Pumas vs Querétaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Follow here Pumas vs Querétaro Live Score
How to watch Pumas vs Querétaro Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 9 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): TUDN USA
USA TV channel (Spanish): TUDN, VIX Premium
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Predictions
- Pumas looks like a favorite in this match, with odds of -125.
- The draw is at +300
- And the Queretaro win is at +350.
Pumas vs Queretaro Prediction
Latest games between Pumas vs Querétaro
In the Clausura 2023, they met at the Estadio Corregidora, the albiazules also defeated the felines 1-0.
The last match at the Estadio Olímpico was favorable for UNAM, 4-1, something they are looking to replicate today.
Key player of Querétaro
Being the player to watch, the Auriazul defense will have to pay close attention to what this striker can generate, since if he finds chances to score, he will not miss.
Destino: ¡CDMX! 🔜 🐓
Mañana juega Querétaro en la capital del país.#Somos🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/0kM8vRmWL3
Key player of Pumas
The Argentinean player has not had a desirable performance, but this Wednesday he will be essential to be considered again in Antonio Mohamed's squad for the end of the tournament.
Nos vemos mañana en el EOU 🏟️ 🤗#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/U5DK81hjhX
Probable lineups of Pumas vs Querétaro
Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Lisandro Magallan, Nathan Silva, Pablo Monroy, Rodrigo López, Eduardo Salvio, César Huerta, Ulises Rivas, José Caicedo and Gabriel Fernández.
Querétaro's final lineup
Guillermo Allison, Omar Mendoza, Emanuel Gularte, Miguel Barbieri, Raúl Sandoval, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Gómez, Federico Lertora, Pablo Barrera, José Zuñina and Ettson Ayón.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Querétaro: Some very brave Roosters
Pumas looking to make home advantage count
Stadium
The stadium has a capacity of 72,000 spectators.
Do not miss a detail of the match Pumas vs Querétaro live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.