
 
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Querétaro match, corresponding to Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023. My name is Marco García and I will be your host for this match. We'll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
